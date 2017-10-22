TALE OF THE TAPE

Category E-PC GCMS

Record 5-4 9-0

Enrollment 323 328

Opponents’ record 41-40 32-49

Playoff-bound opps. 4 4

Avg. ppg. 29.1 47.1

Avg. opp. ppg. 13.9 5.1

Avg. point diff. 15.2 42.0

Cons. playoff app. 1 5

Playoff record 6-9 10-16

THE MATCHUP

Eastland-Pearl City

Record — 5-4

How they got there:

Week 1 — E-PC 56, East Dubuque (2-7) 7

Week 2 — E-PC 40, Amboy-Lamoille (3-6) 0

Week 3 — E-PC 48, Pecatonica (1-8) 0

Week 4 — Forreston (8-1) 30, E-PC 18

Week 5 — Lena-Winslow (9-0) 34, E-PC 6

Week 6 — E-PC 40, Galena (0-9) 0

Week 7 — Savanna West Carroll (6-3) 26, E-PC 7

Week 8 — Dakota (7-2) 21, E-PC 6

Week 9 — E-PC 41, Polo (5-4) 7

Players to watch:

Jayden Kempel — He led E-PC with 136 rushing yards against Polo.

Jarod Kempel — He added 95 rushing yards against Polo.

Eli Dertz — He scored two touchdowns against Polo.

GCMS

Record — 9-0

How they got there:

Week 1 — GCMS 39, PBL (6-3) 7

Week 2 — GCMS 42, Fisher (6-3) 6

Week 3 — GCMS 45, El Paso-Gridley (5-4) 18

Week 4 — GCMS 47, LeRoy (3-6) 9

Week 5 — GCMS 41, Eureka (6-3) 7

Week 6 — GCMS 49, Tremont (2-7) 0

Week 7 — GCMS 47, Ridgeview/Lexington (3-6) 0

Week 8 — GCMS 61, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (0-9) 8

Week 9 — GCMS 53, Heyworth (1-8) 0

Players to watch:

Mitch McNutt — He had 62 rushing yards on just six carries last Saturday against Heyworth.

Jared Trantina — He had 135 rushing yards on nine caries against Heyworth.

Josh Bleich — He leads the team with 26 tackles for loss and six sacks.

IHSA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS

First Round

Game 1 — #16 Aurora (A. Christian) (5-4) at #1 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Chicago (Orr) (7-2) at #8 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Rockford (R. Christian) (5-4) at #4 Orion (7-2), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Aledo (Mercer County) (5-4) at #5 Clifton (Central) (7-2), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Lanark (Eastland) [E.-Pearl City Coop] (5-4) at #2 Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 6 — #10 Savanna (West Carroll) (6-3) at #7 Minonk (Fieldcrest) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) (5-4) at #3 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Chicago (Marshall) (6-3) at #6 Knoxville (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — #16 Auburn (5-4) at #1 Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Carmi (C.-White County) (6-3) at #8 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (6-3), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Carthage (Illini West) (6-3) at #4 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Red Bud (6-3) at #5 Eldorado (7-2), TBA

Game 13 — #15 Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.) (5-4) at #2 Westville (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Carlyle (6-3) at #7 Sciota (West Prairie) [Bushnell-West Prairie Coop] (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Bunker Hill [Coop] (5-4) at #3 Downs (Tri-Valley) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #11 Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] (6-3) at #6 Shelbyville (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

Second Round

Game 17 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA

Game 18 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA

Game 19 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA

Game 20 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, TBA

Game 21 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA

Game 22 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA

Game 23 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 24 — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, TBA

Quarterfinals

Game 25 — Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, TBA

Game 26 — Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, TBA

Game 27 — Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, TBA

Game 28 — Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, TBA

Semifinals

Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA

Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA

Championship

Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at DeKalb (Huskie Stadium), Friday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m.