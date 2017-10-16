IHSA football playoff outlook (after Week 8)

In the IHSA playoff system, 256 teams are chosen to play in the postseason.
After the teams are chosen, they are divided into eight 32-team classes based on enrollment.
If the playoffs were to start today, for instance, schools with enrollments of 299-396 would be placed in Class 2A and schools with enrollments of 407-546 would be placed in Class 3A. GCMS (328) is in 2A after PBL (463) is in 3A.
Champions of conferences with six or more schools and teams with six or more wins are guaranteed a spot. PBL (5-3, 4-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) is trailing Clifton Central (6-2, 5-0) by one game in the SVC.
Meanwhile, GCMS (8-0, 4-0 Heart of Illinois Conference Small) is in first place in its conference race, with Fisher (5-3, 3-1) and LeRoy (3-5, 3-1) tied for second place.
In the conference race, ties are determined by giving a split title to the appropriate teams. In the IHSA, the conference representative is determined, in the event of a two-team tie, on the basis of head-to-head competition when those teams have played during the regular season.
Three- and four-way ties are broken are broken by eliminating teams according to the following steps. If, after any step is applied, only two teams remain, the head-to-head matchup determined the champion.
-- Most wins in all conference games.
-- Any team that has defeated all the other tied teams.
-- If all tied teams played each other, fewest total points allowed in those games.
-- If all tied teams played each other, highest point differential in those games (from -14 to 14 points in each game).
-- Fewest total points allowed in all conference games.
-- Highest point differential in all conference games (from -14 to 14 points in each game).
-- Most wins in all games.
-- Random drawing by the IHSA office.
Schools with five wins are considered to be “on the bubble", as the IHSA states, for a playoff spot and are chosen based on tiebreaker points determined by the total number of victories compiled by a school’s opponents. GCMS’s opponents, for instance, have won a combined 28 games, giving the Falcons the sixth-most tiebreaker points among Class 2A-classified schools with a 8-0 record.
PBL’s opponents, meanwhile, have won 41 games, giving the Panthers the most tiebreaker points among 5-3 teams, and more than all of the 6-2 and 4-4 teams, in 3A.
In the event of a tie between two teams involving opponents’ wins, an additional tiebreaker is put in place in favor of teams with more combined wins of all defeated opponents.
Here is a look at the playoff outlook for Class 2A and Class 3A:
Class 2A
Rank, School W-L Opponents' Wins Classification Enrollment Next Game
1. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 8-0 41 381.15 Fri. at 3-5 Port Byron (Riverdale)
2. Tuscola 8-0 38 313.00 Fri. vs. 0-8 Sullivan
3. Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] 8-0 36 370.00 Sat. vs. 6-2 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
4. Trenton (Wesclin) 8-0 32 396.00 Fri. vs. 2-6 Robinson
5. Westville 8-0 29 388.00 Fri. vs. 3-5 Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)
6. Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) 8-0 28 328.00 Fri. at 1-7 Heyworth
7. Downs (Tri-Valley) 7-1 40 341.00 Fri. vs. 5-3 Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.)
8. Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) 7-1 37 367.00 Fri. vs. 7-1 Orion
9. Orion 7-1 37 344.00 Fri. at 7-1 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)
10. Maroa (M.-Forsyth) 7-1 33 381.00 Fri. at 4-4 Virden (North Mac)
11. Shelbyville 7-1 32 323.00 Fri. at 7-1 Decatur (St. Teresa)
12. Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) 6-2 41 327.00 Sat. at 8-0 Hamilton
