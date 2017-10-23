PBL SEASON STATS
PASSING
Name Comp.-att.-yds.-TDs-INTs
Will Pound 87-112-923-10-4
Mason Ecker 1-2-24-0-0
Kyle Poll 1-1-15-0-0
TEAM 59-118-962-10-4
RUSHING
Name Car.-yds.-TDs
Will Pound 77-589-9
T.J. Jones 66-492-6
Kyle Poll 48-219-2
Keanan Crabb 53-174-1
Drake Schrodt 38-11-1
Jonathan Muller 9-39-1
Hunter Anderson 18-37-1
Alex Pippin 5-11-2
Brandon Scott 1-2-0
TEAM 319-1,665-23
RECEIVING
Name Rec.-yds.-TDs
Mason Ecker 13-244-3
Austin Gooden 13-178-1
Drake Schrodt 12-171-2
Keaton Krumwiede 10-159-2
Jonathan Muller 4-75-0
Ryan Perkinson 1-62-1
Kris Hewerdine 3-46-1
T.J. Jones 1-14-0
Keanan Crabb 2-13-0
Will Pound 1-10-1
TEAM 60-972-11
TACKLES
Name Tot.-TFL-Sacks
Dylan Polson 46-5.5-0
Alex Pippin 44.5-13.5-4.5
Brandon Scott 26-12.5-2
Jaxson Coplea 25.5-5-0
Dalton Busboom 24-9-1.5
Keaton Krumwiede 22.5-1-0
Ben McClure 22-6.5-1
Drake Schrodt 16.5-1-0
Jake Rich 16-6.5-2
Mason Ecker 16-2-0
Kris Hewerdine 15.5-0.5-0
Andrew Riggleman 9.5-3-0
Jonathan Muller 7.5-1-0
Andrew Swanson 7-0-0
Kyle Poll 5-1-0
Keyn Humes 4.5-0-0
Hunter Anderson 4-0-0
Austin Potter 4-0-0
T.J. Jones 2.5-0-0
Dane Polson 2-0-2
Alex Rueck 2-0-1
Keanan Crabb 2-0-0
Keegan Lantz 1-0-0
Will Pound 1.5-0-0
TEAM 327-68-14
INTERCEPTIONS
Name INTs
Mason Ecker 4
Keaton Krumwiede 4
Will Pound 1
Kris Hewerdine 1
Drake Schrodt 1
TEAM 12
FORCED FUMBLES
Name FFs
Alex Pippin 6
Jaxson Coplea 1
Jake Rich 1
TEAM 12
Comments
