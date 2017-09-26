Week 6 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 6

Sept. 29

Monticello (5-0) at Unity (5-0), 7 p.m.

Olympia (0-5) at Pontiac (3-2), 7 p.m.

Rantoul (2-3) at Illinois Valley Central (1-4), 7 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden (2-3) at Prairie Central (2-3), 7 p.m.

St. Thomas More (1-4) at Bloomington Central Catholic (4-1), 7 p.m.

PBL (2-3) vs. Iroquois West (0-5), 7 p.m.

Fisher (3-2) vs. Heyworth (1-4), 7 p.m.

Oakwood (4-1) at Westville (5-0), 7 pm.

GCMS (5-0) vs. Tremont (1-4), 7 p.m.

VGH (3-2) at Palestine (0-5), 7 p.m.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (37-13)

Unity

Pontiac

Rantoul

Prairie Central

BCC

PBL

Fisher

Westville

GCMS

Villa Grove/Heritage

I'm super-proud of PBL for turning their season around. They're going to continue to win this week for their homecoming.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (37-13)

Monticello

Pontiac

Rantoul

SJ-O

BCC

PBL

Fisher

Westville

GCMS

VGH

It will be a happy homecoming week in Ford County as both PBL and GCMS win at home.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (41-9)

Unity

Pontiac

Rantoul

SJO

BCC

PBL

Fisher

Westville

GCMS

VGH

Go to Hicks Field in Tolono for Monticello-Unity showdown. Or head to Westville for Vermilion Valley Conference clash between Oakwood and the host Tigers. You won’t come away disappointed from either game.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (40-10)

Unity

Pontiac

Rantoul

SJO

BCC

PBL

Fisher

Westville

GCMS

VGH

Monumental swing game this week for Fisher, looking for what would be a gigantic win over Heyworth that could be the difference between ending a playoff drought or staying home. Rantoul picks up another win, and, man, that’ll be a fun game in Tolono. Give me the Rockets in a shootout that will determine the Illini Prairie champ and top 2 seed in the playoffs.

Christine Walsh, The County Star (41-9)

Monticello

Pontiac

IVC

Prairie Central

BCC

PBL

Fisher

Westville

GCMS

VGH

Fisher will enjoy a homecoming celebration with a win over the Hornets in Heart of Conference Illinois action.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (37-13)

Monticello

Pontiac

Rantoul

SJO

BCC

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

There is going to be one heck of a game a few miles south of St. Joseph this week. Head to Hicks Field to see former Okaw Valley Conference heavyweights Monticello and Unity battle it out for Illini Prairie dominance.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (43-7)

Unity

Pontiac

Rantoul

SJO

BCC

PBL

Fisher

Westville

GCMS

VGH

The game of the week is clearly Rockets vs. Sages. No contest. In fact, considering how Illinois and Nebraska are playing, there’s a chance it could be the best football game — period — in Champaign County on Friday night.