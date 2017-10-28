PBL football at Peotone: A behind-the-scenes look at the IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game

PBL head coach Jeff Graham speaks with his team after Friday's IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Peotone.

5:45-6 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's linemen take a pregame walk, during which senior Alex Pippin jokingly said that he did more exercising on his way to Peotone.

"That was a nice run last night," Pippin said.

The week prior, Pippin was quoted in the Ford County Record saying that the distance to Peotone was "only an hour drive" and he "could run there."

He was also quoted saying, "I think our defense will stop (Peotone) really easily."

After the quotes were shared by the Twitter account Blue Devils Football, one Peotone fan went to Twitter to talk back, as he revealed to the Ford County Record's sports editor about 30-40 minutes before the game.

"You have got to be kidding me Paxton playing against the Hottest Running backs if anyone can run the 68 miles it would be Peotone," Norman Buege's tweet stated.

In a reply, Pippin tweeted, "Yall take things so literal."

Five days prior to Friday's game, the sports editor of the FCR picked PBL to defeat Peotone 13-12 prior to the game, while also stating that it was a blessing in disguise that the Panthers were seeded No. 13 in the IHSA Class 3A bracket, instead of the No. 12 seed, which would have meant that PBL would have had to face Elmhurst IC Catholic, the team that Peotone will host next Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

That column was not mentioned by Buege or by Blue Devil Football, but it exists.

If the sports editor is not already eating his words, he will be if Peotone pulls off what would be a monumental upset next Friday.

7:03 p.m.

After Peotone is led onto the field by a kilt-wearing bagpipes player, the playing of the National Anthem, and the lighting of fireworks from which sparks flew onto the field, the kickoff starts a few minutes after the scheduled 7 p.m. time.

"Let's go," Graham screamed in the direction of a referee standing in one of the end zones.

7:16 left in the first quarter

PBL assistant coach Brock Niebuhr says to Jonathan Muller, who was seeing his first playing time since week five, "you're the punter."

5:07 left in the first quarter

PBL assistant coach Steve Waugh mentions to a referee that the "whole left side" of Peotone's kickoff team appeared to be offsides before the kickoff. Mason Ecker returns the kickoff to the Panthers' own 24-yard line as he is tackled on the Blue Devils' left side.

5:24 left in the second quarter

Pippin is called for a roughing the punter penalty, giving Peotone a first down.

The call was not agreed upon by at least one unidentified PBL fan.

"Why don't you just give them the game," the fan asked.

Less than five minutes left in the second quarter

Niebuhr walks up to the FCR's sports editor, asking, "Do you anything here?"

Jokingly, he asks the sports editor to call a play, saying to pick a number. The sports editor says in response, "Whichever number is a hail-mary pass, call that in the final seconds."

52 seconds left in the second quarter

After PBL's defense forces a turnover on downs, junior Alberto Cruz screams, "woo."

The scream is repeated before Jordyn Scott, a PBL cheerleader, replies by screaming, "woo." The two would exchange the scream for the next minute.

5:59 left in the fourth quarter

Bob Spanhook, a PBL fan, asked the FCR sports editor to come near him along the fence during the game.

When the sports editor approaches him, Spanhook points out that the public address announcer did not announce the PBL players' names after their first-half scores, but announced the names of Peotone's players after they scored.

"They're supposed to be unbiased," Spanhook said.

The sports editor pointed out that Gartner's name was not mentioned on a touchdown that was scored during that conversation.

A little more than two minutes later, however, he covered his ears as the public address announcement system played "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" by Dropkick Murphys.

The sports editor does not hate the song. It was just a little too loud for him, and he could not help but notice that the system is placed on the visiting team's sidelines, as opposed to the home team's sidelines, which is the norm.

After each of Peotone's first downs, that same public address announcement system would play an airhorn.

After the game

In his postgame speech to his team, Graham told his players to "keep your head high because nobody quit on this team."

"You have a good attitude. Keep your attitude," Graham said.

After giving his respects to his 16 seniors, Graham expressed to his juniors and sophomores his desire to get to the next level in 2018.

"There's a price for that," Graham said. "You might be waking up at 6 a.m. to get your workout in."