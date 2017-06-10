PBL football wins 51-19 over Oakwood to improve to 4-3

FITHIAN — Paxton-Buckley-Loda's 51-19 win Friday over Oakwood was the team's fourth in a row and first against a team above the .500 mark.

"It was a great win. I thought our kids really stepped up," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "I'm very proud of them. I can't be more proud of a group of kids than what I am right now."

For the fourth consecutive game, the Panthers surpassed the 40-point mark. PBL did not punt once during the Oakwood game.

"We challenged them all year," Graham said. "They executed really well and came out and played well."

Getting things started

The Panthers started the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run by Will Pound with 8:04 left in the first quarter.

PBL received the ball on its own 45-yard line via an onside kick on the game's opening kickoff before a 5-yard run by T.J. Jones and a reception by Austin Gooden on a reverse pass thrown by Mason Ecker put the ball on the Oakwood 25-yard line.

After two more runs by Jones and and offside penalty by the Comets, PBL had another first down, but three plays later, Oakwood's Austin Urso recovered a Pound fumble and returned the turnover to his team's own 40-yard line.

An illegal-procedure penalty by Oakwood moved the Comets five yards back before runs by Skylar Bolton and Colby Smiley and an incomplete pass resulted in a total of one yard. On fourth-and-14, Comets quarterback/punter tried a fake punt, but threw an incomplete pass.

The turnover on downs, combined with an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty by Oakwood, gave PBL the ball on the Comets' 21-yard line. Jones ran for 13 yards and Gooden drew a pass-interference penalty that gave the Panthers a first-and-goal on the 4-yard line, which led to Pound's touchdown run.

Momentum swings

After Bolton scored on a 3-yard run to give his team a 7-6 lead with 5:40 left in the second quarter, Pound found Keaton Krumwiede for a 66-yard touchdown and Mason Ecker for a 34-yard touchdown pass within the next four minutes to give PBL the lead back at 22-7 with 1:43 left in the second quarter.

Following Pound's first-quarter touchdown, Oakwood's Gavin Jarling returned the ensuing kickoff to the PBL 40-yard line. Three plays later, Bolton ran for a first down on third-and-5 on PBL's 29-yard line.

Quentin White received a pass from Vinson on second-and-9 for eight yards before a third-down run put the ball on PBL's 18-yard line. Bolton ran for another first down on another third-and-5 to put the ball on the 6-yard line.

The Comets would turn the ball over on downs as an incomplete pass was followed by a lateral that rolled out of bounds at the 16-yard line. Oakwood then fumbled, and recovered the cough-up, at the 21-yard line on third down before Vinson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal.

A 9-yard pass reception by Krumwiede was followed by a first-down run by Pound that put the ball on Oakwood's 41-yard line. A penalty resulted in a first-and-20 for the Panthers before a Jones 4-yard run and a 10-yard completion to Ecker resulted in a third-and-6.

Jaxson Coplea recovered a Drake Schrodt fumble on third down before Pound threw an incomplete pass intended for Ecker on fourth down, resulting in a turnover on downs on Oakwood's 38-yard line.

The Comets' go-ahead scoring drive started with two runs by Bolton and a 5-yard rush by Smiley on second down, a combination of which resulting in a first down on Oakwood's own 48-yard line.

Following an incomplete pass and an Oakwood holding penalty, Vinson completed a second-and-22 pass to White to put the ball on the PBL 14-yard line.

Bolton ran for another nine yards before Vinson was stopped for no gain on second-and-1. Smiley then ran for a first down to the 2-yard line. Smiley then rushed for a yard on first down before PBL's Brandon Scott tackled Bolton for a loss of two yards on second-and-goal.

Bolton scored on the next play.

It took only three plays -- and a minute and three seconds -- for the Pound-to-Krumwiede touchdown reception on third-and-9, followed by a two-point conversion run by Jones, to give PBL a 14-7 lead.

On the Comets' first play from scrimmage on their next possession, Ecker tackled Bolton for a loss of one yard. Smiley ran for two yards on second-and-11 before Oakwood recovered a fumble on its own 28-yard line on third-and-9, forcing the Comets to punt to PBL's own 40-yard line with 2:34 remaining.

Runs by Pound and Jones resulted in a third-and-four, on which Pound scampered for 22 yards to the Oakwood 34-yard line. Pound connected with Ecker on his second touchdown pass of the evening on the next play, and a two-point conversion run by Alex Pippin made the score 22-7.

Bolton returned the ensuing kickoff to the PBL 41-yard line. White caught a pass for five yards, but Scott tackled Smiley for no gain on second down before Rich tackled Vinson for a loss of yards on third-and-5. Vinson then threw an incomplete pass on fourth down to give PBL the ball back on its own 39-yard line.

