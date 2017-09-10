Week 8 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 8
Oct. 13-14
Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1) at Illinois Valley Central (2-5), 7 p.m.
Monticello (6-1) at Prairie Central (4-3), 7 p.m.
Olympia (0-7) at St. Joseph-Ogden (3-4), 7 p.m.
Rantoul (2-5) at Unity (7-0), 7 p.m.
St. Thomas More (1-6) at Pontiac (4-3), 7 p.m.
PBL (4-3) at Watseka (6-1), 7 p.m. Saturday
Fisher (4-3) at Tremont (1-6), 7 p.m.
Oakwood (4-3) vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-4), 7 p.m
GCMS (7-0) vs. Flanagan (0-7), 7 p.m.
VGH (5-2) at Cumberland (6-1), 7 p.m.
BCC
Monticello
St. Joseph-Ogden
Unity
Pontiac
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VG/H
The PBL Panthers have worked extremely hard and made the community proud, and they will continue that with a win at Watseka.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (53-17)
BCC
Monticello
SJ-O
Unity
Pontiac
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
Once again, I am using common opponents as a measuring stick for the PBL game. Watseka/St. Anne lost 54-21 last Friday to a Clifton Central team that the Panthers lost to via 27-7 score in week three. Since a 20-point loss is closer than 33 points, I'll once again give PBL the edge.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (59-11)
BCC
Monticello
SJO
Unity
Pontiac
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
Villa Grove/ Heritage has gone under the radar in becoming playoff eligible by winning four straight games. We’ll see if the Blue Devils can guarantee a playoff spot by going on the road and picking up a win at Cumberland.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (58-12)
BCC
Monticello
SJO
Unity
Pontiac
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
Cumberland
Who’s in charge of PBL’s schedule?! Tough slate for the Panthers, who have faced GCMS, Westville, Clifton Central, Oakwood and now Watseka. If Fisher gets to just 5 wins this year, it will be right on the borderline of the playoff points cutoff (35-37).
Christine Walsh, The County Star (60-10)
BCC
Monticello
SJO
Unity
Pontiac
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
No big surprises here. The Rockets continue their winning ways. Wade DeVries’ Comets will narrowly top their Vermilion Valley conference foes.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (52-18)
BCC
Monticello
SJO
Unity
Pontiac
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
SJO has to win for any chance of being playoff eligible. So power of positive thinking.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (61-9)
BCC
Monticello
SJO
Unity
Pontiac
Watseka
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
Cumberland
The Illini Prairie Conference already has three playoff teams. Can St. Joseph-Ogden join them? The door isn’t necessarily closed on the Spartans, but they have no other choice but win this week and next to keep any postseason hope alive.
