'It's going to be a fun, challenging week': PBL, Peotone football coaches speak about Class 3A first-round playoff matchup

PEOTONE -- The IHSA Class 3A playoff game between Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Peotone will be an exercise in the art of "smash-mouth football," says PBL head coach Jeff Graham.

"It's going to be a fun, challenging week for us this week. We're just going to have to get after it and work on our fundamentals of football because it's pure football," Graham said. "They line up across from you and come right at you, so there's no tricks or trades about it.

"They run downhill on both sides of the ball. They come after you from the defensive standpoint, and they attack you offensively by running in between the tackles. They're very physical. They're quick off the ball."

Peotone is in its first postseason appearance since 2013.

"We're happy to be a part of the 256 that get to play this week," Peotone head coach Apostolos Tsiamas said. "We're excited to be back in the playoffs, and hopefully this is a regular thing for our program for many years to come. We can't wait until Friday night."

With a 35-28 upset victory over Herscher, the then-No. 2 seeded team in Class 4A, the Blue Devils -- who were ranked No. 9 in Class 3A prior to week nine -- finished the regular season with an 8-1 record, their best regular-season mark since 1998.

"Last year we had 16 starters that were juniors or sophomores," Tsiamas said. "They did some really good things and at times they showed their youth and inexperience. Coming into this year with all those returners, we knew we could have a special season."

Despite their huge upset over Herscher, Tsiamas knew there was little time to celebrate as they prepared to face PBL at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

"If you don't pay attention to every little detail this week, your season is over," Tsiamas said. "That's reason enough to stay focused."

Peotone's lone loss through a season in which they also went 4-1 in the Interstate Eight Conference was via a 27-21 to the conference champion in Wilmington, a team with which PBL is familiar. In 2014, PBL lost to Wilmington in the first round of hte 3A playoffs en route to the Wildcats' state-championship run.

"That's a physical conference. (Peotone) represents that mentality very well," Graham said. "They're foot-to-foot, and they run the ball right at you. They like to run between the tackles. They have several seniors running the ball."

***

Chandler Gartner, Dillon Buege and Ryan Brewer combined to produce 295 rushing yards with four touchdowns, including 147 yards and three touchdowns from Gartner last Friday against Herscher.

The Blue Devils -- who, according to Graham, "98 percent of the time" -- run the ball produced 2,978 rushing yards and 528 passing yards this season en route to averaging 38 points per game.

"Obviously, they're a very good team," Graham said. "They're physical. They'll run the ball. Their main thing is the running attack."

Gartner has 1,400 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns so far this season.

"He is really good," Graham said.

Buege is also in the 1,000-yard rushing club for Peotone with 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"He is a nice, hard runner," Graham said.

The Panthers counter with a defense that includes Illinois Football Coaches Association 3A All-State selection Alex Pippin (44 1/2 tackles, 13 1/2 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks), a 275-pound defensive lineman.

Jake Rich (16 tackles, 6 1/2 TFL, two sacks), a 260-pound defensive lineman, adds some weight to the defensive front along with 250-pound linebacker Brandon Scott (26 tackles, 12 1/2 TFL, two sacks) and 210-pound linebacker Jaxson Coplea (25 1/2 tackes, five TFL) and leading tackler Dylan Polson (46 1/2 tackles, 5 1/2 TFL) at the linebacker spot as well.

Dalton Busboom (24 tackles, nine TFL, 1 1/2 sacks) and Ben McClure (22 tackles, 6 1/2 TFL, one sack) are threats to rush the backfield as well.

"It always starts and ends with our lines on both sides of the ball," Tsiamas said. "If they play well, we have a shot. If not, we're done. Been real impressed with Pippin and Rich on their defensive line, along with Busboom and McClure in their linebacker corps."

The PBL defense yielded 180 total yards in a 53-0 win last Friday against Dwight.

The Panthers held Watseka/St. Anne to 47 rushing yards in a 13-12 week-eight win and held Brendan Fletcher, who entered the game with 787 passing yards, to 123 yards through the air.

Through the season, PBL yielded only 16.1 points per game, including two shutouts.

"We've had some success up front with our front six or seven guys whom we get in the box, but the great thing about this week is it's going to let us know where we really stand because they come right at you. They want to be physical, and so that's the great thing about this week," Graham said. "That's the exciting thing. It gives us an opportunity to see exactly where we stand. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Peotone's defense yielded an average of only 13.2 points per game through the regular season.

"Defensively, they're very aggressive," Graham said. "They bring a lot of people at you."

While Nathan Battiato led Peotone with 68 tackles in the regular season, defensive end Jacob Johnson had 66 tackles, including 10 for a loss of yards. Middle linebacker Ryan Brewer had 48 tackles, including six for a loss of yards. Outside linebacker Gartner had 55 tackles, including 12 for a loss of yards.

"This week, it's going to be challenging. We're going to have to get off the ball quickly. We're going to have to square up and drive our feet and just get back to great football fundamentals, and that's what we've been working on all year," Graham said. "We've progressed throughout the season. We've made large strides in just good, fundamental football skills, especially up front.

"This week, hopefully, the continued work with that pays off because it'll be a big challenge. They bring a lot of guys. They're very aggressive. We're going to have to keep our heads up and pick up their blitzers because they blitz a lot. We have our work cut out this week on continuing to be physical and smart on who we're picking up from which angle they're bringing people."

En route to averaging 32.6 points per game this regular season, the Panthers' offense had 1,665 yards rushing and 962 yards passing.

Will Pound is PBL's leading rusher with 589 yards while, as the team's starting quarterback, passing for 923 yards on a 50.9 completion percentage.

"They run their spread offense extremely well, we'll have our hands full the entire night," Tsiamas said.

***

While Peotone is making its first playoff appearance in four years, PBL is in the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.

"I think experience does help in the overall grand scheme of things. I think playoff experience is important, but when it comes down to it, it's that one game. When you get down to that one game, that's what you have to focus on," Graham said. "You can't talk about experience because you can throw that all out of the window now. It's all about focusing on that one game and who wants to come play football."

While it will be the first time since 2014 that PBL will be on the road for the first round of the playoffs, Graham said playing on the road should not be a problem for a Panthers team that was 4-1 away from Zimmerman Field this regular season.

"We've been on the road in the playoffs," Graham said. "We're really excited about playing on a Friday night. Peotone's not much more than an hour up the road. I love playing Friday night football. That's high school football. It's the playoffs -- it's just exciting. I can't wait to prepare this week and go up there and play a really good, solid, physical football team."