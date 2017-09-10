Week 8 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 8

Oct. 13-14

Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1) at Illinois Valley Central (2-5), 7 p.m.

Monticello (6-1) at Prairie Central (4-3), 7 p.m.

Olympia (0-7) at St. Joseph-Ogden (3-4), 7 p.m.

Rantoul (2-5) at Unity (7-0), 7 p.m.

St. Thomas More (1-6) at Pontiac (4-3), 7 p.m.

PBL (4-3) at Watseka (6-1), 7 p.m. Saturday

Fisher (4-3) at Tremont (1-6), 7 p.m.

Oakwood (4-3) vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-4), 7 p.m

GCMS (7-0) vs. Flanagan (0-7), 7 p.m.

VGH (5-2) at Cumberland (6-1), 7 p.m.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (56-14)

BCC

Monticello

St. Joseph-Ogden

Unity

Pontiac

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VG/H

The PBL Panthers have worked extremely hard and made the community proud, and they will continue that with a win at Watseka.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (53-17)

BCC

Monticello

SJ-O

Unity

Pontiac

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

Once again, I am using common opponents as a measuring stick for the PBL game. Watseka/St. Anne lost 54-21 last Friday to a Clifton Central team that the Panthers lost to via 27-7 score in week three. Since a 20-point loss is closer than 33 points, I'll once again give PBL the edge.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (59-11)

BCC

Monticello

SJO

Unity

Pontiac

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

Villa Grove/ Heritage has gone under the radar in becoming playoff eligible by winning four straight games. We’ll see if the Blue Devils can guarantee a playoff spot by going on the road and picking up a win at Cumberland.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (58-12)

BCC

Monticello

SJO

Unity

Pontiac

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

Cumberland

Who’s in charge of PBL’s schedule?! Tough slate for the Panthers, who have faced GCMS, Westville, Clifton Central, Oakwood and now Watseka. If Fisher gets to just 5 wins this year, it will be right on the borderline of the playoff points cutoff (35-37).

Christine Walsh, The County Star (60-10)

BCC

Monticello

SJO

Unity

Pontiac

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

No big surprises here. The Rockets continue their winning ways. Wade DeVries’ Comets will narrowly top their Vermilion Valley conference foes.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (52-18)

BCC

Monticello

SJO

Unity

Pontiac

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

SJO has to win for any chance of being playoff eligible. So power of positive thinking.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (61-9)

BCC

Monticello

SJO

Unity

Pontiac

Watseka

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

Cumberland

The Illini Prairie Conference already has three playoff teams. Can St. Joseph-Ogden join them? The door isn’t necessarily closed on the Spartans, but they have no other choice but win this week and next to keep any postseason hope alive.