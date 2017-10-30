Second-round football playoff predictions from the so-called experts

Class 1A: #6 Athens (8-2) at #3 Argenta (A.-Oreana) (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A:#1 Tuscola (10-0) at #9 Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A: #2 Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) (10-0) at #10 Savanna (West Carroll) (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A: #8 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (7-3) at #1 Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] (10-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A: #2 Westville (10-0) at #10 Carlyle (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A: #7 Bloomington (Central Catholic) (9-1) at #2 Williamsville (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A:#6 Monticello (9-1) at #3 Byron (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A: #8 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (9-1) at #1 Rochester (10-0), 5 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A:#5 Tolono (Unity) (9-1) at #4 Herrin (H.S.) (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 4A: #6 Taylorville (9-1) at #3 Herscher (9-1), 5 p.m. Saturday
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (81-19)
Argenta-Oreana
Tuscola
GCMS
Hamilton West Hancock
Westville
Williamsville
Monticello
Rochester
Unity
Herscher
GCMS continues its amazing year with a huge win.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (77-23)
Argenta-Oreana
Tuscola
GCMS
BHRA
Westville
Williamsville
Monticello
Rochester
Unity
Herscher
The way GCMS is playing right now, the Falcons' 192-mile trip to Savanna will provide more of a challenge than the Thunder will in the actual game.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (87-13)
Athens
Tuscola
GCMS
West Hancock
Westville
Williamsville
Byron
Rochester
Unity
Herscher
The three remaining unbeaten area teams stay that way, with Tuscola, GCMS and Westville all making the quarterfinals. That’s where thins get interesting, but that trio stands as the best chance at a state title for the C-U area.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (85-15)
Argenta-Oreana
Tuscola
GCMS
West Hancock
Westville
Williamsville
Monticello
Rochester
Unity
Herscher
Potential state quarterfinal in Class 4A between Rochester and Unity could break the scoreboard at Hicks Field in Tolono. But both programs face tough second-round games first.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (85-15)
Argenta-Oreana
Tuscola
GCMS
West Hancock
Westville
BCC
Monticello
Rochester
Unity
Hersher
GCMS and Westville must each go on the road this week due to the awful/horrible/idiotic IHSA rule that apparently wishes to allow a lower-seeded team homefield advantage. Still think they both get it done, but the IHSA has to do away with that nonsense rule.
Christine Walsh, The County Star (88-12)
Athens
Tuscola
GCMS
West Hancock
Westville
Williamsville
Byron
Rochester
Unity
Taylorville
Four area teams will advance to the quarterfinals. Taylorville vs. Herscher should be a doozy of a game.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (75-25)
Argenta-Oreana
Tuscola
GCMS
BHRA
Westville
Williamsville
Monticello
Rochester
Unity
Herscher
If Unity wins this week and Rochester also wins they get to meet up next week. I wonder what will happen then?
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.