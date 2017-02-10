FITHIAN -- Something will have to give at 7 p.m. Friday.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Oakwood will both go into Friday's game looking for their first signature win -- and to take a major step in their playoff races.

At a record of 4-2, Oakwood can earn playoff eligibility with a win. All four of the Comets' wins, however, were against opponents with below-.500 records.

"They're obviously a good team," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "They're sitting at 4-2 and they're looking for that fifth win."

The Panthers, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3, but with all three of those wins being against below-.500 teams as well, Graham said he knew that a fourth straight win would require a high-quality -- and high-quantity -- week of practice.

"We need to focus on Oakwood this week. That's what we told the kids Friday after the game -- we'll enjoy this (win over Iroquois West) and homecoming, but then Saturday morning, it's time to focus on Oakwood," Graham said.

While the Panthers head to Fithian on a winning streak, the Comets look to bounce back from a 56-13 loss to Westville last Friday.

"We just came off a poor performance last Friday, so we've got to work on getting better at practice. Every day this week -- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday -- all have to be better than they were a week ago," Oakwood head coach Wade DeVries said.

"We're just focused on this week right now. We've only got four wins right now and we've got three really good football teams left on our schedule, so we're just trying to continue to better and attack (our schedule) one week at a time to continue to try to make that push to get in the playoffs."

If the playoffs started today, PBL would be in as the No. 30 out of 32 teams in Class 3A, as it has 31 tiebreaker points, the most out of all 3-3 teams. The Panthers would need to win at least two of their final three games of the regular season to be eligible for the playoffs.

"It's a big week for us. We have to keep taking those steps forward," Graham said. "That's just the key here, especially with where we're at moving into week seven. It's just important that we keep after it during practice and keep moving forward in our progression and not make mistakes."

If the Panthers make the playoffs, it will be the fourth straight year they did so. En route to last year's 9-2 finish, PBL defeated Oakwood 61-6.

After the week-seven loss, Oakwood won its last two games to get into the playoffs and finish the season with a 5-5 record.

"I knew when we played them last year that they had some young kids. I knew they were going to be good this year, and in the future, because coach DeVries does a good job," Graham said. "They just play good football, and I knew good things were going to start to happen with them."

***

Oakwood's wing-T offense returned its fullback -- senior Skylar Bolton -- its halfback -- sophomore Colby Smiley -- and its quarterback -- senior Chase Vinson from last year.

"They have a very good, sound football team. They're well-coached. They lost to Westville, but (that's not) any indication of their physicality and preciseness. They run that wing-T very well," Graham said. "I think coach DeVries does a wonderful job at coaching that. They definitely have the personnel to run that wing-T. I just think that they do things well."

Bolton rushed for 1,438 yards -- third-most in the Champaign-Urbana area -- on 250 carries and 13 touchdowns last season. In the Comets' most recent win of this season -- via 48-14 score in week five over Milford/Cissna Park -- Bolton rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

"They have a really good runner in Skylar Bolton," Graham said. "He is really good. He's fast. He's physical. He ranks at the top of the running backs that we've seen. We've seen some good running backs this season, and he ranks right up there."

Last year, Bolton was serving a one-game suspension during the PBL game after getting ejected from the Comets' previous game against Westville.

Despite an MCL sprain sustained earlier this season, he was able to play the past couple of weeks and should be available for Friday's game against the Panthers.

"We anticipate him being out there this Friday," DeVries said.

While Bolton rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a 60-20 win in week three over Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac, Smiley added 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.

"Smiley's good, too," Graham said. "I think this kid's going to be really good. He's a sophomore, and he's already really good. He's fast. He's physical."

In a 47-6 win in week one over Iroquois West, Bolton rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries while Smiley had 91 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Oakwood senior quarterback Chase Vinson completed all seven of his passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

"Vinson does a nice job of running that offense," Graham said. "He just doesn't make mistakes, and you can tell he's been doing it for a while because he doesn't make mistakes."

In the Comets' four wins, their defense has allowed an average of 11.5 points per game.

"They're very aggressive defensively," Graham said. "You can tell that they're well-coached. They get after it. They do some good things."

***

While Oakwood has found some success on the ground game, PBL's defense has yielded 8.6 points per game during the team's three-game winning streak.

En route to pitching its first shutout of the season last Friday in a 57-0 win over Iroquois West, the PBL defense forced five turnovers and allowed the Raiders to convert on only 1-of-9 third-down conversion attempts. During the past three weeks, the Panthers had 15 takeaways.

"I think we've been improving defensively. We've been doing a nice job and taking care of our house," Graham said. "This week, with their running game, we'll find out a lot more. Their execution with the wing-T is pretty precise. We'll find out a lot about our defense this week when we play against that misdirection wing-T that they run."

Prior to the IW game, PBL senior lineman Alex Pippin had a team-high 28 tackles, including 12 1/2 for a loss of yards. Pippin recovered two fumbles for touchdowns last Friday. Dylan Polson had 20 1/2 tackles and Brandon Scott had 19 1/2 tackles, including 7 1/2 for a loss of yards.

"Those linebackers fly to the football. That defensive line is constantly getting penetration. Their linebackers are coming downhill. They've got the edge," DeVries said. "They don't allow you to get outside, which is a big part of what we try to do. We always try to get to the perimeter, and they really don't allow that to happen."

Chase Elson, Kris Hewerdine, Will Pound and Keaton Krumwiede each have an interception for PBL's defense.

"The secondary has done a really good job of defending the pass and not letting anybody get over the top," DeVries said. "You have to play really good football to just move the ball on them, much less to get touchdowns."

The Comets counter with a young offensive line that has no seniors.

"Last year, we had a lot seniors on the offensive line, so we're definitely working on that right now," DeVries said. "We're really working to make sure that we're getting better every week. We've got to block better. We've just got to continue to try to improve each week."

The Panthers have scored an average of 48.6 points per game.

"I think we're continuing to improve offensively," Graham said. "We're getting better at executing. We have to continue to improve."

Against Iroquois West, the Panthers produced 166 rushing yards. Prior to the game against the Raiders, PBL junior running back T.J. Jones had 211 yards and three touchdowns.

"Their offensive line is impressive. They get off the ball. They're big and strong," DeVries said. "They are big and physical, and their running back runs hard. They're still really big and strong and physical, so we're definitely going to have our work cut out for us."

Panthers senior quarterback Will Pound led his team in rushing with 280 yards and six touchdowns and passed for 427 yards prior to the IW game. Against the Raiders, Pound had three touchdown pass and a 54-yard rushing touchdown.

Mason Ecker, Krumwiede and Drake Schrodt each caught touchdown passes against Iroquois West. Through the season's first five weeks, Ecker had seven receptions for 118 yards and Schrodt had five catches for 110 yards.

"On the perimeter, they still had weapons, like they had a year ago," DeVries said. "They have a quarterback who can throw. They have a couple of receivers who can make plays when they get the ball. They're tough to defend, and we obviously had a difficult time last year.

"They're a really good team. The staff up there just does a really good job preparing the kids both on and off the field. You can definitely tell that when you watch film on them."

