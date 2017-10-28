IHSA Class 2A football playoffs: GCMS 50, Eastland-Pearl City 14

GIBSON CITY -- The Falcons continued their dominance during their first-round victory over Eastland-Pearl City, winning 50-14 on Saturday afternoon.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (10-0) needed only 18 plays to score all 50 points before halftime. Junior quarterback Nathan Garard connected with three different receivers -- Mitch McNutt, Bryce Barnes, and Ryland Holt -- for touchdowns.

With the defense loosed by the Falcons passing game, McNutt rushed for his second and third touchdowns during the second quarter. McNutt ran the ball seven times for 117 yards and four total scores.

“That just opened everything up,” McNutt said of the successful passing attack. “I barely even got touched on most of my runs.”

GCMS coach Mike Allen added that the balanced attack makes it easier when calling plays.

“With having those tall receivers outside, if they stack the box, we can throw to them,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “And, there’s some stuff we didn’t show today that we’ve been working on.”

Eastland-Pearl City could not get much going against the Falcons defense. Jayden Kempel led the Wildcats (5-5) with 18 carries for 52 yards. The passing attack did not find much success either, as quarterback Braden Smargiassi completed only 4-of-12 passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Senior safety Brooks Schmitt paced the Falcons with 13 tackles, while junior Josh Bleich added three tackles for loss and a tipped pass that led to a Lane Short interception.

GCMS 50, E-PC 14

EPC 6 0 0 8 --14

GCMS 27 23 0 0 --50

SCORING SUMMARY

GCMS -- McNutt 10 run (conversion failed)

GCMS -- McNutt 42 pass from Garard (Barnes pass from Garard)

GCMS -- Barnes 38 pass from Garard (B. Freehill kick)

EPC -- J. Kempel 80 kick return (kick blocked)

GCMS -- Holt 75 pass from Garard (conversion failed)

GCMS -- McNutt 52 run (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS -- McNutt 49 run (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS -- Safety

GCMS -- Schmitt 17 run (B. Freehill kick)

EPC -- J. Kempel pass from Bra. Smargiassi (Petersen pass from Bra. Smargiassi)

STATISTICS

RUSHING -- EPC, 5 18-52. Totals 42-75. GCMS, McNutt 7-117, Trantina 9-28, Schmitt 2-19, Garard 1-15. Totals 29-220.

PASSING -- EPC,2 4-12-72-1-1. GCMS, Garard 4-5-188-3-0.

RECEIVING -- GCMS, Holt 1-75, Barnes 2-71, McNutt 1-42.