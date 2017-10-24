First-round football playoff predictions from the so-called experts

Class 5A: Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) at Chatham Glenwood (7-2), 3 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A: Pontiac (6-3) at Unity (8-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A: North Boone (7-2) at Monticello (8-1), 2 p.m. Friday

Class 3A: Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) at Peotone (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A: E-PC (5-4) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A: Villa Grove/Heritage (6-3) at Shelbyville (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A: Chester (5-4) at Tuscola (9-0), 4 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A: Brown County (7-2) at Arcola (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A: Fisher (6-3) at Freeport Aquin (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A: Salt Fork (5-4) at Forreston (8-1), 3:30 p.m. Saturday



Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (73-17)

Glenwood

Unity

Monticello

PBL

GCMS

Shelbyville

Tuscola

Arcola

Freeport Aquin

Forreston



It’s amazing how fast the PBL Panthers’ season has turned around, and they’re going to continue their winning ways. I’m super-proud of the Panthers.



Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (70-20)

Glenwood

Unity

Monticello

PBL

GCMS

Shelbyville

Tuscola

Arcola

Fisher

Forreston



The Panthers’ big defensive line gives PBL a chance to pull off the upset by slowing down Peotone’s run-heavy offense.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (77-13)

Glenwood

Unity

Monticello

Peotone

GCMS

Shelbyville

Tuscola

Arcola

Aquin

Salt Fork

GCMS is poised for a deep, deep postseason run. The Falcons dominated all nine of their regular season games. Who’s to say Mike Allen’s program can’t do the same now that the playoffs have arrived?

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (78-12)

Chatham G.

Unity

Monticello

Peotone

GCMS

Shelbyville

Tuscola

Arcola

Aquin

Forreston

It’s probably counterintuitive to pick the favorite in each and every game. Upsets are bound to happen. I just don’t think they’ll happen in the first round of the playoffs when home field advantage can really be home field advantage.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (76-14)

Glenwood

Unity

Monticello

PBL

GCMS

Shelbyville

Tuscola

Brown County

Freeport Aquin

Forreston

It’s been a magical season for the Bunnies, who have surprised many by getting into the playoffs. Unfortunately, I think it will end at the hands of the three-time state champions who have made the postseason eight of the last nine years.

Christine Walsh, The County Star (78-12)

Glenwood

Unity

Monticello

Peotone

GCMS

Shelbyville

Tuscola

Brown County

Aquin

Forreston

Just as they did Sept. 1, the Rockets will defeat conference foe Pontiac to move on to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (69-21)

Glenwood

Pontiac

Monticello

PBL

GCMS

Villa Grove/Heritage

Tuscola

Arcola

Fisher

Salt Fork

I am heartbroken the Spartans didn’t make the playoffs. I will find solace in the fact that the Rockets won’t be in the playoffs for long.

