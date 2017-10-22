Members of the PBL football team watch the IHSA Playoff Pairings Show on Saturday at the residence of head coach Jeff Graham.

PAXTON -- A total of 256 high school football teams will participate in the IHSA playoffs next weekend.

Of all those teams, only four started the season with an 0-3 record. Paxton-Buckley-Loda is one of them.

“It's a less than five percent chance, they say, but we did it," PBL senior linebacker Dylan Polson said.

The Panthers are one of only two teams to have won six straight games after an 0-3 start. Edwardsville is in the Class 8A playoffs after accomplishing the same feat.

“It just really showed our team's resilience," PBL senior lineman Austin Potter said. "I'm really proud of the way our team has fought back."

Salt Fork reached the 1A playoffs with a 5-4 record while Highland Park (5-4) is in the 7A playoffs after winning the Central Suburban North Conference championship.

PBL started its season with 39-7 and 22-16 losses to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Westville, respectively. GCMS and Westville went into week nine ranked third and seventh, respectively, in Class 2A.

In week three, the Panthers lost 27-7 to the eventual Sangamon Valley Conference champion in Clifton Central, which is hosting a 2A playoff game against Aledo Mercer County with a 7-2 record.

The Panthers' six-game winning streak started with a 45-6 win over South Newton before they defeated Momence 44-20, Iroquois West 57-0 and Oakwood 51-19.

“We improved a lot," PBL senior linebacker Jaxson Coplea said.

In week eight, PBL defeated Watseka/St. Anne (7-2) 13-12 in overtime to become playoff-eligible.

“I'm just glad we woke up and became a team again," PBL senior defensive lineman Alex Pippin said.

The Panthers then defated Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 53-0 in their regular-season finale to clinch a playoff berth.

“We played some really good teams those first three weeks, but I feel like we've really improved since then," Potter said. "We've straightened out our bumps, and we're ready to go now.”

***

Last year, only three teams in the state of Illinois reached the playoffs after starting 0-3. Of those three teams, only one was victorious in the first round of the playoffs.

As PBL did this year, Carrollton went into the playoffs on a six-game winning streak. The Hawks then won 46-0 in its Class 1A first-round playoff game over Camp Point Central en route to finishing with a 7-4 record.

The No. 13-seeded Panthers will look to repeat history as it travels to face fourth-seeded Peotone for their Class 3A first-round playoff game, which will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Blue Devils go into their home playoff game having made some history of their own. Peotone's 8-1 record was its best regular-season mark since 1998, and it is making its first postseason appearance since 1998.

The Blue Devils went into week nine ranked No. 9 in 3A before upsetting Herscher 35-28 in their regular-season finale last Friday. Herscher went into that game ranked No. 2 in 4A -- Peotone's victory snapped the Tigers' 19-game regular-season winning streak.

“I think (Peotone is) a pretty solid team," Coplea said.

Chandler Gartner, Dillon Buege and Ryan Brewer combined to produce 295 rushing yards with four touchdowns, including 147 yards and three touchdowns from Gartner last Friday against Herscher.

Gartner has 1,400 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on offense. On defense, the senior running back/outside linebacker has nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss of yards.

“They've got a pretty good running back," Polson said. "We'll do our best to stop them.”

Buege is also in the 1,000-yard rushing club for Peotone with 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Blue Devils -- who, according to Potter, run a wing-T style of offense -- produced 2,978 rushing yards and 528 passing yards this season en route to averaging 38 points per game.

“I think that really matches up well with our defense," Potter said. "I'm just interested to see what we can do.”

The Panthers counter with a defense in which Polson led the team in tackles with 42 1/2, including 5 1/2 for a loss of yards. Pippin had 41 tackles, incluing 11 1/2 for a loss of yards, and four sacks for a PBL defense that yielded 180 total yards last Friday against Dwight.

The Panthers held Watseka/St. Anne to 47 rushing yards in week eight and held Brendan Fletcher, who entered the game with 787 passing yards, to 123 yards through the air.

Through the season, PBL yielded only 16.1 points per game, including two shutouts.

“I think our defense will stop (Peotone) really easily," Pippin said.

***

The Panthers enter the playoffs as no strangers to tough competition.

Their regular-season opponents won a combined 45 games this year, tied for the most out of all teams in Class 3A.

“I think that really shows that we had a tough road so far, and that's really good," Potter said. "The better your conference is, the better off you are because if you're just playing a bunch of soft teams week-in and week-out, you aren't going to be prepared to play those tough playoff teams for four quarters. After (our regular season), I feel like we're ready to do that.”

Ninth-seeded Elmwood-Brimfield (7-2), which will play at eighth-seeded Wilmington (8-1), has 45 opponents' wins, along with 29 defeated opponents' wins to PBL's 20.

The experience with stiff competition will be necessary as the Class 3A playoff bracket includes no teams with 5-4 teams -- only squads with a 6-3 record or better.

The Panthers also have some experience when it comes to winning on the road, as four of their six wins this regular season were away from Zimmerman Field. Their only road loss was in week one to GCMS.

“It shouldn't be too bad. We've only had trouble with the (away) crowd one time this year," Coplea said. "We got over that.”

Peotone High School is about a 68-mile drive up Interstate-57 from Paxton.

“It's only an hour drive," Pippin said. "I could run there.”

