Week 7 football predictions from the so-called experts

Oct. 6
Bloomington Central Catholic (5-1) at Rantoul (2-4), 7 p.m.
Illinois Valley Central (2-4) at St. Joseph-Ogden (2-4), 7 p.m.
Pontiac (4-2) at Monticello (5-1), 7 p.m.
Prairie Central (3-3) at Olympia (0-6), 7 p.m.
Unity (6-0) at St. Thomas More (1-5), 7 p.m.
PBL (3-3) at Oakwood (4-2), 7 p.m.
Fisher (4-2) at Tri-Valley (5-1), 7 p.m.
HASAAP (1-5) at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (2-4), 7 p.m.
GCMS (6-0) at Ridgeview (3-3), 7 p.m.
VGH (4-2) vs. Oblong (2-4), 7 p.m.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (46-14)
BCC
SJ-O
Monticello
Prairie Central
Unity
PBL
Tri-Valley
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
GCMS
Villa Grove
The Panthers will have to carry the homecoming momentum they've experienced over to Oakwood for the win.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (44-16)
BCC
SJ-O
Monticello
Prairie Central
Unity
PBL
Fisher
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
GCMS
VG-H
With neither PBL nor Oakwood going into Week 7 with a win over a .500 team or better, something will have to give. Using Westville as a measuring stick, Oakwood lost 56-13 last Friday to a Tigers team that PBL was a touchdown away from beating in week two, so I'll give the Panthers the edge.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (49-11)
BCC
SJO
Monticello
Prairie Central
Unity
Oakwood
Tri-Valley
GTRF
GCMS
VGH
Hard to pick against PBL considering how well the Panthers, who have won three in a row, are playing right now. Add to the fact Oakwood is coming off a thumping at Westville. It should be a great night of football in Fithian.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (48-12)
BCC
SJO
Monticello
PC
Unity
PBL
Tri-Valley
GTRF
GCMS
VGH
Biggest game of the week will be in Fithian as PBL tries to rebound from an 0-3 start against a brutal early schedule that included two of the state’s top five-ranked 2A teams. Jeff Graham’s group gets it done vs. the Comets to move to 4-3 and climb all the way back into the playoff hunt.
Christine Walsh, The County Star (50-10)
BCC
SJO
Monticello
Prairie Central
Unity
PBL
Tri-Valley
GTRF
GCMS
VGH
Biggest blowouts of the week should come at Monticello, Unity and Ridgeview.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (43-17)
BCC
SJO
Monticello
Prairie Central
Unity
PBL
Fisher
GTRF
GCMS
VGH
Here’s hoping SJO gets a W Friday night. Or we may all be pretty bored and looking for a team to cheer for come playoff time.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (51-9)
BCC
SJO
Monticello
Prairie Central
Unity
Oakwood
Tri-Valley
GTRF
GCMS
VGH
Pretty standard week here. Both Monticello and Oakwood bounce back with wins, GCMS takes down another HOIC rival and the machine that is Scott Hamilton’s Unity Rockets keeps rolling.
