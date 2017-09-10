GCMS Youth Football Seniors defeat Dwight in CIFL semifinals

DWIGHT -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors beat Dwight 32-6 on Saturday to get into the Central Illinois Football League championship game.

The scoring started on a 39-yard touchdown run by Aiden Laughery. Aiden also scored on runs of 32 and 47 yards.

Right before the half, Awstace Grauer caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Deschepper. The final touchdown of the day for the Falcons was a 51-yard touchdown run by Zander Wier.

The Falcons were led on defense by Awstace Grauer with 10 tackles, Brandon Mueller with nine tackles, and Zander Wier with eight tackles. Marcus Miguel controlled the line of scrimmage and recovered a fumble. Ty Hardin and Jacob Rutledge also had strong defensive showings for the Falcons.

The senior Falcons will play Iroquois West next Saturday in Paxton at 3 p.m. for the league championship.