CLIFTON -- A Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game between Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Clifton Central ended in a 25-25 tie on Saturday.

With the tie, the PBL Panthers ended their regular season with a 5-0-1 record, giving them the No. 1 seed for the CIFL playoffs and a bye through the first round.

"We will practice this week to get ready for the second round of playoffs and wait to see who our opponent is," PBL Mighty Mites coach Bobby Kinnaird said.