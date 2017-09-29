Week 6 football: PBL 57, Iroquois West 0

PAXTON -- Will Pound made the most of his 15 1/2 minutes as Paxton-Buckley-Loda's quarterback.

Pound passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another before Gavin Coplea replaced him under center with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half. By that time, PBL built a 43-0 lead en route to a 57-0 win over Iroquois West.

"It's always nice to have a game where you can show off your offense," Pound said. "Sometimes, you get players who don't necessarily get minutes when you're in a tighter game, so it was kind of nice to get players who wouldn't normally get time (some playing time)."

The Panthers have won their last three consecutive homecoming games with Friday's victory over Iroquois West.

"It's pretty cool, especially since it's my last homecoming as a high schooler," PBL senior defensive lineman Alex Pippin said.

Strong from the get-go

Despite the distractions that come with a homecoming game, PBL head coach Jeff Graham said his team was evidently ready to play, even before the opening kickoff.

"I felt like, even when we came out for warmups, we were focused," Graham said. "Homecoming's a time to have fun, but you have to focus on the task at hand. Our kids came out and took care of business."

Alex Pippin started the scoring for the Panthers (3-3, 3-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) with a 17-yard return a fumble recovery on the first play from scrimmage to start the scoring.

It was the second straight game in which PBL's defense forced a turnover on its opponents' first play from scrimmage -- and one of 15 takeaways it has produced over the past three games -- as the Panthers pitched their first shutout of the season.

"Our defensive line is really dominating, and my linebackers, even when I miss (a tackle), have me covered," Pippin said.

After two consecutive encroachment penalties gave Iroquois West (0-6, 0-3) a first down on its ensuing possession, which started at its own 23-yard line, rushing attempts by Cole Stone and John Henrichs resulted in a combined one yard before PBL's Jake Rich sacked Raiders quarterback Tibaldo Alvarez on third-and-9, forcing IW to punt.

On PBL's first offensive drive, which started on the Raiders' 46-yard line, Pound found Keaton Krumwiede for a 20-yard touchcowns pass with 7:28 left in the first quarter.

Two runs by T.J. Jones resulted in a first down before Mason Ecker scampered via an end-around to the left side to the 20-yard line on a second-and-14 and Pound found Krumwiede for the scoring pass three plays later.

Pouring it on

Iroquois West went three-and-out on its ensuing possession, which started on its own 21-yard line. Dalton Busboom and Rich sacked Alvarez on first down before Jaxson Coplea recorded another sack on second-and-16.

The Raiders' Nolan Ahlden ran for one yards on third-and-25, before Busboom tackled him.

"We talked all week long about how Iroquois West, no matter the record, is always a physical football team," Graham said. "We challenged our line this week, and they came out and, right off the bat, was very physical up front and took care of business."

Iroquois West's ensuing punt gave PBL possession on to the Raiders' 11-yard line. Mason Ecker caught a 10-yard touchdown pass thrown by Pound on the Panthers' second play of the drive.

"It was kind of nice to finally get the offense going," Pound said. "We struggled a little bit early (in the season) -- against GIbson City-Melvin-Sibley, obviously, with the one touchdown. (Against) Westville, our defense showed up that night, and we didn't. We like to finally contribute to a win a little bit."

Pippin, who recovered another Iroquois West fumble in the end zone for another touchdown to extend PBL's lead to 29-0 with 5:24 left in the first quarter, said he was unsure about how much playing time he would get after the first quarter as well.

"I just went up to (head coach Jeff Graham and asked, 'Am I out yet?' He said, 'We'll see,'" Pippin said. "Then I scored another touchdown, and he said, 'For the next series, you're out.' I said, 'alright, I'm keeping you to one series.' That kind of went on for the whole game."

The Panthers ended the first quarter with a 36-0 lead after Drake Schrodt caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Pound, who added a 54-yard touchdown run 16 seconds into the second quarter.

Following Pippin's second touchdown, Ecker passed to Krumwiede for a successful two-point conversion. It was the only time a touchdown was not followed by an extra-point kick by Keyn Humes, who finished the game making 7-of-7 extra-point tries.

Alex Rueck recovered another IW fumble on third-and-2 on the Raiders' ensuing possession, giving PBL the ball back on Iroquois West's 31-yard line. After Pound completed a pass to Ecker on third-and-5 to put the ball on the 1-yard line, he found Schrodt in the end zone two plays later.

