PBL, GCMS Youth Football Mighty Mites to meet in CIFL SuperBowl

GIBSON CITY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Mighty Mites are going to the Central Illinois Football League's SuperBowl.
The Panthers earned their trip to the title game with a 31-7 win Saturday over Dwight.
Six minutes and three seconds into the first half, PBL started the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run by Mason Vaughan, which was followed by a Troy Emberson run into the end zone for a one-point conversion that gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
The early score started a 25-0 run for PBL, which continued with a 9-yard touchdown scamper by Kayden Vance that made the score 13-0.
After Julian Barbosa recorded a tackle on fourth down to force a Dwight turnover on down, a long run by Emberson to the left side set up another try for PBL inside the red zone. The Panthers capitalized once again as Ryan Webb scored on an 11-yard touchdown run with 10:13 left in the first half to extend his team's lead to 19-0.
On PBL's ensuing drive, a 51-yard run by Emberson put the ball on the Dwight 5-yard line. Two plays later, Emberson scampered into the end zone from one yard out to make the score 25-0 with 5:21 left in the first half.
Webb intercepted a pass on Dwight's first possession of the second half, but the Trojans got the ball back via a fumble recovery before scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Barboas then ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 5:23 left in the game to make the score 31-7.
The PBL Mighty Mites (6-0-1) will meet Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the CIFL championship game at 1 p.m. next Saturday in Paxton.
GCMS 26, Clifton Central 0
On the first play from scrimmage, Ely Harden scored on a 65-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. An extra-point run by Jacob Chase gave GCMS a 7-0 lead.
Chase then scored on a rushing touchdown with 6:08 left in the first half before Logan Ward scampered for the extra point to extend the Falcons' lead to 14-0. With 16:58 left in the second half, Ward ran 77 yards for another touchdown that extended GCMS's lead to 20-0.
A 19-yard touchdown run by Chase then made the score 26-0.