On third-and-10, Oakwood was called for a helmet-to-helmet penalty on a Jones run, giving the Panthers a first down on Oakwood's 40-yard line. Three plays later, Pound connected with Gooden on third-and-9 to put the ball on the 27-yard line. On the next play, Ecker completed a pass to Krumwiede to put the ball on the 12-yard line with one second left in the first half.

The drive did not result in points, however, as a 29-yard field-goal attempt by Keyn Humes was blocked.

After the second-half kickoff put the ball on PBL's 33-yard line for Oakwood (4-3), a 33-yard touchdown pass from Chase Vinson to Austin Urso was completed on the second play from scrimmage to cut the Comets' deficit to 22-13.

Pound concluded PBL's ensuring drive by completing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Kris Hewerdine to extend PBL's lead to 30-13 with 9:34 left in the third quarter.

The drive started with two runs by Pound to set up a third-and-1 on Oakwood's 35-yard line, on which Pound scampered 20 yards to the 15-yard line.

Pound then ran for another five yards and Schrodt scampered for a first down to put the ball on the 3-yard line. After Oakwood's Nick Grubb tackled Ecker on a reverse run for a loss of nine yards, Pound connected with Hewerdine for the touchdown pass -- a two-point conversion run by Pound made the score 30-13.

Vinson then completed a 15-yard scoring pass to White to cut Oakwood's deficit to 30-19. After the Comets took over the ball on their own 47-yard line to start the drive, Vinson completed a pass to White on third-and-6 to put the ball on PBL's 28-yard line.

A Bolton run put the ball on the Panthers' 15-yard line. Bolton was tackled for a loss of four yards on third-and-6 the play prior to White's touchdown reception.

Pulling away

Alex Pippin scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to extend PBL's lead to 36-19 with 3:07 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive started on PBL's own 45-yard line.

On second-and-9, Jones ran for 10 yards to Oakwood's 44-yard line. Three plays later, Jones scampered for 16 yards on third-and-2 to put the ball on the Comets' 20-yard line.

Jones ran for another 15 yards to put the ball on the 5-yard line before Pippin scored from six yards out three plays later.

From there, the Panthers (4-3) pulled away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns as T.J. Jones scored from 31 yards out and Pound completed an 8-yard scoring pass to Austin Gooden.

"You have to give a lot of credit to our offensive line," Graham said. "Will and T.J. ran the ball well, but the offensive line really stepped up and created some lanes for them. They did a really nice job. I'm just really proud of that offensive line. I'm proud of everyone -- our whole group."

On Oakwood's ensuing possession following Pippin's touchdown scamper, which started on its own 48-yard line, the Comets tried a reverse run by White, but Busboom tackled White for a loss of eight yards. The Panthers' defense stopped a Smiley run for a loss of one yard on second-and-18 before Krumwiede recorded an interception to give PBL the ball on its own 14-yard line with 1:29 left in the third quarter.

A seven-play, 86-yard drive then led to Jones' 31-yard scoring scamper with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter. Schrodt ran for four yards before Jones scampered eight yards for a first down to start the drive.

Three plays later, Pound connected with Krumwiede on third-and-10 to put the ball on the Panthers' own 42-yard line. On the next play, Pound ran for 27 yards before Jones' scoring scamper.

After Oakwood started its ensuing possession on its own 46-yard line and Smiley ran for 19 yards to PBL's 35-yard line, Krumwiede recorded his second interception of the game with 11:04 left in the game to put the ball on the Panthers' own 10-yard line.

"Our defense was bending, but we didn't break, and we did a nice job," Graham said.

On the first play of PBL's ensuing possession, Jones ran for 24 yards. On second-and-3 from the 42-yard line, Pound ran to Oakwood's 46-yard line.

Runs by Jones and Pound moved the ball to the 34-yard line before the Comets were called for a facemask penalty on a Schrodt run. Three plays later, Pound ran for eight yards to Oakwood's 7-yard line.

On second-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Kyle Poll ran for a touchdown, but the score was called back due to a holding penalty. Two plays later, Pound found Gooden, who beat Oakwood's Gavin Jarling for a jump ball on a fade route to the left side of the end zone, for a touchdown with 3:59 left in the game.

The Comets drove into the red zone on their ensuing possession before time ran out.

Up next

The Panthers will try to get its fifth win to gain playoff eligibility at 7 p.m. Saturday as they travel to Watseka for a Sangamon Valley Conference game against Watseka/St. Anne.

PBL and W/SA will enter the game in a tie for second place in the conference after the Warriors (6-1, 3-1) lost 54-21 to Clifton Central (5-2, 4-0) on Friday.

Clifton Central will host Iroquois West (1-6, 1-3), which got its first win of the season Friday via 56-30 score over South Newton (0-8, 0-5), at 7 p.m. next Friday.

"We're going to enjoy this one and then get back after it next week playing against a really good opponent," Graham said. "We'll enjoy this win tonight, but first thing tomorrow morning, we'll start focusing on Watseka."