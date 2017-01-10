PBL Youth Football Seniors advance to CIFL semifinals with win over Clifton Central; Juniors end season with loss to Iroquois West

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Seniors team is moving on to the semifinals of the Central Illinois Football League playoffs.
The Panthers earned their trip to the final four after winning 26-18 in the first round of the playoffs Saturday over Clifton Central.
With 2:02 left in the first quarter, Cory Degarmo received an option pitch from Mason Bruns and rushed for a 7-yard touchdown to put PBL up 6-0.
Bruns completed a pass to Aiden Johnson in the end zone earlier in the drive, but the score was called back due to a penalty. Bruns then gained a first down via a scramble before Degarmo scored.
Peyton Hutchcraft intercepted a pass on fourth down on Clifton Central's ensuing possession as PBL entered the second quarter with a 6-0 lead.
Both teams were held scoreless through the first nine minutes of the second quarter before Clifton Central scored a game-tying touchdown with 35.4 seconds remaining in the quarter. The two teams went into halftime in a 6-6 tie.
With 3:04 left in the third quarter, PBL regained the lead as Bruns found Seth Hitz for a touchdown pass and Degarmo made a two-point kick to make the score 14-6.
After Hutchcraft recorded another interception on the Stars' ensuing possession, Degarmo scampered for another touchdown to extend PBL's lead to 20-6.
After Clifton Central cut its deficit to 20-12 with a touchdown pass with 6:13 remaining in the game, a run by Hitz put the ball on the Stars' 1-yard line on the Panthers' ensuing possession before David King scored a rushing touchdown to extend PBL's lead to 26-12 with 1:07 remaining.
Clifton Central scored on a kickoff return with 52.7 seconds left, but PBL ran out the clock on its next possession.
Juniors
The PBL Youth Football Juniors' season ended with a 21-19 loss to Iroquois West in the first round of the CIFL playoffs on Saturday.
The Panthers trailed 14-0 after Iroquois West scored a touchdown with 5:39 left in the second qurater on a drive started by a Raiders fumble recovery.
On the ensuing kickoff following the touchdown, however, Robert Boyd returned the kick for a touchdown to cut PBL's deficit to 14-6.
The Panthers had a chance to score again on their next possession as Boyd completed a halfback pass to Brady Young that put the ball on IW's 7-yard line, but Jami Lee was stopped short of the goal line on a reverse run on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
With 31.2 seconds left in the third quarter, however, PBL's defense forced IW to turn the ball over on downs with a fourth-and-6 stop inside the Panthers' 10-yard line.
On the first play of PBL's ensuing possession, Boyd found daylight down the right sideline for a 95-yard touchdown run to cut his team's deficit to 14-12.
With 2:32 left in the game, the Raiders scored on a touchdown run to extend their lead to 21-12. Boyd then returned the ensuing kickoff for another touchdown and scampered for the one-point conversion to make the score 21-19 with 2:11 remaining.
Iroquois West would run the clock out on its next possession, however, as it picked up a first down on a rushing play with 1:31 remaining.
