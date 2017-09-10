WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team is a step or two away from completing a rare turnaround.

After starting the season with an 0-3 record, the Panthers have won their last four games.

"Something we've talked about since day one is improvement. One of our goals from every week -- week-to-week, no matter if it's the beginning or toward the end of the season -- is that no matter where we're at in the season, we want to continue to improve," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said.

With the 2017 season down to its final two weeks, PBL is one win away from being eligible for the IHSA playoffs -- and two wins away from clinching a playoff berth. According to Steve Soucie of the Northwest Herald, less than five percent of teams that have started the season 0-3 in previous seasons have reached the postseason.

Last year, only three teams in the state of Illinois reached the playoffs after starting 0-3.

Carrollton won seven straight games, including a first-round playoff victory, after its 0-3 start en route to a 7-4 finish and Toledo Cumberland and Marion each finished 5-5 after their 0-3 starts.

"I feel like we've improved in several aspects of the game, but I think for us to get to that next level, we still need to continue plugging along," Graham said. "We have a big game this week, and that's what we're focused on. Hopefully, we can go from there."

At 7 p.m. Saturday, PBL will travel to face what could be the biggest challenge it has faced since its winning streak. Watseka/St. Anne goes into Saturday's game with a 6-1 record, which is a best record among any of the teams the Panthers have faced since week four.

"It's a heck of a matchup. It's another good football team we're going to play. They're 6-1, so it's obvious how good they are," Graham said. "They have a lot of athletes. They're fast. They're physical. They're 6-1 for a reason. They're a good football team. Coach (Aaron) Hilgendorf does a good job of utilizing all their athletes."

The Warriors started their season with a six-game winning streak, clinching a playoff berth in the process. However, they go into Saturday's matchup with PBL coming off a 54-21 loss to Clifton Central.

"You've got to close the door on that one and move on. PBL's too good of a team, and we can't worry about Clifton anymore," Watseka/SA coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. "What's done is done, and we've got a big one this week, so that's where our focus is. The kids are responding to that.

"PBL looked really good on film. They've got a bunch of good players. They're a physical team. We've got our work cut out for us coming off our loss to Clifton. PBL's going to be a heck of a challenge for us, and it should be a good game Saturday night."

***

Last Friday, PBL produced 552 yards of total offense en route to a 51-19 victory over Oakwood, including 355 yards on the ground, and converted on 9-of-11 third-down conversion attempts. The Panthers did not try a single punt.

"They're running the ball really well. Their offensive line is playing really physical, and their running backs are running hard," Hilgendorf said. "(Offensive coordinator Brock) Niebuhr's got the offense clicking now."

Senior quarterback Will Pound threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score while junior running back T.J. Jones had a 31-yard touchdown run as well.

"This past week, I felt like we made some strides," Graham said. "I thought Will Pound just did a really good job this week. He threw the ball and ran the ball well. We had a lot of yards offensively. You have to give a lot of credit to the offensive line for that. I thought T.J. ran the ball really hard again."

Last Friday's game was the fourth straight contest in which PBL surpassed the 40-point mark.

"(Last week) was great, but we have to build on it this week. Right now, we're focused on Watseka. Hopefully, we can build on our positives from last week," Graham said. "That's what we're focused on becuase we're going to have to continue to execute and take care of the ball and be able to do some things to be able to move the ball against Watseka."

Watseka/SA's offense scored 41 or more points in five of its first six games and averaged 42.8 points per game during its six-game winning streak.

The Warriors' offense is led by senior quarterback Brendan Fletcher, who had 455 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground through the season's first six weeks. Through the air, he produced 689 yards and nine touchdowns during that span.

"He's probably one of the best athletes in the conference. He's just a superb athlete. He can run. He can throw," Graham said. "They have a lot of weapons. You can't just focus on one thing, but with all that being said, it goes back to Brendan Fletcher. You have to stop him because he's a really good runner and he can sling the ball."

Through six weeks, junior Justin McTaggart had 479 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing for Watseka/SA. Junior wingback Blake Castonguay had 291 receiving yards and six touchdowns during that span as well.

"McTaggart's a good, hard runner. If you focus on that, they throw it up to Castonguay. Personally, I think Drew Hagen's been having a wonderful year. If you lock down on those two, they'll throw to Jaden Downs or Joey Jaskula."

According to Graham, three of the Warriors' five offensive linemen are seniors, and the other two are juniors.

"They're very seasoned up front," Graham said. "They've been around for a while."

***

Oakwood produced 270 total yards against PBL's defense, including 142 rushing yards, and converted on 7-of-14 third-down conversion attempts.

