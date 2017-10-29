Prior to Friday's IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game between Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Peotone, I had a conversation with Chris Johnson, PBL's athletic trainer.

He asked me how far I thought Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley would go in the 2A playoffs.

While we both agreed that the Falcons should go pretty deep into the 2A bracket, he expressed some skepticism about GCMS's regular-season schedule as he predicted that the second-seeded Falcons could not get past top-seeded Sterling Newman Central Catholic.

The Falcons' regular-season opponents had a combined record of 32-49 in the regular season.

Four of their regular-season opponents -- including PBL, which GCMS defeated 39-7 in week one -- made the playoffs, but only one of them will be playing in the second round -- El Paso-Gridley, a No. 14 seed that upset Taylor Ridge Rockridge 29-26.

The Falcons' easy schedule was due in part to the splitting of the Heart of Illinois Conference into Large and Small Divisions for the 2016 season.

As a result of the division, GCMS did not play against Tri-Valley -- a third seed in 2A and the Associated Press' fifth-ranked team in that class -- along with Deer Creek-Mackinaw, the defending 5A state champion, and Fieldcrest.

As a result -- well, a partial result, at least -- of its easy schedule, GCMS had an average point differential of 42 points in the regular season, which may lead some skeptics to wonder how the Falcons can handle a four-quarter game somewhere down the road.

Therefore, GCMS's second-round opponent will provide a challenge, and that challenge involves more than the 192-mile trip to Savanna.

The Falcons are making that trip because while they won at home over Eastland-Pearl City, West Carroll went to Minonk. Not only did the Thunder upset Fieldcrest, but they blew out the Knights via a 40-0 score.

In a way, it's a chance for GCMS to prove it can beat the tougher teams, and it will do so if it can beat a team that thoroughly beat a playoff-bound HOIC Large Division squad.

The Falcons should be able to prove themselves in the second round, as its average point differential of 42 trumps West Carroll's 14.2 average point differential.

In the regular season, GCMS defeated two playoff-bound HOIC Large opponents -- EP-G and Eureka -- by a combined score of 86-25. In the playoffs, E-PC was no match for the Falcons as they built a 50-6 halftime lead en route to their 50-14 victory.

As I theorized in my conversation with Johnson on Friday, when a team can beat opponents as easily as GCMS has this season, it is most likely because the team is just that good.

At least for now, that appears to be the case with GCMS.

Predicted score: GCMS 49, Savanna West Carroll 14