A Henrichs run on second-and-6 on the Raiders' next possession, which started on their own 27-yard line, gave IW a first down on its own 45-yard line, but the Raiders would not cross midfield.

The Raiders were called for a false start before Krumwiede tackled Stone for no gain and Ahlden ran for four yards on second-and-15. Alvarez was tackled by Kris Hewerdine after picking up five yards on a third-and-11 rushing attempt before throwing an incomplete pass on fourth down, giving PBL the ball on the Raiders' 49-yard line.

Pound scored his rushing touchdown on a first-and-15 on the next play, extending PBL's lead to 43-0.

It is the third consecutive game in which PBL put up 40 or more points after 45-6 and 44-20 wins over South Newton and Momence, respectively.

"They took care of business," Graham said. "They executed and scored some points. I'm very proud of them."

Chase Elson intercepted a pass to give PBL the ball back on Iroquois West's 35-yard line.

With Coplea under center, Kyle Poll ran for 10 yards on second-and-15 before scampering for a first down to IW's 15-yard line. Two plays later, Poll scored on a 14-yard touchdown run to make the score 50-0 with 6:43 left in the second quarter.

The two teams would trade punts before going into halftime with the score at 50-0.

Austin Saathoff replaced Alvarez at quarterback after Poll's touchdown. Rueck tackled Henrichs on a 7-yard run before Ahlden picked up a first down on a second-and-3 run.

Three plays later, Rueck and Colton Coy tackled Stone on third-and-3, forcing a fourth-and-1 situation, on which Saathoff picked up the first down on a quarterback sneak. On the next play, however, Tristan Harshbarger recorded a tackle for loss of yards for PBL.

Henrichs ran for three yards before Saathoff threw an incomplete pass on third-and-11, forcing IW to punt. Three runs by Hunter Anderson resulted in a total of one yard for the Panthers before they punted.

"I'm proud of our whole team," Graham said. "We talked about homecoming festivites and things going on -- distractions and things like that -- and how important it was to focus on (where the focus) needed to be, and that was the game, and I felt like we were focused, so very I'm proud of them for that."

Icing on the cake

With 7:45 left in a running-clock third quarter, Carson Dudley recovered Iroquois West's fourth lost fumble for the Panthers on the Raiders' 36-yard line. PBL's ensuing drive resulted in a punt by Schrodt that was downed by Ecker at the IW 1-yard line.

With 9:24 left in the fourth quarter, Coplea scored on a 19-yard run.

On the Raiders' final possession, Coy sacked Saathoff on fourth down, giving PBL possession on IW's 12-yard line. From there, Coplea kneeled out the clock to end the game.

"I think the whole team performed really well this week," Pippin said. "We had a really good practice this week, and we kind of just came out and dominated."

Looking to keep rolling

With Friday's win over Iroquois West, PBL is on a three-game winning streak after starting its season with an 0-3 record.

"Obviously, starting out 0-3 was rough for everybody, but after getting that first win at South Newton under our belt, I think it helped the confidence of a lot of our players, and we started to get stuff together," Pound said. "It's nice to not have a losing record anymore."

The Panthers need to win two of their next three games to become eligible for what would be their fourth consecutive IHSA playoff appearance. They will go on the road to face Oakwood, which fell to a record of 4-2 with a 56-13 loss to Westville.

"We're really going to have to keep working because next week's going to be super-challenging," Graham said. "Then it doesn't get any easier after that. We'll enjoy this win tonight, but it's all Oakwood come tomorrow morning. That's going to be a big challenge -- a challenge we'll be up for, but we're going to have to work hard this week."

The Panthers' three-game winning streak, with all of their wins against SVC teams, not only keeps PBL alive in the playoff race, but keeps the team in the running for its third consecutive conference title as well.

The Panthers trail the race by half of a game behind Watseka/St. Anne (6-0, 3-0) -- which remains unbeaten after a 41-21 win over Momence last Friday -- and Clifton Central (4-2, 3-0), which won 54-7 over Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac.

Watseka/SA and Clifton Central will face each other in Watseka at 7 p.m. next Friday before PBL travels to Watseka to face the Warriors at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

"Oakwood's going to be a pretty big game for us, I think. It'll be a good turning point, and not to mention Watseka/St. Anne after that," Pippin said. "Once we get through those two games, we have a really good chance of going pretty far."