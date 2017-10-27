IHSA Class 3A football playoffs: Peotone 41, PBL 20

PEOTONE -- For a while, Paxton-Buckley-Loda's IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Peotone was almost a microcosm of its regular season.

The Panthers came back from a 21-0 deficit as Keaton Krumwiede caught two touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Panthers within striking distance at a score of 21-14.

PBL entered the playoffs -- for the fourth consecutive year -- on a six-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3. It was one of only two teams in this year's group of 256 playoff-bound squads to accomplish the feat.

"They persevered most of the year," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "At the beginning of the year, we got down, and they fought back.”

Another rally was not meant to be, however, as Peotone scored 20 straight points in the second half en route to a 41-20 win over PBL.

“I know we lost, but I am very proud of our kids. They battled. They fought. They never gave up. I wouldn't trade them for anything," Graham said. "People might say, 'Yeah, but you lost. I'd rather win,' but I'd take my kids first. I'm proud of their effort. It didn't show up on the scoreboard, but I am proud of their effort, and I love them to death.”

For the Blue Devils (9-1), it was their first playoff victory since 1998. They were in the postseason for the first time since 2013 on Friday.

“It feels good. I'm happy for the kids," Peotone head coach Apostolos Tsiamas said. "I'm happy for the community and the town, but most of all, the kids. They're the ones who have helped build this thing up the last few years.”

A rocky start for the Panthers

After PBL (6-4) won the coin toss and deferring to the second half, Peotone took over on its own 26-yard line on its opening possession.

Chandler Gartner ran for a first down on the first play from scrimmage to the Blue Devils' own 42-yard line. Dillon Buege then ran for another first down to the Panthers' 46-yard line.

Two Buege runs, however, resulted in a third-and-5. Alex Pippin then recorded a tackle for loss of yards on a Buege run on third down before Peotone punted to PBL's own 5-yard line.

Runs by Will Pound and T.J. Jones resulted in a third-and-11, on which Pound completed a pass to Jonathan Muller -- who was seeing his first playing time since getting injured in week five -- for six yards.

After PBL punted to its own 45-yard line, 6-yard runs by Ryan Brewer and Buege moved the chains to the 33-yard line. Buege ran for another seven yards before a 6-yard scamper by Gartner put the ball on the 20-yard line.

Gartner then ran for 19 yards to set up a first-and-goal on the 1-yard line before Buege punched it into the end zone with a 1-yard run with 5:13left in the first quarter.

After PBL was called for a false start on first down from its own 24-yard line, the Panthers went three-and-out on their ensuing possession.

An incomplete pass was followed by a screen pass to Jones for no gain. On third down, Jacob Johnson tackled Pound for a loss of three yards.

The Panthers tried to punt on fourth down, but the snap was bobbled, and the fumble was recovered by Gartner in the end zone for a touchdown 3:51 left in the opening quarter.

After PBL was called for a chop block on the ensuing kickoff, the team took over on its own 15-yard line. After a 1-yard run and an incomplete pass, a third-down pass intended for Austin Gooden also fell incomplete, but the Panthers got a first down via a pass interference penalty by Peotone.

After three incomplete passes, however, PBL punted.

On the first play of the the Blue Devils' ensuing possession, Gartner broke through a tackling attempt by Dalton Busboom and went 63 yards for a touchdown run, extending Peotone's lead to 21-0 with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter.

“You have to give a lot of credit to Peotone. They run that wing-T, and they run it right at you," Graham said. "We knew that. It was not a mystery, but you have to give a lot of credit to them.”

Fighting back

Pound found Krumwiede for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 10:25 left in the second quarter as Krumwiede then beat Peotone's Colton Sloan in a 1-on-1 on the right side of the end zone.

“Will had a nice passing night tonight," Graham said. "Krumwiede caught the ball well.”

The touchdown reception was PBL's 10th play of an 84-yard drive.

On the second play of the drive, Jones ran for 12 yards on second-and-10. He scampered for another five yards on the next play.

Two plays later, Gooden caught a pass along the left side for 21 yards to move the ball to Peotone's 46-yard line. After a 4-yard run by Jones, Muller caught a pass for 15 yards to move the ball to the 27-yard line.

Jones ran for six yards on first down and one yard on second down before PBL was called for a false start on third-and-3. Krumwiede's 25-yard touchdown reception came on third-and-8.

After Peotone took possesson on its own 36-yard line, a 3-yard run by Buege and a 4-yard scamper by Gartner resulted in a third-and-3, on which Buege ran for eight yards to move the ball to PBL's 49-yard line.

Following an incomplete pass and a holding penalty, Buege ran for 12 yards on second-and-12 to move the ball to the 39-yard line.

On the next play, PBL recovered a fumble to give the team the ball back on its own 31-yard line.

On second-and-11, Pound found Muller for a 37-yard pass that advanced the ball to Peotone's 33-yard line. Two plays later, Krumwiede caught a 33-yard touchdown pass with 7:06 left in the quarter.

“They're a scrappy team. They played really well. I was really impressed with their defense. Their offense made some plays," Tsiamas said. "They're well-coached. It was a fun game.”

The PBL defense thought it forced a three-and-out on Peotone's next possession after Jake Rich tackled Gartner for no gain on first down, Ben McClure tackled Buege for a loss of a yard on second down and Trevor Schwiesow threw an incomplete pass -- thanks to a Kris Hewerdine pass breakup -- on third-and-11.

