GCMS Youth Football Mighty Mites defeat PBL 38-19 in CIFL SuperBowl

PAXTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Mighty Mites team defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38-19 in Saturday's Central Illinois Football League SuperBowl.
The Falcons struck first with 19:41 left in a 30-minute first half as Ely Harden ran for a 1-yard touchdown. The score was set up by a 28-yard run by Jacob Chase to the PBL 5-yard line. A two-point kick by Mason Doman made the score 8-0.
Chase scored on a 10-yard run with 5:27 left in the first half, and Doman made another kick, to extend GCMS's lead to 16-0. With 43.2 seconds left in the first half, Logan Ward scampered 68 yards for a touchdown to make the halftime score 22-0.
Two minutes and three seconds into the second half, Ward scored from five yards out, a touchdown set up by a 65-yard run by Chase to PBL's 5-yard line. Doman kicked the ball for two more points to extend the Falcons' lead to 30-0.
The Panthers got on the scoreboard with a 34-yard touchdown pass connection from Kayden Vance to Payton Dorche. Vance ran into the end zone for an extra point to cut PBL's deficit to 30-7 with 24:37 remaining in the game.
With 15:37 left in the second half, Troy Emberson scampered 22 yards for a PBL touchdown to make the score 30-13. After PBL's defense forced a turnover on downs with 13 minutes left to give the Panthers the ball back on GCMS's 43-yard line, PBL drove to the Falcons' 25-yard line, but the Panthers turned the ball back over on downs with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8.
Chase then scampered 75 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown, and Doman made another kick, to extend GCMS's lead to 38-13 with 7:12 remaining in the game.
The Panthers' Ryan Webb concluded the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown run.
