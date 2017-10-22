The Great Rostradamus: Eastland-Pearl City at GCMS

Just looking at the tale of the tape, it would be foolish to try to find a reason that Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won't be advancing to the second round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs.

The Falcons have an average point differential of 42 points through the regular season, compared to 15.2 for E-PC.

If defense wins championships, the Falcons should have a good chance to go deep in 2A as they allowed only 5.1 points per game this season.

A first-round blowout would be a good start to GCMS's postseason journey.

Predicted score: GCMS 42, Eastland-Pearl City 0