Captain's corner: GCMS football

RF: Offensively, what do you think is the most impressive part of going 9-0 — averaging 47 points per game, averaging more than 300 rushing yards per game as a team, or personally finishing the season with more than 1,000 yards while averaging more than 12 yards per carry? Why?



Mitch McNutt (Running Back, Outside Linebacker)

I am excited that we have gone undefeated. That doesn’t happen very often, but from the beginning of the summer, after all the guys lifted weights and worked out so heavily, I expected to be 9-0.

Breaking a 1,000 yards is great, but something I haven’t focused on. I just want to win no matter what. Our line has been good, and our passing game has helped the run game.

We have a lot of athletic, strong guys that believe we can win it all. I want to help bring a state championship trophy back to Gibson City for the first time ever. We deserve it and are willing to fight for it.

RF: Defensively, what do you think is the most impressive part of going 9-0 — allowing only 46 total points, allowing only 83.8 rushing yards per game, or tallying 85 tackles for loss (and 19 sacks)? Why?



Luke Freehill (Inside Linebacker, Offensive Lineman)

As a defense the most essential part of any game plan is to limit the other team’s ability to score. To be able and limit nine teams to only 46 total points is no small feat. However, in order to hold a team scoreless or to only a touchdown or two, we must click on all cylinders of our defense.

Our defensive line, inside and outside backers, along with our defensive backs, have been fantastic all year, and have the stats to show it. 85 tackles for loss, with 19 sacks, and to only allow 85 rushing yards per game is ridiculous for nine games.

Still, I cannot decide which I think is most impressive, but I do know that it takes a team effort to be able and accomplish these things. And, this team has the ability to do it every time we step out on the field.

RF: Which teammate has helped you grow into a better player this season? How did that teammate help you?



Brooks Schmitt, Wing Back and Safety

The first teammate that comes to mind is Jake Dunham (senior). Being a teammate with Jake for four years has shown me that he has one of the best attitudes on the team. Even though he is usually a part of the scout team, he gives it his all everyday in practice, which makes me and others on the starting team better.

Seeing this from effort from Jake everyday is a reminder that I cannot just go through the motions. If I want to get better, I have got to give it my all every play. This constant reminder has made me work harder and a better player because of it.



Alex Rosenbaum, Offensive Lineman

Bryce Barnes (junior) is one of the teammates that has helped me to develop into a better player. During the off season, we would hit Elite (Performance) workouts together, and he would help push me. He is one of the hardest workers I know and is a leader during workouts and on the field.