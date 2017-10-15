GCMS Youth Football Seniors defeat Iroquois West 22-14 in CIFL SuperBowl; Falcon Juniors finish season in second place

Members of the GCMS Youth Football Seniors football team and cheerleaders pose for a photo after defeating Iroquois West 22-14 in Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League SuperBowl.

PAXTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team won 22-14 in Saturday's Central Illinois Football League SuperBowl game over Iroquois West.

The Falcons broke a 14-14 tie in the third quarter with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kellen DeSchepper to Braylen Kean. Aidan Laughery then kicked the ball through the uprights for two points to extend GCMS's lead to 22-14.

The Falcons started the scoring on their opening possession with a 26-yard touchdown run by Awstace Grauer to give GCMS a 6-0 lead with 7:57 left in the first quarter.

On its ensuing drive, Iroquois West scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 6-6.

The Falcons tried a fake punt on fourth-and-6 on the second play of the second quarter as Laughery ran for a first down from GCMS's own 25-yard line. The Falcons would, however, be forced to punt.

On Iroquois West's ensuing possession, GCMS's Markus Miguel tackled a Raiders ballcarrier for a loss of eight yards. On the next play, GCMS's Rylan DeFries returned an interception to the Falcons's own 41-yard line.

From there, Laughery found some room along the right side for a 59-yard touchdown run and kicked the two-point kick through the uprights to give GCMS a 14-6 lead with 42.2 seconds left in the first half.

Iroquois West, however, returned the ensuing kickoff for a tying touchdown to make the halftime score 14-14.

Following GCMS's third-quarter touchdown pass, the Falcons' defense forced Iroquois West to punt.

After the third quarter came to an end, Laughery scampered from GCMS's own 31-yard line to the Raiders' 33-yard line.

Iroquois West soon thwarted the Falcons' drive, however, with an interception return to GCMS's 33-yard line. The Raiders then turned the ball over on down as a pass on a fake punt fell incomplete, giving the Falcons the ball back on their own 36-yard line.

Iroquois West would then get the ball back on GCMS's 43-yard line with less than three minutes remaining, but penalties by the Raiders and tackles for loss of yards by the Falcons' defense forced IW into a third-and-30 situation with 1:09 remaining in the game.

After the Raiders ran for 15 yards on third down, a quarterback scramble on fourth down was stopped short of the first-down marker by GCMS's Ty Harden. From there, the Falcons' offense kneeled out the clock to secure the win.

Juniors

The GCMS Youth Football Juniors lost 19-6.

The Falcons got on the scoreboard with a 65-yard touchdown reception from Brayden Elliott to Austin Kasper to cut their deficit to 12-6 with 3:14 left in the third quarter.

Iroquois West scored the first half's lone touchdown with 2:14 left in the first quarter. They had a chance to score with first-and-goal on GCMS's 4-yard line late in the first quarter, but the Falcons' defense recovered a fumble at the 5-yard line with 19:4 seconds left in the quarter.

The Raiders added two more touchdowns in the second half, one on a 22-yard touchdown run with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter and another on a 6-yard run with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter.