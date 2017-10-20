Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

PBL freshman football ends season with 3-2 record

Fri, 10/20/2017 - 3:26pm | The Ford County Record
BISMARCK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team finished its season with a record of 3-2.
 
The Panthers defeated Bismarck-Henning 34-32 on Thursday. The previous week, they beat St. Joseph-Ogden 28-12.
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments