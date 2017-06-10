GCMS football stays unbeaten with win over Ridgeview/Lexington

GCMS’s Jared Trantina changes course during a first-half run in Friday’s game against Ridgeview/Lexington.

LEXINGTON — Mitch McNutt and Nathan Garard each rushed for a pair of touchdowns, as GCMS cruised to a 47-0 win at Ridgeview/Lexington.

McNutt’s score on the opening drive extends the Falcons (7-0) streak to seven straight games they have scored on their first possession. The two trips to the end zone give McNutt a total of 17 rushing touchdowns on the season.

Garard also threw for a touchdown, connecting with junior Ryland Holt on a 9-yard pass that Holt brought in with one hand. That makes six-consecutive games with a passing touchdown and a three-game streak with a receiving touchdown for Holt.

The GCMS defense gave up only 68 yards of total offense to the Mustangs (3-4). Luke Freehill and Josh Bleich led the Falcons with six solo tackles each, while Josh Hardman paced the Ridgeview/Lexington attack with 11 carries for 25 yards.



GCMS 47, Ridgeview/Lexington 0

GCMS 20 13 14 0 —0

R/L 0 0 0 0 —0

Scoring Summary

G — McNutt 4 run (conversion failed)

G — Garard 14 run (Bleich kick)

G — Garard 17 run (Bleich kick)

G — Holt 9 pass from Garard (Bleich kick)

G — McNutt for 28 run (conversion failed)

G — Trantina 53 run (Bleich kick)

G — Dunham 3 run (Bleich kick)

Statistics

RUSHING — R/L, Hardman 11-25. Totals 31-60 Totals. GCMS, McNutt 7-92, Trantina 9-93, Schmitt 3-18, Garard 3-50. Totals 34-312.

PASSING — R/L, White 3-8-8. GCMS, Garard 2-3-42.

RECEIVING — GCMS, Barnes 1-33, Holt 1-9.