On Gartner's ensuing fourth-down punt, however, Pippin was called for roughing the punter, giving the Blue Devils an automatic first down on PBL's 47-yard line.

Gartner ran for three yards before an 8-yard run by Brewer on second-and-7 gave Peotone a first down on the 36-yard line. Brewer then ran for two yards before scampering for three more yards on second down and one yard on third-and-5.

On fourth-and-4, Gartner moved the ball to PBL's 23-yard line for a first down.

However, after Brewer ran for two yards, Buege scampered for three yards on second-and-8 and the Panthers' Jaxson Coplea -- one of PBL's 16 seniors -- rushed Schwiesow on an incomplete pass on third-and-5, a Gartner run was stopped short of the first-down marker, resulting in a turnover on downs with 52 seconds remaining in the first half.

Krumwiede, Coplea, Pound, Dylan and Dane Polson, Pippin, Keegan Lantz, Muller, Keanan Crabb, Hewerdine, McClure, Brandon Scott, Brock Marron, Ryan Perkinson, Drew Riggleman and Austin Potter are all seniors who played their last game for the Panthers on Friday.

“I can't say enough about all the seniors. Our seniors just did a nice job defensively. They battled. They were on the field for a long time. I'm proud of them. That's all I can say. We didn't come out on the winning side, but I'm proud of them. I'd be there for them. They're battlers, and they never gave up," Graham said. “I'm very proud of them. I'd take them over and over. They're hard workers and they're battlers.”

Slipping away

The Panthers went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half with two incomplete passes and a Jones run for a loss of two yards.

Buege ran for three yards on first down from Peotone's own 35-yard line before Gartner scampered for 17 yards to PBL's 45-yard line.

After Gartner ran for eight yards, Buege scampered on second-and-2 for 25 yards. On the next play, he scored from 12 yards out with 9:37 left in the third quarter to extend Peotone's lead to 27-14.

The two teams exchanged three-and-outs before PBL took over on its own 36-yard line with 5:50 left in the third quarter. After Jones ran for a combined four yards on the first two plays of the drive, Muller caught a pass for 31 yards to move the ball to Peotone's 29-yard line.

Krumwiede then caught a pass for 11 yards for another Panthers first down. Jones ran for four yards on first down before scampering for 10 yards on second-and-6 to move the ball to the 4-yard line.

However, after Pound was stopped for a loss of four yards on first-and-goal, he was intercepted on second-and-goal by Sloan with 2:29 left in the third quarter.

Peotone went three-and-out after taking over on its own 13-yard line as Buege ran for one yard on first down, Busboom sacked Schwiesow on second-and-9 and Muller and Jake Rich tackled Buege on third-and-16.

A short punt that went out of bounds on Peotone's right side gave PBL the ball back on the Blue Devils' 23-yard line.

Following an incomplete pass on first down, the Panthers were called for a chop-block penalty on a Jones run that forced PBL into a second-and-25.

After PBL was stopped for a loss of one yard on a running play on second down, an incomplete pass on third-and-26 forced the Panthers to punt, giving Peotone the ball back on its own 20-yard line with 11:42 left in the fourth quarter.

A 7-yard run by Gartner was followed by a Brewer scamper for five yards that gave the Blue Devils a first down on their own 32-yard line. Gartner then ran for 11 yards for another first down.

Buege ran for three yards before a 6-yard run by Gartner set up a third-and-1, on which Schwiesow gained a first down on a quarterback sneak.

After Buege was tackled by Rich for a 1-yard loss, he scampered for 19 yards to PBL's 28-yard line.

Two plays later, Gartner ran 20 yards for a touchdown that extended Peotone's lead to 34-14 with 5:59 left in the game.

“We kind of live and die with the running room, and they did a good job of defending our playaction stuff, but we just kept at it and found a way," Tsiamas said.

The Panthers were called for an illegal block in the back on the ensuing kickoff, backing PBL up to its own 9-yard line.

Gooden caught a pass on second-and-10 for six yards before a reception by Muller resulted in one yard. On fourth-and-3, Pound was pressured as he threw an incomplete pass, which was batted down by Gartner with 4:39 remaining in the game.

After taking over on PBL's 16 yard line, Peotone scored again as Gartner ran for 15 yards to set up a first-and-goal before punching the ball into the end zone two plays later with a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:10 left in the game.

“In this playoff game, they fought the whole game," Graham said. "It just didn't work out in our favor score-wise.”

Looking forward to the future

PBL's Mason Ecker scored a late touchdown via a 75-yard reception to make the score 41-20 with 2:20 remaining in the game.

Ecker, Jones, Gooden and Rich will be among those returning for their senior year for a Panthers team that will seek to get its third playoff victory -- and maybe more -- in four years next year.

“We've been to the playoffs, but we just can't get satisfied," Graham said. "With that, we have to try and continue to work to get to the next level. I told them there's a price (to get to) the next level. There's a big price, and sometimes, paying that price is not fun, but it's a price you have to pay if you want to get to that next level. I think we have a lot of young kids who will pay that price.”

Peotone, meanwhile, will host Elmhurst IC Catholic -- which defeated Watseka/St. Anne 55-6 in its first-round playoff game -- at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

“They're a good team. They're physical. There's no mystery to them. You know what they're going to do. It's a matter of stopping them," Graham said. "Sometimes, you get pounded, and that's what they want to take advantage of. They're a good team. They have a lot of seniors. They're physical. You have to give them a lot of credit.”