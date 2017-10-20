PBL football clinches playoff berth with 53-0 win over Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington

PBL’s Brandon Scott (50) and Alex Pippin douse assistant coach Brock Niebuhr with water after the Panthers won 53-0 Friday over Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team wasted little time in its quest to clinch its fourth consecutive playoff berth, gaining a 40-0 halftime lead en route to a 53-0 victory over Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington.

The Panthers’ win on Friday was their sixth in a row after an 0-3 start.

“It always feels good to get a win. When you go 5-4, it’s out of your control, and it’s better to control your own destiny,” PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. “The kids took care of business, and it was a good all-around effort.”

A 37-yard pass completion from Will Pound to Drake Schrodt set up a 1-yard touchdown run by T.J. Jones that put PBL up 6-0 with 7:56 left in the first quarter.

With 2:50 remaining in the opening quarter, Mason Ecker returned one of his two first-half interceptions 32 yards for a touchdown.

“I saw it, jumped it and scored,” Ecker said.

It was one of three interceptions produced by PBL’s defense -- Keaton Krumwiede picked off a pass in the end zone during the second quarter -- en route to the Panthers’ second defensive shutout of the season.

“I think our defensive backs have stepped up, and our defense has stepped up, late in the season,” Ecker said.

With 1:20 left in the quarter, Ecker caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.

After Alex Pippin blocked a punt to give the Panthers (6-3, 5-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) the ball back on Dwight’s 10-yard line, Schrodt ran one yard for a touchdown that extended PBL’s lead to 26-0.

Following Ecker’s second interception, Pound scampered 18 yards for another touchdown with 9:36 left in the second quarter. Keanan Crabb ran six yards for another Panther touchdown with 1:33 remaining in the first half.



PBL 53, Dwight 0

DWI 0 0 0 0 -- 0

PBL 20 20 6 7 -- 53

Scoring summary

P -- Jones 1 run (pass failed)

P -- Ecker 32 interception return (Pound run)

P -- Ecker 35 pass from Pound (kick failed)

P -- Schrodt 1 run (run failed)

P -- Pound 18 run (Humes kick)

P -- Crabb 6 run (Humes kick)

P -- G. Coplea 41 run (kick failed)

P -- Anderson 2 run (Humes kick)