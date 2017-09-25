PBL football season stats (after Week 5)

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA SEASON STATS
RUSHING
Name Car.-yds.-TDs
Will Pound 44-280-6
T.J. Jones 22-211-3
Keanan Crabb 53-150-0
Kyle Poll 32-127-1
Drake Schrodt 27-89-1
Gavin Coplea 4-57-0
Jonathan Muller 11-36-1
Hunter Anderson 8-10-0
Ben McClure 1-10-0
Gunner Belt 5-7-0
Alex Pippin 2-4-1
Keyn Humes 1-2-0
Brandon Scott 1-1-0
PASSING
Name Comp.-att.-yds.-TDs-INT
Will Pound 28-69-427-2-3
Drake Schrodt 0-1-0-0-0
RECEIVING
Name Rec.-yds.-TDs
Mason Ecker 7-118-1
Drake Schrodt 5-110-1
Austin Gooden 4-68-0
Jonathan Muller 4-65-0
Kris Hewerdine 2-26-0
T.J. Jones 1-15-0
Keaton Krumwiede 3-13-0
Keanan Crabb 2-12-0
ALL-PURPOSE YARDS
Name Yards
Mason Ecker 307
Will Pound 298
Drake Schrodt 259
T.J. Jones 255
Keanan Crabb 191
Kyle Poll 161
Jonathan Muller 101
Austin Gooden 68
Gavin Coplea 55
Kris Hewerdine 47
Jake Rich 14
Keaton Krumwiede 13
Ben McClure 10
Hunter Anderson 10
Alex Pippin 9
Gunner Belt 7
Keyn Humes 2
Brandon Scott 1
Jaxson Coplea 1
SCORING
Name Points
Will Pound 36
T.J. Jones 20
Keyn Humes 17
Drake Schrodt 12
Mason Ecker 6
Kyle Poll 6
Jake Rich 6
Alex Pippin 6
Jonathan Muller 6
TACKLES
Name Tot.-TFL
Alex Pippin 28-12.5
Dylan Polson 20.5-1
Brandon Scott 19.5-7.5
Jaxson Coplea 19-4
Keaton Krumwiede 11.5-1
Drake Schrodt 10.5-1.5
Dalton Busboom 10.5-5
Jake Rich 8.5-4
Ben McClure 8-2.5
Drew Riggleman 7-1
Jonathan Muller 6.5-1
Mason Ecker 6-0
Dane Polson 4.5-1.5
Austin Potter 4.5-1
T.J. Jones 4-0
Kris Hewerdine 4-0
Hunter Anderson 3.5-2
Brock Marron 3.5-1.5
Keyn Humes 3-0
Andrew Swanson 2.5-0.5
Keanan Crabb 2-0
Tanner Bowen 2-0
Hobert Skinner 2-0
Gunner Belt 2-0
Luke Cowen 2-0
Keegan Lantz 2-0
Colton Coy 1.5-0.5
Kyle Poll 1.5-0
Jalen Hutchcraft 1-0.5
Dru Normile 1-0
Will Pound 1-0
Alex Rueck 0.5-0.5
Gavin Coplea 0.5-0
Carson Dudley 0.5-0
INTERCEPTIONS
Name INTs-yds.
Kris Hewerdine 1-21
Will Pound 1-18
Keaton Krumwiede 1-0
DEFENSIVE FUMBLES
Name FF-FR-yds.-TDs
Jake Rich 2-2-14-1
Alex Pippin 1-2-5-0
Dylan Polson 1-1-0-0
Keanan Crabb 1-0-0-0
Austin Gooden 1-0-0-0
Ryan Perkinson 1-0-0-0
Jaxson Coplea 0-1-1-0
Drake Schrodt 0-1-0-0
Drew Riggleman 0-1-0-0
Gavin Coplea 0-1-(-2)-0
