IHSA football playoff pairings timetable for 2017

BLOOMINGTON – The IHSA football playoff pairings show will be aired live at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on NBC Sports Chicago Plus, and streamed on www.NBCsports.com/watchlive.

Pairings will also be posted for each class as soon as they are released on the IHSA’s Twitter page (@IHSAState).

Class 1A pairings will be released at approximately 8:10 p.m. Saturday, followed by the next seven classes as follows: Class 2A at 8:20 p.m., Class 3A at 8:30 p.m., Class 4A at 8:40 p.m., Class 5A at 8:50 p.m., Class 6A at 9 p.m., Class 7A at 9:10 p.m. and Class 8A at 9:20 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the IHSA’s website will post final regular-season scores and standings. At 5:15 p.m., it will have the list of this year’s 256 playoff qualifiers.

Brackets for each class will be posted at approximately 10 a.m. Monday. At about 3 p.m. later that day, dates and times of first-round games are scheduled to be released