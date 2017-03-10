Week 7 football predictions from the so-called experts

Oct. 6

Bloomington Central Catholic (5-1) at Rantoul (2-4), 7 p.m.

Illinois Valley Central (2-4) at St. Joseph-Ogden (2-4), 7 p.m.

Pontiac (4-2) at Monticello (5-1), 7 p.m.

Prairie Central (3-3) at Olympia (0-6), 7 p.m.

Unity (6-0) at St. Thomas More (1-5), 7 p.m.

PBL (3-3) at Oakwood (4-2), 7 p.m.

Fisher (4-2) at Tri-Valley (5-1), 7 p.m.

HASAAP (1-5) at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (2-4), 7 p.m.

GCMS (6-0) at Ridgeview (3-3), 7 p.m.

VGH (4-2) vs. Oblong (2-4), 7 p.m.

BCC

SJ-O

Monticello

Prairie Central

Unity

PBL

Tri-Valley

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

GCMS

Villa Grove

The Panthers will have to carry the homecoming momentum they've experienced over to Oakwood for the win.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (44-16)

BCC

SJ-O

Monticello

Prairie Central

Unity

PBL

Fisher

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

GCMS

VG-H

With neither PBL nor Oakwood going into Week 7 with a win over a .500 team or better, something will have to give. Using Westville as a measuring stick, Oakwood lost 56-13 last Friday to a Tigers team that PBL was a touchdown away from beating in week two, so I'll give the Panthers the edge.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (49-11)

BCC

SJO

Monticello

Prairie Central

Unity

Oakwood

Tri-Valley

GTRF

GCMS

VGH

Hard to pick against PBL considering how well the Panthers, who have won three in a row, are playing right now. Add to the fact Oakwood is coming off a thumping at Westville. It should be a great night of football in Fithian.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (48-12)

BCC

SJO

Monticello

PC

Unity

PBL

Tri-Valley

GTRF

GCMS

VGH

Biggest game of the week will be in Fithian as PBL tries to rebound from an 0-3 start against a brutal early schedule that included two of the state’s top five-ranked 2A teams. Jeff Graham’s group gets it done vs. the Comets to move to 4-3 and climb all the way back into the playoff hunt.

Christine Walsh, The County Star (50-10)

BCC

SJO

Monticello

Prairie Central

Unity

PBL

Tri-Valley

GTRF

GCMS

VGH

Biggest blowouts of the week should come at Monticello, Unity and Ridgeview.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (43-17)

BCC

SJO

Monticello

Prairie Central

Unity

PBL

Fisher

GTRF

GCMS

VGH

Here’s hoping SJO gets a W Friday night. Or we may all be pretty bored and looking for a team to cheer for come playoff time.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (51-9)

BCC

SJO

Monticello

Prairie Central

Unity

Oakwood

Tri-Valley

GTRF

GCMS

VGH

Pretty standard week here. Both Monticello and Oakwood bounce back with wins, GCMS takes down another HOIC rival and the machine that is Scott Hamilton’s Unity Rockets keeps rolling.