"Our defense is really up for a big challenge this week because of what Fletcher can do," Graham said. "They're just so diverse. It creates matchups. They have some athletes, so it's going to be challenging."

During the first three games of its four-game winning streak, PBL's defense has yielded 8.6 points per game during the team's three-game winning streak.

Prior to week six, PBL senior lineman Alex Pippin had a team-high 28 tackles, including 12 1/2 for a loss of yards. Pippin recovered two fumbles for touchdowns in a 57-0 victory in week six against Iroquois West.

"Alex Pippin is as good of a defensive lineman as I've seen in quite some time," Hilgendorf said. "He's a matchup problem for everybody. We're going to have to limit him."

Through its four-game winning streak, the Panthers' defense forced 17 turnovers, including two interceptions last Friday by senior defensive back Keaton Krumwiede. Dylan Polson had 20 1/2 tackles and Brandon Scott had 19 1/2 tackles, including 7 1/2 for a loss of yards through the season's first five weeks.

"Their whole defense is really tough," Hilgendorf said. "Coach Graham's got them playing good defense, as always. They're always solid. They like to bring pressure from different areas, and we're going to have to be able to prepare for that and have some answers."

Watseka/SA's defense, meanwhile, allowed 16 points per game during the Warriors' six-game winning streak.

"Defensively, they come off the ball really well," Graham said.

Dalton Thomas, a 5-foot-10, 250-pound lineman, is in his senior season.

"I was really impressed with him," Graham said. "He comes off the ball really well. They're a good team all the way around offensively and defensively, and I think they've shown that."

***

PBL has been able to produce on offense even without senior Jonathan Muller, who has not been ruled out for the season by Graham after getting injured in week five against Momence.

Muller had 36 yards rushing and one touchdown on 11 carries and four receptions for 65 yards through the first five weeks of the season.

"He continues to be evaluated by the trainer," Graham said. "When he got injured, they thought he'd maybe be out a few weeks, but we'll just continue to see how he's feeling. Hopefully, we can get him back soon. I don't know if he'll be back this week. I haven't talked to our trainer yet this week, but we'll kind of see what his status is going into this week from there on out."

***

The Panthers and Warriors originally were supposed to be on television on Saturday, according to Graham, which was why they scheduled the game for a Saturday, but the television program that was supposed to broadcast the game got canceled.

With referees already scheduled for that day, the two teams decided to play on Saturday without the television broadcast.

"It gives you the day with no school," Hilgendorf said on Columbus Day. "We're treating today's practice like a normal Monday. We'll be able to just practice and do some different things this week, but overall, it really doesn't change a whole lot for us."

***

Watseka/SA entered last Friday's game tied with Clifton Central for the lead in the Sangamon Valley Conference.

The Warriors and Panthers, who are the two-time defending SVC champions, are now one game behind the Comets for the conference lead. All three teams have two SVC games remaining.

"Our conference is so competitive year-in and year-out," Hilgendorf said. "PBL's always a team we look forward to playing. It's always going to be a competitive game with a really quality program. We'll be excited. It looks like it's going to be a nice night to play on Saturday."

THE MATCHUP

PBL

Record — 4-3 (3-1 SVC)

How they got there:

Week 1 — GCMS 39, PBL 7

Week 2 — Westville 22, PBL 16

Week 3 — Clifton Central 27, PBL 7

Week 4 — PBL 45, South Newton 6

Week 5 — PBL 44, Momence 20

Week 6 — PBL 57, Iroquois West 0

Week 7 — PBL 51, Oakwood 19

Players to watch:

Sr. QB Will Pound — He has passed for seven touchdowns over the past two games.

Jr. RB T.J. Jones — He played a huge role in a PBL rushing attack that produced 355 yards against Oakwood.

Sr. WR/DB Keaton Krumwiede — He caught a 66-yard touchdown pass and had two defensive interceptions against Oakwood.

Watseka/St. Anne

Record — 6-1 (3-1 SVC)

How they got there:

Week 1 — Watseka 44, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29

Week 2 — Watseka/St. Anne 28, Salt Fork 7

Week 3 — Watseka/St. Anne 53, South Newton 12

Week 4 — Watseka/St. Anne 43, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13

Week 5 — Watseka/St. Anne 48, Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 14

Week 6 — Watseka/St. Anne 41, Momence 21

Week 7 — Clifton Central 54, Watseka/St. Anne 21

Players to watch:

Jr. RB/WR/SS Justin McTaggart — Through six weeks, he had 479 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing.

Sr. QB/FS Brendan Fletcher — Through six weeks, he had 455 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, he produced 689 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jr. WB Blake Castonguay — Through six weeks, he had 291 receiving yards and six touchdowns.