PBL Youth Football Seniors defeat Clifton Central 36-8

CLIFTON -- It was a tale of two games in an eight-day period for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Seniors.

After a 46-0 loss on Saturday, Sept. 16, to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, PBL got back on the winning track last Saturday by defeating Clifton Central 36-8.

"After last week's loss, we challenged our kids to just remain focused on our goal of playing in the championship game on our home field," PBL Seniors coach Jim Hobson said. "I was very proud of them for keeping their focus on the end game and not letting the GCMS game derail our season."

The Panthers scored early on their first offensive possession on a Will Henry touchdown run, followed by a Cory Degarmo two-point conversion kick, making the score 8-0. On the Panthers' next offensive series, Will Henry found the end zone for a second touchdown, extending the Panthers' lead to 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.

"We played a great game today in some harsh weather conditions," Hobson said. "Today may have been the hottest day since this last summer, and definitely the hottest we have played a game in. Our kids responded well and I was just glad we were able to stay away from any heat-related illnesses."

A Clifton Central receiver was able to get open behind the Panther defense, cutting PBL's lead to 16-8 to start the second quarter. The Panthers countered with a Degarmo to Aiden Johnson touchdown pass, extending the lead to 24-8. As time expired in the second quarter, Will Henry added his third touchdown of the half on a long run, making the score 30-8 at halftime.

"Our running game was huge today, and that is on our offensive line, consisting of Brandon Knight, Wyatt Hollen, Kendal Swanson, Aaron Kavajecz, David Schnebly, Oren Verela and Kayden Snelling," Hobson said. "As a group, they took control of the line of scrimmage on our first offensive series and imposed their will on Clifton's defense the entire game."

After receiving the second-half kickoff, the Panthers slowed down the pace of the game and marched down the field, running six minutes off the third quarter. Seth Hitz closed out the drive with a touchdown run, extending PBL's lead to 36-8.

After a scoreless fourth quarter, the final score was 36-8.

"In the Gibson game last week, we did not block or tackle very well, and the scoreboard showed it," Hobson said. "Today, we did tackle and block very well, and again, the scoreboard showed it. Blocking and tackling are the two most important fundamental aspects of football. If you do those two things well, everything else just falls in place."

The two teams will meet again in Clifton at 4:30 p.m. Saturday as PBL will face off against Clifton Central in the first round of the Central Illinois Football League playoffs.