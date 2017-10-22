The Great Rostradamus: PBL at Peotone

This is one of those rare moments where a lower seed is a blessing in disguise.

As the No. 13 seed in the IHSA Class 3A playoffs, Paxton-Buckley-Loda will face Peotone instead of the Associated Press' top-ranked team -- and defending 3A state champion -- in Elmhurst IC Catholic. As the No. 12 seed, Watseka/St. Anne has the misfortune of having to face IC Catholic, and I'll just say good luck to the Warriors because they're going to need a lot of it.

As for the Panthers, they are facing a team that should not be overlooked by any means in Peotone.

I'm not sure if Herscher overlooked the No. 9-ranked Blue Devils last Friday, but if the 4A No. 2-ranked Tigers did, they paid the price with a 35-28 loss to Peotone.

However, when I look at the matchup, I see something about the Blue Devils that could play to PBL's advantage.

Peotone's offense is a run-heavy one, with 2,978 rushing yards compared to 528 passing yarrds.

How do you counteract a run-heavy offense? With a big defensive front, which is something PBL certainly has as it is led by Illinois Football Coaches Association 3A All-State selection Alex Pippin, a 275-pound defensive line.

Jake Rich, a 260-pound defensive lineman, adds some weight to the defensive front along with 250-pound linebacker Brandon Scott and 210-pound linebacker Jaxson Coplea and leading tackler Dylan Polson at the linebacker spot as well.

The Panthers' defense has proven to be a stout one, especially in its 13-12 win in week eight over Watseka/SA, in which PBL held the Warriors to 47 rushing yards.

The Warriors hosted that game and went in with a 6-2 record. The Panthers are 4-1 on the road this year, so playing more than an hour north of Zimmerman Field should not play too much of a factor.

If they do pull off the upset and get their first road playoff win since 1995, the Panthers will have one advantage, if only one, over IC Catholic in the second round that they would not have had if they had to face the Knights in the first round -- home-field advantage.

Predicted score: PBL 13, Peotone 12