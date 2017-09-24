PBL Youth Football Juniors defeat Clifton Central in regular-season finale, to face Iroquois West in first round of CIFL playoffs

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Juniors overcame a first-quarter deficit -- and weather that coach Bob King described as "extremely hot" -- to defeat Clifton Central in their regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Panthers were down 7-6 after one quarter, but rallied for three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 24-7 halftime lead.

"We coasted a bit in the second half," King said. "With the big lead, we were able to rest players in the second half, so no one was overheated."

After starting the season 0-2, PBL finished its regular season with a 3-3 record, which includes a 25-12 victory on Sept. 9 over the CIFL's No. 1 seed in Dwight.

The Panthers will play Iroquois West in the first round of the CIFL playoffs at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday in Clifton. The PBL Seniors will face Clifton Central at 4:30 p.m. that same day in Clifton

"We have a lot of confidence right now," King said. "The junior division is wide open, and we feel as if we can beat anyone."