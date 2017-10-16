PBL FOOTBALL STAT LEADERS
After Week 8
PASSING
Name Comp.-att.-yds.-TDs-INTs
Will Pound 49-100-810-9-4
Mason Ecker 1-2-24-0-0
Kyle Poll 1-1-15-0-0
Drake Schrodt 0-1-0-0-0
TEAM 51-104-849-9-4
RUSHING
Name Car.-yds.-TDs
Will Pound 73-558-8
T.J. Jones 60-460-5
Kyle Poll 43-180-2
Keanan Crabb 50-158-0
Drake Schrodt 38-116-1
Jonathan Muller 9-39-1
Alex Pippin 5-11-2
Brandon Scott 1-2-0
TEAM 293-1,509-19
RECEIVING
Name Rec.-yds.-TDs
Mason Ecker 11-201-2
Ausitn Gooden 12-170-1
Keaton Krumwiede 8-147-2
Drake Schrodt 9-121-2
Jonathan Muller 4-75-0
Ryan Perkinson 1-62-1
Kris Hewerdine 3-46-1
T.J. Jones 1-14-0
Keanan Crabb 2-13-0
Will Pound 1-10-1
TEAM 52-859-10
TACKLES
Name Tack.-TFL-Sacks
Dylan Polson 42.5-5.5-0
Alex Pippin 41-11.5-4
Brandon Scott 24-11.5-1
Dalton Busboom 23.5-9-1.5
Jaxson Coplea 23-4-0
Ben McClure 20.5-5.5-0.5
Keaton Krumwiede 19.5-1-0
Drake Schrodt 16.5-1-0
Mason Ecker 14-2-0
Kris Hewerdine 14-0.5-0
Jake Rich 13-4.5-1
Jonathan Muller 7.5-1-0
Andrew Riggleman 7.5-1-0
Hunter Anderson 4-0-0
Austin Potter 4-0-0
Keyn Humes 3.5-0-0
T.J. Jones 2.5-0-0
Kyle Poll 2-1-0
Alex Rueck 2-0-1
Keanan Crabb 2-0-0
Andrew Swanson 2-0-0
Dane Polson 2-0-0
Will Pound 1.5-0-0
Keegan Lantz 1-0-0
TEAM 293-59-11
INTERCEPTIONS
Name INTs
Keaton Krumwiede 4
Mason Ecker 2
Will Pound 1
Drake Schrodt 1
Kris Hewerdine 1
TEAM 10
FORCED FUMBLES
Name FFs
Alex Pippin 5
Jaxson Coplea 1
Jake Rich 1
TEAM 11
