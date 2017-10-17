Week 9 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 9
Oct. 20
Illinois Valley Central (2-6) at Olympia (0-8), 7:30 p.m.
Pontiac (5-3) at Rantoul (2-6), 7 p.m.
Prairie Central (4-4) at St. Thomas More (1-7), 7 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden (4-4) at Monticello (7-1), 7 p.m.
Unity (8-0) at Bloomington Central Catholic (7-1), 7 p.m.
PBL (5-3) vs. Dwight (3-5), 7 p.m.
Fisher (5-3) at Leroy (3-5), 7 p.m.
Oakwood (5-3) vs. Salt Fork (4-4), 7 p.m.
GCMS (8-0) at Heyworth (1-7), 7 p.m.
VGH (5-3) vs. ALAH (3-5), 7 p.m.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (65-15)
IVC
Pontiac
Prairie Central
Monticello
Unity
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
The Panthers have really turned their season around and have played hard-nosed football as a team. It's very exciting.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (62-18)
IVC
Pontiac
Prairie Central
Monticello
Unity
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
PBL and GCMS go into the playoffs on a high note with a wins in their regular-season finales.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (68-12)
IVC
Pontiac
Prairie Central
Monticello
Unity
PBL
Fisher
Salt Fork
GCMS
VGH
Monticello and SJO have engaged in some recent classic battles. This one is similar, with the Spartans’ lengthy playoff streak of 26 consecutive appearances on the line. The host Sages, however, make just enough plays in the end to pull out a close win.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (68-12)
IVC
Pontiac
Prairie Central
Monticello
Unity
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
It’s do-or-die time for several area teams. Can’t wait to see what the atmosphere is like at Kellar Field as Fisher looks for a big win.
Christine Walsh, The County Star (69-11)
IVC
Pontiac
Prairie Central
Monticello
Unity
PBL
Fisher
Salt Fork
GCMS
VGH
The last week of games before playoffs will be a good one. Oakwood and Salt Fork should be the best matchup, talent-wise.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (61-19)
IVC
Pontiac
Prairie Central
SJO
Unity
PBL
Fisher
Salt Fork
GCMS
VGH
Apparently, I am the only one who thinks SJO pulling out a win is going to happen. That’s OK. I will gloat when it happens.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (70-10)
IVC
Pontiac
Prairie Central
Monticello
Unity
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
The first outright Illini Prairie Conference title? Yeah, it’s going to Unity. The Rockets are stronger with Steven Migut, of course, but they showed they can light teams up without him last week. The Saints will be a challenge, but one Unity will readily tackle. (See what I did there?)
