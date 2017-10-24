First-round football playoff predictions from the so-called experts

Class 5A: Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) at Chatham Glenwood (7-2), 3 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A: Pontiac (6-3) at Unity (8-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A: North Boone (7-2) at Monticello (8-1), 2 p.m. Friday
Class 3A: Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) at Peotone (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 2A: E-PC (5-4) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A: Villa Grove/Heritage (6-3) at Shelbyville (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A: Chester (5-4) at Tuscola (9-0), 4 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A: Brown County (7-2) at Arcola (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A: Fisher (6-3) at Freeport Aquin (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A: Salt Fork (5-4) at Forreston (8-1), 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (73-17)
Glenwood
Unity
Monticello
PBL
GCMS
Shelbyville
Tuscola
Arcola
Freeport Aquin
Forreston
It’s amazing how fast the PBL Panthers’ season has turned around, and they’re going to continue their winning ways. I’m super-proud of the Panthers.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (70-20)
Glenwood
Unity
Monticello
PBL
GCMS
Shelbyville
Tuscola
Arcola
Fisher
Forreston
The Panthers’ big defensive line gives PBL a chance to pull off the upset by slowing down Peotone’s run-heavy offense.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (77-13)
Glenwood
Unity
Monticello
Peotone
GCMS
Shelbyville
Tuscola
Arcola
Aquin
Salt Fork
GCMS is poised for a deep, deep postseason run. The Falcons dominated all nine of their regular season games. Who’s to say Mike Allen’s program can’t do the same now that the playoffs have arrived?
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (78-12)
Chatham G.
Unity
Monticello
Peotone
GCMS
Shelbyville
Tuscola
Arcola
Aquin
Forreston
It’s probably counterintuitive to pick the favorite in each and every game. Upsets are bound to happen. I just don’t think they’ll happen in the first round of the playoffs when home field advantage can really be home field advantage.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (76-14)
Glenwood
Unity
Monticello
PBL
GCMS
Shelbyville
Tuscola
Brown County
Freeport Aquin
Forreston
It’s been a magical season for the Bunnies, who have surprised many by getting into the playoffs. Unfortunately, I think it will end at the hands of the three-time state champions who have made the postseason eight of the last nine years.
Christine Walsh, The County Star (78-12)
Glenwood
Unity
Monticello
Peotone
GCMS
Shelbyville
Tuscola
Brown County
Aquin
Forreston
Just as they did Sept. 1, the Rockets will defeat conference foe Pontiac to move on to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (69-21)
Glenwood
Pontiac
Monticello
PBL
GCMS
Villa Grove/Heritage
Tuscola
Arcola
Fisher
Salt Fork
I am heartbroken the Spartans didn’t make the playoffs. I will find solace in the fact that the Rockets won’t be in the playoffs for long.
