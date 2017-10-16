PAXTON -- For the fourth straight year, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team is eligible for the playoffs.

The Panthers claimed eligibility with their fifth straight win last Saturday over Watseka/St. Anne.

"It feels good to be playoff-eligible," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said.

The Panthers (5-3, 4-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) can officially clinch a playoff berth with a sixth win against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington at Zimmerman Field at 7 p.m. Friday.

Five wins would likely place PBL in the playoffs, as the team has 41 playoff points, more than any other IHSA Class 3A team with a 5-3, 6-2 or 4-4 record. Graham said, however, that he would prefer not to leave things to chance.

"This is a big week for us to secure a spot. I think we have a lot of playoff points, but you never want to mess around with that stuff," Graham said. "It's better just to control, and take care of, your own destiny instead of worrying about playoff points and things like that, and that's why this week is so important for us."

The IHSA's playoff outlook has PBL in the 26th spot out of 32 playoff spots in 3A. After Friday's regular-season finale, the IHSA will release its playoff pairings the following Saturday, with the 3A pairings set to be revealed at about 8:30 p.m.

"You never know how those matchups come out, whether you're 5-4 or 6-3, or one of the top teams at 8-1 or 9-0. We'll just have to wait to see what happens as far as that goes, but right now, our focus is on Dwight," Graham said.

"This is such a big game for us to clinch a playoff berth. This is a very big game for us, and we have a big week ahead of us in practice to prepare for Dwight. That's what we're going to focus on."

A win over Dwight/G-SW would not only clinch a playoff spot for PBL, but might help it claim a share of the SVC title.

If the Panthers defeat the Trojans and Momence (4-4, 3-2) defeats Clifton Central (6-2, 5-0) in its 7 p.m. Friday game, PBL will win a share of the conference title, which would be its third straight championship.

"That's something that we cannot control. The only thing we can control is our Friday night game against Dwight," Graham said. "We obviously have to root for Momence in that aspect.

"That's no disrespect to Clifton, but (a Momence win) would be nice, but we have to focus on what we control," Graham said. "Hopefully, good things happen, and Momence beats Clifton."

***

Dwight/G-SW (3-5, 2-3) will go into Friday's game looking to play the role of spolier after a 42-0 loss last Friday to Salt Fork eliminated the Trojans from playoff contention.

Logan Graham, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior will look to lead Dwight/G-SW's rushing attack. In a 58-14 win in week six over South Newton, he rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

"Logan Graham's a good running back. I was very impressed watching him. He runs downhill very hard," Jeff Graham said.

Logan Graham will run behind an offensive line that includes junior 6-foot-0, 300-pound tackle Xavier Slaughter and senior 5-foot-8, 235-pound tackle Cameron Olsen.

"They have some guys who come off the ball hard. They're a big, physical team," Jeff Graham said. "They're big across the line."

The line also includes 6-foot-0, 180-pound junior center Dane Rodosky.

"I was very impressed with Dane Rodosky, their center," Graham said. "He looked like a nice athlete."

Walker Eutsey, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior tight end/defensive end played in week eight.

"I didn't see him in week seven, but I saw him back in week eight as their tight end," Graham said. "I was impressed with him."

According to Jeff Graham, Chris Bement, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior, was not seen on the week-eight film.

"I was really impressed with Chris Bement. I saw him in week seven, but I didn't see him in week eight," Graham said.

Cameron Klingler, a junior 5-foot-8, 185-pound fullback, "does a really nice job," Jeff Graham said.

"He is not afraid to get his nose dirty. He'll come and kick out and really does a really nice job on their iso," Graham said. "They have some good things going on. They're big and physical, and they like to hit."

The Panthers counter with a defense that includes leading tacklers Dylan Polson (42 1/2 total tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss), Alex Pippin (41 total, 11 1/2 TFL, four sacks), Brandon Scott (24 total, 11 1/2 TFL, one sack) and Dalton Busboom (23 1/2, nine TFL, 1 1/2 sacks).

The foursome helped PBL's defense hold Watseka/St. Anne to 47 rushing yards last Saturday. The Panthers also held Brendan Fletcher, who entered the game with 787 passing yards, to 123 yards through the air.

"We've played pretty decent all year long defensively, but last week against Watseka, I think our defensive backfield stepped up," Graham said. "We've talked about our front six or seven all year long, but this week, I have to give a lot of credit to the defensive backfield as well."

Will Pound intercepted Fletcher on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime. Drake Schrodt and Mason Ecker each had an interception as well last Saturday.

Keaton Krumwiede had a key pass breakup in the end zone in the second half and leads the Panthers in interceptions this season with four.

"Drake Schrodt, Will Pound and Kris Hewerdine played really well. Keaton played really well," Graham said. "Mason just does a wonderful job of coming up and tackling. They didn't throw his way a lot of Saturday, and he does a good job."

***

There was little time to celebrate Saturday's victory, according to Jeff Graham.

"Since we woke up Sunday morning, it was all Dwight," Graham said. "We've had a couple of films on them, and we'll start breaking that down. It's a huge week for us. We control our own destiny to clinch a berth in the playoffs. It's a big week, and an important game."

Since 2014, PBL is 5-0 in regular-season games played, in full or partially, on a Saturday. On Friday games following those contests, the Panthers are 3-2.

"We don't like to change a lot of things, but we've played some Saturdays during the regular seasons in the past. It was a physical game Saturday. I don't know if we'll be as physical in practice (on Monday) as we normally do because of the game we had late Saturday night, but we will slowly work into the same exact routine as if it were a normal week," Graham said Monday morning.

"We might alter some things on Monday, but we still have to get done the things we have to get done for Dwight. As we get into Tuesday, it will be more and more like our same week."

***

Along with his key defensive play in overtime, Pound also passed for 152 yards -- including a 31-yard touchdown pass to Drake Schrodt in the first quarter -- despite missing some playing time in the second quarter due to injury.

So far this season, Pound has passed for 810 yards and nine touchdowns while also leading the Panthers in rushing with 558 yards and eight touchdowns.

"He's fine. Will had a little bit of weakness there, and he's good to go. He's a tough kid," Graham said. "He felt a little weak there for a while -- nothing that was major, injury-wise -- but that kid just came back and played a really good game."

Despite being out with injury since week five, Jonathan Muller has four receptions for 75 yards and nine carries for 39 yards and a touchdown for the 2017 season.

"We'll check out Jonathan Muller and see where he is," Graham said. "We thought, going into the Watseka game, there was an outside chance that he would come back. We'll see how he's moving on that leg this week and just go from there."

Muller and Pound are two of 16 seniors who will be honored in senior-night festivities to be held prior to Friday's game, along with Alex Pippin, Austin Potter, Keegan Lantz, Drew Riggleman, Dane Polson, Ryan Perkinson, Jaxson Coplea, Brock Marron, Keaton Krumwiede, Ben McClure, Keanan Crabb, Dylan Polson, Kris Hewerdine and Brandon Scott.

Some of the seniors have been starters since sophomores. In those past three years, PBL compiled a record of 23-7.

"It's a special night for them. It's going to be a great home crowd. I just have to give my hats off to these seniors. Most of them, if not all of them, have been around this program for four straight years. Many of them played varsity as sophomores," Graham said.

"Many of them have really worked their tails off in the offseason and have really committed to not just PBL football, but PBL athletics, and I can't say enough good things about the seniors we're going to honor Friday night."