The Panthers hosted, and won, a first-round playoff game in each of the past two years.

If PBL is able to pull off a victory over Peotone, it will play in the second round against either No. 12-seeded Watseka/St. Anne in a rematch of week-eight's overtime thriller in Watseka or at Zimmerman Field against the fifth-seeded, and top-ranked, team in 3A in Elmhurst IC Catholic, which defeated PBL in the second round at Elmhurst last year en route to a state championship.

The potential home game in the second round can be a motivational factor for the Panthers, says Potter.

“I think the road game in the first round could really give us some motivation for the second round," Potter said.

***

Potter, Coplea, Pippin and Polson are four of 16 seniors on PBL's roster.

In all of their four years of high school, the Panthers have reached the playoffs.

“You're obviously going to be a little nervous, but you've done it for the past few years," Coplea said. "You get used to it. You know what's coming, and you're prepared.”

Several of the seniors have been starters since their sophomore years and have helped PBL compile a record of 24-7 over the past three years.

“We've got a lot of playoff veterans, so I think we'll be a lot more comfortable," Pippin said.

“I think it all goes back to the age-old saying that you practice the way you play," Potter added. "If we just treat this like a normal week of practice and go through everything like we have for the past nine weeks, I think we'll be good to go, and we should be able to be successful.”

TALE OF THE TAPE

Categories PBL PEO

Record 6-3 8-1

Enrollment 463 530

Opponents’ record 45-36 44-37

Playoff-bound opp. 4 5

Avg. ppg. 32.6 38.0

Avg. opp. ppg. 16.1 13.2

Avg. point diff. 16.4 24.8

Cons. playoff app. 4 1

Playoff record 10-16 3-12

THE MATCHUP

PBL

Record — 6-3

How they got there:

Week 1 — GCMS (9-0) 39, PBL 7

Week 2 — Westville (9-0) 22, PBL 16

Week 3 — Clifton Central (7-2) 27, PBL 7

Week 4 — PBL 45, South Newton (0-10) 6

Week 5 — PBL 44, Momence (4-5) 20

Week 6 — PBL 57, Iroquois West (1-8) 0

Week 7 — PBL 51, Oakwood (5-4) 19

Week 8 — PBL 13, Watseka (7-2) 12

Week 9 — PBL 53, Dwight (3-6) 0

Players to watch:

Mason Ecker — He had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, for a PBL defense that held Dwight to 72 passing yards last Friday. Ecker also had a touchdown reception against the Trojans.

Alex Pippin — He had a blocked punt last Friday. Through week eight, he had 41 tackles, including 11 1/2 for a loss of yards, and four sacks.

Dylan Polson — He led PBL in tackles with 42 1/2 through week eight, including 5 1/2 for a loss of yards.

Peotone

Record — 8-1

How they got there:

Week 1 — Peotone 41, Manteno (6-3) 13

Week 2 — Peotone 53, Streator (5-4) 14

Week 3 — Peotone 45, Braidwood Reed-Custer (2-7) 6

Week 4 — Wilmington (8-1) 27, Peotone 21

Week 5 — Peotone 27, Lisle (3-6) 7

Week 6 — Peotone 41, Westmont (3-6) 0

Week 7 — Peotone 49, Seneca (3-6) 0

Week 8 — Peotone 30, Coal City (6-3) 24

Week 9 — Peotone 35, Herscher (8-1) 28

Players to watch:

Chandler Gartner — The senior running back/outside linebacker has 1,400 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on offense and nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss of yards on defense.

Dillon Buege — The senior running back has 1,042 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Nathan Battiato — The junior outside linebacker had a team-high 68 tackles.

IHSA CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS

First Round

Game 1 — #16 Winnebago (6-3) at #1 Farmington (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (7-2) at #8 Wilmington (8-1), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) (6-3) at #4 Peotone (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Game 4 — #12 Watseka [Coop] (7-2) at #5 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Game 5 — #15 Spring Valley (Hall) (6-3) at #2 Williamsville (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Beardstown (7-2) at #7 Bloomington (Central Catholic) (8-1), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Eureka (6-3) at #3 Byron (9-0), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (7-2) at #6 Monticello (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 9 — #16 Pleasant Plains (6-3) at #1 Trenton (Wesclin) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #9 Alton (Marquette) (8-1) at #8 Newton (8-1), TBA

Game 11 — #13 Marshall (6-3) at #4 Decatur (St. Teresa) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #12 Wood River (East Alton-W.R.) (7-2) at #5 Carlinville (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — #15 Vandalia (6-3) at #2 Fairfield (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #10 Greenville (7-2) at #7 Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] (8-1), TBA

Game 15 — #14 Hillsboro (6-3) at #3 Anna (A.-Jonesboro) (9-0), TBA

Game 16 — #11 DuQuoin (H.S.) (7-2) at #6 Pana (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Second Round

Game 17 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA

Game 18 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA

Game 19 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA

Game 20 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, TBA

Game 21 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA

Game 22 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA

Game 23 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 24 — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, TBA

Quarterfinals

Game 25 — Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, TBA

Game 26 — Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, TBA

Game 27 — Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, TBA

Game 28 — Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, TBA

Semifinals

Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA

Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA

Championship

Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at DeKalb (Huskie Stadium), Friday, Nov. 24, 4 p.m.