GCMS Youth Football Seniors defeat Iroquois West 22-14 in CIFL SuperBowl; Falcon Juniors finish season in second place

PAXTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team won 22-14 in Saturday's Central Illinois Football League SuperBowl game over Iroquois West.
The Falcons broke a 14-14 tie in the third quarter with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kellen DeSchepper to Braylen Kean. Aidan Laughery then kicked the ball through the uprights for two points to extend GCMS's lead to 22-14.
The Falcons started the scoring on their opening possession with a 26-yard touchdown run by Awstace Grauer to give GCMS a 6-0 lead with 7:57 left in the first quarter.
On its ensuing drive, Iroquois West scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 6-6.
The Falcons tried a fake punt on fourth-and-6 on the second play of the second quarter as Laughery ran for a first down from GCMS's own 25-yard line. The Falcons would, however, be forced to punt.
On Iroquois West's ensuing possession, GCMS's Markus Miguel tackled a Raiders ballcarrier for a loss of eight yards. On the next play, GCMS's Rylan DeFries returned an interception to the Falcons's own 41-yard line.
From there, Laughery found some room along the right side for a 59-yard touchdown run and kicked the two-point kick through the uprights to give GCMS a 14-6 lead with 42.2 seconds left in the first half.
Iroquois West, however, returned the ensuing kickoff for a tying touchdown to make the halftime score 14-14.
Following GCMS's third-quarter touchdown pass, the Falcons' defense forced Iroquois West to punt.
After the third quarter came to an end, Laughery scampered from GCMS's own 31-yard line to the Raiders' 33-yard line.
Iroquois West soon thwarted the Falcons' drive, however, with an interception return to GCMS's 33-yard line. The Raiders then turned the ball over on down as a pass on a fake punt fell incomplete, giving the Falcons the ball back on their own 36-yard line.
Iroquois West would then get the ball back on GCMS's 43-yard line with less than three minutes remaining, but penalties by the Raiders and tackles for loss of yards by the Falcons' defense forced IW into a third-and-30 situation with 1:09 remaining in the game.
After the Raiders ran for 15 yards on third down, a quarterback scramble on fourth down was stopped short of the first-down marker by GCMS's Ty Harden. From there, the Falcons' offense kneeled out the clock to secure the win.
Juniors
The GCMS Youth Football Juniors lost 19-6.
The Falcons got on the scoreboard with a 65-yard touchdown reception from Brayden Elliott to Austin Kasper to cut their deficit to 12-6 with 3:14 left in the third quarter.
Iroquois West scored the first half's lone touchdown with 2:14 left in the first quarter. They had a chance to score with first-and-goal on GCMS's 4-yard line late in the first quarter, but the Falcons' defense recovered a fumble at the 5-yard line with 19:4 seconds left in the quarter.
The Raiders added two more touchdowns in the second half, one on a 22-yard touchdown run with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter and another on a 6-yard run with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.