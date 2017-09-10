IHSA football playoff outlook (after Week 7)

In the IHSA playoff system, 256 teams are chosen to play in the postseason.

After the teams are chosen, they are divided into eight 32-team classes based on enrollment.

If the playoffs were to start today, for instance, schools with enrollments of 323-416 would be placed in Class 2A and schools with enrollments of 416-555 would be placed in Class 3A. GCMS (328) is in 2A after PBL (463) is in 3A.

Champions of conferences with six or more schools and teams with six or more wins are guaranteed a spot. PBL (4-3, 3-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) is trailing Clifton Central (5-2, 4-0) by one game in the SVC.

Meanwhile, GCMS (7-0, 3-0 Heart of Illinois Conference Small) is in first place in its conference race, with Fisher (4-3, 2-1) and LeRoy (2-5, 2-1) tied for second place.

In the conference race, ties are determined by giving a split title to the appropriate teams. In the IHSA, the conference representative is determined, in the event of a two-team tie, on the basis of head-to-head competition when those teams have played during the regular season.

Three- and four-way ties are broken are broken by eliminating teams according to the following steps. If, after any step is applied, only two teams remain, the head-to-head matchup determined the champion.

-- Most wins in all conference games.

-- Any team that has defeated all the other tied teams.

-- If all tied teams played each other, fewest total points allowed in those games.

-- If all tied teams played each other, highest point differential in those games (from -14 to 14 points in each game).

-- Fewest total points allowed in all conference games.

-- Highest point differential in all conference games (from -14 to 14 points in each game).

-- Most wins in all games.

-- Random drawing by the IHSA office.

Schools with five wins are considered to be “on the bubble", as the IHSA states, for a playoff spot and are chosen based on tiebreaker points determined by the total number of victories compiled by a school’s opponents. GCMS’s opponents, for instance, have won a combined 23 games, giving the Falcons the sixth-most tiebreaker points among Class 2A-classified schools with a 7-0 record.

PBL’s opponents, meanwhile, have won 31 games, giving the Panthers the most tiebreaker points among 3-3 teams, and more than all but one of the 3-4 teams, in 3A.

In the event of a tie between two teams involving opponents’ wins, an additional tiebreaker is put in place in favor of teams with more combined wins of all defeated opponents.

Here is a look at the playoff outlook for Class 2A and Class 3A:

Class 2A

Rank, School W-L Opponents' Wins Classification Enrollment

1. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 7-0 36 381.15

2. Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] 7-0 31 370.00

3. Trenton (Wesclin) 7-0 29 396.00

4. Farmington 7-0 29 413.00

5. Westville 7-0 25 388.00

6. Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) 7-0 23 328.00

7. Downs (Tri-Valley) 6-1 35 341.00

8. Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) 6-1 33 367.00

9. Orion 6-1 33 344.00

10. Pana (H.S.) 6-1 29 407.00

11. Maroa (M.-Forsyth) 6-1 29 381.00

12. Minonk (Fieldcrest) 6-1 29 337.00

13. Eldorado 6-1 29 358.00

14. Alton (Marquette) 6-1 26 416.00

15. Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) 5-2 36 327.00

16. Knoxville 5-2 32 330.00

17. Clifton (Central) 5-2 32 334.00

18. Savanna (West Carroll) 5-2 32 341.00

19. Bunker Hill [Coop] 5-2 32 337.00

20. Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.) 5-2 31 330.00

21. Chicago (Collins) 5-2 28 337.00

22. Chicago (C. Hope Academy) 5-2 26 349.80

23. Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] 5-2 26 360.00

24. Sciota (West Prairie) [Bushnell-West Prairie Coop] 5-2 26 388.00

25. Chicago (Marshall) 5-2 25 359.00

26. Chicago (Orr) 5-2 24 382.00

27. Manlius (Bureau Valley) 4-3 35 331.00

28. Rockford (R. Christian) 4-3 34 378.00

29. Aurora (A. Christian) 4-3 32 392.70

30. Lanark (Eastland) [E.-Pearl City Coop] 4-3 32 323.00

31. Carmi (C.-White County) 4-3 31 370.00

32. Auburn 4-3 31 389.00

33. Red Bud 4-3 27 371.00

34. Carthage (Illini West) 4-3 25 346.00

35. Aledo (Mercer County) 3-4 34 386.00

36. El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) 3-4 34 374.00

37. Momence 3-4 33 339.00

38. Flora 3-4 33 372.00

39. Nashville 3-4 33 411.00

40. Mendon (Unity) [Coop] 3-4 32 380.00

41. Staunton 3-4 32 375.00

42. Westchester (St. Joseph) 3-4 30 376.00

43. Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) 3-4 26 337.00

Class 3A

Rank, School W-L Opponents' Wins Classification Enrollment

1. Carlinville 7-0 28 434.00

2. Tolono (Unity) 7-0 28 555.00

3. Williamsville 7-0 28 467.00

4. Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] 7-0 28 488.00

5. Fairfield 7-0 28 423.00

6. Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 7-0 24 514.00

7. Byron 7-0 24 472.00

8. Peotone 6-1 37 530.00

9. Elmhurst (IC Catholic) 6-1 35 523.05

10. Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] 6-1 34 438.00

11. Decatur (St. Teresa) 6-1 34 427.35

12. Wilmington 6-1 29 466.00

13. Monticello 6-1 29 495.00

14. Newton 6-1 29 461.00

15. Bloomington (Central Catholic) 6-1 29 526.35

16. Watseka [Coop] 6-1 27 548.00

17. Eureka 5-2 34 492.00

18. Beardstown 5-2 32 419.00

19. Greenville 5-2 30 537.00

20. Vandalia 5-2 30 423.00

21. Poplar Grove (North Boone) 5-2 28 524.00

22. Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) 5-2 28 544.00

23. DuQuoin (H.S.) 5-2 27 419.00

24. Winnebago 5-2 25 455.00

25. Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) 4-3 36 463.00

26. Oneida (ROWVA) [Mid-County Coop] 4-3 33 455.00

27. Marshall 4-3 32 418.00

28. Hillsboro 4-3 31 499.00

29. Pleasant Plains 4-3 31 423.00

30. Harrisburg 4-3 31 542.00

31. Vienna [V.-Goreville Coop] 4-3 31 548.00

32. Spring Valley (Hall) 4-3 28 416.00

33. West Frankfort (Frankfort) 4-3 27 517.00

34. Kewanee (H.S.) 4-3 24 554.00

35. Chicago (Clark) 3-4 36 540.00

36. Chicago (Urban Prep/West) 3-4 34 546.00

37. Lisle (Sr.) 3-4 34 484.00

38. Virden (North Mac) 3-4 32 438.00

39. St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 3-4 32 468.00

40. New Berlin [Coop] 3-4 32 450.00

41. Mt. Carmel 3-4 31 504.00

42. Seneca 3-4 31 424.00

43. Westmont 3-4 29 448.00