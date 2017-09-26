Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

PBL JV football defeats Momence 27-7

Tue, 09/26/2017 - 12:33am | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity football team won 27-7 Monday over Momence.
 
With the win, the Panthers crawled toward the .500 mark with a record of 2-2. They will travel to Gilman next Monday for a 6 p.m. game against Iroquois West.
