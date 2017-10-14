PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) raises his arms in celebration after making the game-winning extra point in overtime during Saturday’s game against Watseka/St. Anne.

WATSEKA — It took more than the 48 minutes of regulation, but Paxton-Buckley-Loda claimed playoff eligibility.

A 5-yard touchdown run and and extra point by Keyn Humes gave PBL the 13-12 win over Watseka/St. Anne Saturday in overtime.

In the first quarter, Will Pound found Drake Schrodt for a 31-yard touchdown pass to put PBL up 6-0 with 9:25 left in the first quarter. With 3:16 left in the second quarter, Pound would later have to be replaced at quarterback by Gavin Coplea due to injury, but returned to action to start the second half.

Brendan Fletcher connected with Blake Castonguay for a game-tying 7-yard touchdown pass. Watseka received the ball on PBL's 7-yard line after Schrodt was ruled down on a failed punt attempt. Fletcher also connected on a 10-yard scoring pass to Drew Hagen on the first play of overtime, but Pound intercepted Fletcher in the end zone on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

PBL 13, Watseka 12

PBL 6 0 0 0 7 -- 13

WAT 0 6 0 0 6 -- 12

Scoring summary

P -- Schrodt 31 pass from Pound (kick failed)

W -- Castonguay 7 pass from Fletcher (pass failed)

W -- Hagen 10 pass from Fletcher (pass failed)

P -- Jones 5 run (Humes kick)