PAXTON -- Less than three weeks ago, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team was searching for its first win of the season.

After week three, the Panthers have won two straight games, including a 44-20 win over a Momence team that went into last Friday's game on a two-game winning streak of its own.

"We've lost some games in the beginning, but they've kept their heads up and have been working hard," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "They've been practicing hard. Our kids have been working hard. I wouldn't trade for kids for anyone. They work hard."

The Panthers will look to reach the .500 record mark as they host Iroquois West at 7 p.m. Friday.

"We're going to continue to try to improve in those areas of execution, and this week is no exception," Graham said. "We're going to look for improvement. Hopefully, we'll have a good week of practice and go from there."

***

PBL's 2-3 record was impacted, at least partially, by a tough schedule.

After losing its first two games to two teams -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Westville -- that are ranked in the Class 2A Associated Press poll, the Panthers lost in week three to a Clifton Central team that is on a three-game winning streak.

"That record is not indicative of the kind of team they are," Iroquois West head coach Matt Wasilewski said. "PBL is a very good program with great coaching, and those players are starting to play really well right now. There's a big difference from week two against Westville and week five against Momence."

Iroquois West, meanwhile, goes into Friday's contest with a winless record at 0-5.

Despite Iroquois West's record, Graham said he expects a physical game against the Raiders.

"They've always been hitters," Graham said. "It doesn't matter what their record has been -- they've always been hitters. When we went there, they've been hitters. When they've come here, they've been hitters. That is a characteristic of Iroquois West football, and it has been for years."

The Raiders' last two losses were to Momence and Westville via 44-0 and 41-0 scores, respectively.

"In their last two weeks, they played some decent teams," Graham said.

Against Momence, Iroquois West compiled 140 rushing yards.

"They were able to run the ball against Momence -- they were able to get outside," Graham said.

John Henrichs, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior, led the Raiders' rushing attack with 77 yards.

"I thought he ran the ball well," Graham said.

Henrichs produced 52 of Iroquois West's 80 rushing yards against Westville.

"They were able to run the inside trap against Westville," Graham said.

"Their inability to sustain a drive hurt them a little bit, but they were able to move the ball on both of those teams. They're a hard-nosed football team. They've always been a hard-nosed program. They haven't won a game this year, but that doesn't matter when it comes to hitting and playing physical football. We will have to be physical."

Tibaldo Alvarez, the Raiders' 5-foot-7, 165-pound sophomore quarterback, passed for 21 yards against Westville.

"He's an athletic kid," Graham said. "He does a good job with the misdirection because they can run that little inside trap, and then they run the power and counter off that."

According to Graham, the Raiders run out of a straight T-formation, along with some wing-T plays.

"They have a pretty good running game," Graham said. "They execute well."

The rushing yardage came despite the injury bug -- and flu big -- hitting Iroquois West.

"Our offensive line has been hit especially hard," Wasilewski said. "We're a really young team. There's been sickness going around. It's been really bad here. Last week, we had players coughing all week and missing a day of school here and there."

The Raiders lost 6-foot-0, 250-pound junior lineman Michael Hartke -- who "had been playing great football through the first three weeks," according to Wasilewski -- to injury in the middle of the first quarter in week four.

"He's out right now, so we have to try to rearrange our offensive line a little bit," Wasilewski said. "It was tough for them last week with guys popping in and out for the majority of the game."

Iroquois West has a freshman starting, along with a first-time football player as a sophomore

"They've done a nice job. They worked hard, but they're making typical freshman and sophomore mistakes," Wasilewski said. "They're just going to have to expect that coming on. It has really affected the way we're running our offensive right now."

Defensively, 5-foot-8, 170-pound junior Nolan Ahlden has 40 tackles so far this season while 6-foot-0, 165-pound junior Nick Vaughn had 22 tackles, including one tackle for loss, Henrichs had 24 tackles, including three for loss, and Alvarez had 10 tackles, including one for a loss of yards.

"I thought (Vaughn) got to the ball pretty well," Graham said. "It seems like Alverez all over the place. Henrichs did a good job defensively. They flow to the ball really well."

***

Last Friday against Momence, PBL produced 283 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Will Pound, PBL's 6-foot-0, 160-pound senior quarterback, scored three of those rushing touchdowns. Through week five, he is the Panthers' leading rusher with 280 yards and six touchdowns on 44 carries while completing 28-of-69 passes for 427 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's a really solid running quarterback," Wasilewski said. "He's not the passer that (Dalton) Coplea was last year, but he can still throw the ball out there. They've got good receivers."

