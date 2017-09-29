Week 6 football: GCMS 49, Tremont 0

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley needed only five plays to score its first four touchdowns before steadily pulling away for a 49-0 rout over Tremont and clinching a playoff berth in the process.

The Falcons kicked off to start the game, but Josh Bleich placed the kick on the 18-yard line near the home sideline. Expecting the ball to bounce out of bounds, the Tremont returners were beaten to the ball by the GCMS kickoff team. After recovering the loose ball, Nathan Garard connected with Ryland Holt for the game’s first score.

The Falcons defense forced a Turks three-and-out on the visitor’s ensuing possession, and Mitch McNutt took the second play of the GCMS drive 15 yards for another score.

Tremont’s second possession also resulted in three plays and a punt. This time, McNutt made the visitors pay instantly, returning the punt 52 yards to pay dirt.

On the Falcons’ first play after a short punt, Jared Trantina busted through the middle of the offense for a 26-yard scoring run.

McNutt finished the game with seven carries for 155 yards and five total touchdowns. Trantina rushed for 80 yards on 10 carries and Garard was a perfect 3 for 3 for 58 yards.

Bryce Barnes led the defense with five tackles for loss, including one sack.



GCMS 49, Tremont 0

Tremont 0 0 0 0 —0

GCMS 28 14 7 0 —49

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

GCMS — Holt 18 pass from Garard (Bleich kick)

GCMS — McNutt 15 run (Bleich kick)

GCMS — McNutt 52 punt return ((Bleich kick)

GCMS — Trantina 26 run (Bleich kick)

GCMS — McNutt 24 run (Bleich kick)

GCMS — McNutt 41 run (Bleich kick)

GCMS — McNutt 59 run (Bleich kick)