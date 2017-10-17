With teammate Colton Coy (80) throwing a block, PBL’s Gunner Belt runs during Monday’s junior varsity game against Watseka/St. Anne.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity football team lost 18-16 Monday to Watseka/St. Anne.

With the loss, the Panthers' season ended with a record of 3-4.

PBL started Monday's game with a 12-0 deficit before Gunner Belt connected with Colton Coy on a 24-yard touchdown pass with 1:55 left in the first quarter that cut the Panthers' deficit to 12-8.

The score started a 16-6 run that cut PBL's deficit to 18-16 midway through the third quarter before both teams were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.