PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity football team lost 18-16 Monday to Watseka/St. Anne.
With the loss, the Panthers' season ended with a record of 3-4.
PBL started Monday's game with a 12-0 deficit before Gunner Belt connected with Colton Coy on a 24-yard touchdown pass with 1:55 left in the first quarter that cut the Panthers' deficit to 12-8.
The score started a 16-6 run that cut PBL's deficit to 18-16 midway through the third quarter before both teams were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.