GCMS football finishes regular season undefeated with 53-0 win over Heyworth

GCMS’s Jared Trantina fights for extra yards on a first quarter run during Saturday’s game against Heyworth.

HEYWORTH — GCMS showcased the talent behind its perfect regular season in the Falcons 53-0 win over Heyworth.

Scores by two running backs, two wide receivers, an interception return, and a fumble recovery put the contest away early, as GCMS (9-0) scored all 53 points in the first half. The Falcons backs combined to rush for 226 yards on 19 carries, while Nathan Garard threw three touchdowns (two to Ryland Holt and one to Bryce Barnes).

“I’m the most confident I’ve ever been,” said Mitch McNutt, who started at fullback as a sophomore on 2015’s undefeated squad. “We’re all motivated ... and our line is playing well. I think we’re starting to peak right now.”

Garard was also responsible for the Falcons first defensive touchdown on a 45-yard interception return. After rushing for a 37-yard score on offense, Jared Trantina forced a fumble that Barnes recovered in the end zone for the visitor’s second defensive touchdown.

Barnes leads the team with 26 tackles for loss and six sacks, one more than classmate and fellow defensive end Josh Bleich.

“We’re doing great things on the ends,” Barnes said, adding that the individual competition between he and Bleich continues to push them to get better.

As a unit, the Falcons defense tallied six sacks and 14 tackles for loss in the first half, holding Heyworth to negative-9 total yards.



GCMS 53, Heyworth 0

G 20 33 0 0 --53

H 0 0 0 0 --0

Scoring Summary

G -- Barnes 4 pass from Garard (Bleich kick)

G -- Trantina 36 run (Bleich kick)

G -- Holt 9 pass from Garard (conversion failed)

G -- Garard 45 interception return (conversion failed)

G -- Holt 26 pass from Garard (conversion failed)

G -- Trantina 37 run (Bleich kick)

G -- Barnes fumble recovery (Bleich kick)

G -- McNutt 16 run (Bleich kick)

Statistics

RUSHING -- GCMS, Trantina 9-135, McNutt 6-62, Garard 2-15, Schmitt 2-14. Totals 41-297.

PASSING — GCMS, Garard 4-5-63-3-0.

RECEIVING — GCMS, Holt 2-35, Barnes 2-28.