13. Clifton (Central) 6-2 36 334.00 Fri. at 4-4 Momence
14. Knoxville 6-2 35 330.00 Fri. vs. 1-7 Peoria Heights
15. Minonk (Fieldcrest) 6-2 34 337.00 Fri. at 3-5 Colfax (Ridgeview)
16. Eldorado 6-2 34 358.00 Fri. at 2-6 Johnston City
17. Chicago (Marshall) 6-2 34 359.00 Thu. at 6-2 Chicago (Curie)
18. Chicago (C. Hope Academy) 6-2 30 349.80 Fri. vs. 3-5 Kankakee (McNamara)
19. Sciota (West Prairie) [Bushnell-West Prairie Coop] 6-2 29 388.00 Fri. vs. 6-2 Cuba
20. Chicago (Orr) 6-2 28 382.00 Sat. vs. 4-4 Chicago (Urban Prep/West)
21. Bunker Hill [Coop] 5-3 38 337.00 Fri. at 6-2 Wood River (East Alton-W.R.)
22. Savanna (West Carroll) 5-3 37 341.00 Fri. vs. 2-6 East Dubuque
23. Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.) 5-3 36 330.00 Fri. at 7-1 Downs (Tri-Valley)
24. Carmi (C.-White County) 5-3 35 370.00 Sat. at 4-4 Vienna
25. Carlyle 5-3 31 318.00 Fri. at 0-8 Pinckneyville
26. Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] 5-3 31 360.00 Fri. vs. 3-5 Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)
27. Fithian (Oakwood) 5-3 31 305.00 Fri. at 4-4 Catlin (Salt Fork)
28. Red Bud 5-3 30 371.00 Fri. vs. 1-7 Sparta
29. Carthage (Illini West) 5-3 28 346.00 Fri. vs. 1-7 Astoria
30. Manlius (Bureau Valley) 4-4 40 331.00 Fri. at 3-5 Morrison
31. Rockford (R. Christian) 4-4 39 378.00 Fri. vs. 1-7 Oregon
32. Aledo (Mercer County) 4-4 39 386.00 Fri. vs. 7-1 Princeville
33. Aurora (A. Christian) 4-4 37 392.70 Fri. vs. 3-5 Westchester (St. Joseph)
34. Momence 4-4 37 339.00 Fri. vs. 6-2 Clifton (Central)
35. El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) 4-4 37 374.00 Fri. at 6-2 Eureka
36. Lanark (Eastland) [E.-Pearl City Coop] 4-4 37 323.00 Fri. at 5-3 Polo
37. Mendon (Unity) [Coop] 4-4 36 380.00 Fri. at 4-4 Pleasant Hill
38. Auburn 4-4 36 389.00 Fri. vs. 3-5 New Berlin
39. Chester 4-4 36 311.00 Fri. vs. 3-5 Albion (Edwards County)
Class 3A
Rank, School W-L Opponents' Wins Classification Enrollment Next Game
1. Farmington 8-0 33 413.00 Fri. vs. 3-5 Lewistown
2. Carlinville 8-0 32 434.00 Fri. at 6-2 Greenville
3. Williamsville 8-0 32 467.00 Fri. at 7-1 Athens
4. Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] 8-0 32 488.00 Fri. at 8-0 Fairfield
5. Fairfield 8-0 32 423.00 Fri. vs. 8-0 Sesser (S.-Valier)
6. Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 8-0 28 514.00 Fri. vs. 5-3 Benton
7. Byron 8-0 28 472.00 Fri. at 6-2 Winnebago
8. Peotone 7-1 41 530.00 Fri. at 8-0 Herscher
9. Elmhurst (IC Catholic) 7-1 40 523.05 Fri. vs. 2-6 Bensenville (Fenton)
10. Decatur (St. Teresa) 7-1 38 427.35 Fri. vs. 7-1 Shelbyville
11. Monticello 7-1 33 495.00 Fri. vs. 4-4 St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)
12. Pana (H.S.) 7-1 33 407.00 Fri. vs. 6-2 Vandalia
13. Bloomington (Central Catholic) 7-1 33 526.35 Fri. vs. 8-0 Tolono (Unity)
14. Newton 7-1 32 461.00 Fri. at 6-2 Paris
15. Wilmington 7-1 31 466.00 Fri. at 6-2 Coal City
16. Alton (Marquette) 7-1 30 416.00 Fri. vs. 5-3 Kincaid (South Fork)
17. Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] 6-2 39 438.00 Fri. at 1-7 Rushville (R.-Industry)
18. Eureka 6-2 38 492.00 Fri. vs. 4-4 El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)
19. Beardstown 6-2 37 419.00 Fri. vs. 3-5 Greenfield
20. Greenville 6-2 34 537.00 Fri. vs. 8-0 Carlinville
21. Vandalia 6-2 34 423.00 Fri. at 7-1 Pana (H.S.)
22. Poplar Grove (North Boone) 6-2 32 524.00 Fri. vs. 8-0 Dixon (H.S.)
23. Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) 6-2 31 544.00 Fri. vs. 5-3 Bunker Hill
24. DuQuoin (H.S.) 6-2 31 419.00 Fri. vs. 2-6 Murphysboro
25. Winnebago 6-2 28 455.00 Fri. vs. 8-0 Byron
26. Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) 5-3 41 463.00 Fri. vs. 3-5 Dwight
27. Marshall 5-3 35 418.00 Fri. vs. 1-7 Lawrenceville
28. Hillsboro 5-3 35 499.00 Fri. at 0-8 Litchfield
29. Pleasant Plains 5-3 35 423.00 Fri. at 2-6 Petersburg (PORTA)
30. Spring Valley (Hall) 5-3 32 416.00 Fri. at 0-8 Sherrard
31. West Frankfort (Frankfort) 5-3 30 517.00 Fri. at 3-5 Nashville
32. Chicago (Urban Prep/West) 4-4 39 546.00 Sat. at 6-2 Chicago (Orr)
33. Oneida (ROWVA) 4-4 38 455.00 Fri. at 4-4 Toulon (Stark County)
34. Harrisburg 4-4 36 542.00 Fri. at 2-6 Carbondale (H.S.)
35. Virden (North Mac) 4-4 36 438.00 Fri. vs. 7-1 Maroa (M.-Forsyth)
36. St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 4-4 36 468.00 Fri. at 7-1 Monticello
37. Mt. Carmel 4-4 33 504.00 Fri. at 0-8 Mt. Vernon (H.S.)
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.