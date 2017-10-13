Week 8 football: GCMS 61, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 8

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley has started two of the last three seasons with an 8-0 record after its latest Heart of Illinois Conference Small win.

GCMS scored 41 first-quarter points to put Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland away early. Four different players ran for touchdowns in the opening frame: Mitch McNutt and Jared Trantina each scored twice, while both Brooks Schmitt and Nathan Garard scored once.

“We can’t control who our opponent is, but we can control our effort,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “We had seniors through freshmen playing, and everyone gave it their best.”

By the end of the first quarter, the Falcons ran the ball nine times for 323 yards. McNutt led the way with 114 rushing yards on four carries.

On defense, GCMS held the visiting Falcons to negative 36 yards in the first half.

FC/W was unable to gain positive yardage because of 10 tackles for loss and four sacks by GCMS defenders.

Junior defensive end Josh Bleich led the way with five tackles and two sacks.



GCMS 61, FCW 8

FCW 0 0 0 8 —8

GCMS 41 13 0 7 —61

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

G -- McNutt 35 run (conversion failed)

G -- Schmitt 47 run (Bleich kick)

G -- Trantina 65 run (Bleich kick)

G -- Garard 54 run (Bleich kick)

G -- McNutt 37 run (Bleich kick)

G -- Trantina 43 run (Bleich kick)

G -- Livingston 11 run (Bleich kick)

G -- Dunham 62 run (conversion failed)

G - Chattman 40 run (Jones kick)

F - Siebert 40 run (Siebert run)

Statistical leaders

GCMS — McNutt 4 carries for 114 yards; Trantina 3 carries for 108; Dunham 3 carries for 69; Garard 1/1 passing for 12; Short 1 catch 12 yards.