T.J. Jones, a 6-foot-0, 205-pound junior running back, scored two of PBL's rushing touchdowns against Momence and had a 71-yard scamper for a score in a 45-6 week-four win over South Newton.

Through week five, Jones has 211 yards on 22 touches -- an average of 9.6 yards per carry -- while Drake Schrodt, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound sophomore, scored two touchdowns against South Newton -- one on the ground and one through the air.

Through week five, Schrodt has 89 yards on 27 carries and five catches for 110 yards.

"Schrodt's a very quick back. Jones is great back as well," Wasilewski said. "They've done a nice job all around. They're coming along. They've got it figured out offensively."

The Panthers' defense, meanwhile, yielded only 21 rushing yards to Momence.

"They are very big and strong," Wasilewski said.

The PBL defense also took the ball away from Momence six times.

"Defensively, we continue to get better. We still have a long way to go, but I think we're getting there," Graham said. "Offensively, we've talked a lot about how we really have to work on our execution. Every play is important. We can't get in our own way."

Alex Pippin, a 6-foot-0, 275-pound senior lineman who was named to the Illinois Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Team last year, leads PBL in tackles with 28, including 12 1/2 tackles for a loss of yards.

"He's a fantastic player, but across their front seven, they are big and strong all the way around," Wasilewski said. "They are good, solid tacklers."

Seniors Dylan Polson (5-7, 180), Brandon Scott (5-10, 250) and Jaxson Coplea (6-0, 210) have 20 1/2, 19 1/2 and 19 tackles, respectively. Scott has 7 1/2 tackles for a loss of yards, Coplea has four and Polson has one.

"They have a quality defense. They did a really nice job of shutting down Momence," Wasilewski said. "We're hurting on the line right now. Our offensive line is really going to have to pick it up and figure out a way to block those big boys."

***

Friday's game will be a part of PBL's homecoming week -- a week that will include the reunion of the 1972 Paxton High School football team, which will be recognized during halftime of Friday's game.

"We talked Saturday with the kids about homecoming. It's a fun time. It's a great time for the school, the community and the alumni. There are a lot of things going on," Graham said. "We have a lot of alumni coming back. It's just a great thing and a great time to get together and share some memories and things like that."

The week will also include a parade and PBL Hall of Fame nominee recognition on Thursday and the homecoming dance on Saturday. Graham said he will reiterate the importance of staying focused on the Iroquois West game to his players.

"We have a task on hand," Graham said. "Although you have some of the distractions with everything that's going on -- being out at night, building floats and all that type of stuff -- we have to maintain our focus on Friday night. That's the bottom line.

"We will continue to reiterate that throughout the week. These kids have to understand that because if we want to continue to improve, then we have to keep working hard."

The focus for Iroquois West, meanwhile, will be a one-game-at-a-time mentality, according to Wasilewski.

"Every week, the goal is to win," Wasilewski said. "We'll take it one week at a time. We weren't looking ahead at the beginning of the season, and we're not going to look ahead right now.

"We have PBL in front of us. It's just a matter of focusing each week and getting those freshmen and sophomores more game-ready than they have been and going out there and competing."

THE MATCHUP

Iroquois West

Record -- 0-5 (0-2 SVC)

How they got there:

Week 1 -- Oakwood 47, Iroquois West 6

Week 2 -- Milford/Cissna Park 42, Iroquois West 20

Week 3 -- Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 38, Iroquois West 8

Week 4 -- Momence 44, Iroquois West 0

Week 5 -- Westville 41, Iroquois West 0

Players to watch:

Sr. RB/LB John Henrichs (6-1, 185)

So. QB/DB Tibaldo Alvarez (5-7, 165)

Jr. OL/LB Nolan Ahlden (5-8, 170)

PBL

Record -- 2-3 (2-1 SVC)

How they got there:

Week 1 -- GCMS 39, PBL 7

Week 2 -- Westville 22, PBL 16

Week 3 -- Clifton Central 27, PBL 7

Week 4 -- PBL 45, South Newton 6

Week 5 -- PBL 44, Momence 20

Players to watch:

Sr. DL Alex Pippin (6-0, 275)

Jr. RB/LB T.J. Jones (6-0, 205)

Sr. QB/DB Will Pound (6-0, 160)