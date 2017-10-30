Second-round football playoff predictions from the so-called experts

Class 1A: #6 Athens (8-2) at #3 Argenta (A.-Oreana) (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A:#1 Tuscola (10-0) at #9 Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A: #2 Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) (10-0) at #10 Savanna (West Carroll) (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A: #8 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (7-3) at #1 Hamilton [West Hancock Coop] (10-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A: #2 Westville (10-0) at #10 Carlyle (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A: #7 Bloomington (Central Catholic) (9-1) at #2 Williamsville (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A:#6 Monticello (9-1) at #3 Byron (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A: #8 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (9-1) at #1 Rochester (10-0), 5 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A:#5 Tolono (Unity) (9-1) at #4 Herrin (H.S.) (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A: #6 Taylorville (9-1) at #3 Herscher (9-1), 5 p.m. Saturday

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (81-19)

Argenta-Oreana

Tuscola

GCMS

Hamilton West Hancock

Westville

Williamsville

Monticello

Rochester

Unity

Herscher

GCMS continues its amazing year with a huge win.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (77-23)

Argenta-Oreana

Tuscola

GCMS

BHRA

Westville

Williamsville

Monticello

Rochester

Unity

Herscher

The way GCMS is playing right now, the Falcons' 192-mile trip to Savanna will provide more of a challenge than the Thunder will in the actual game.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (87-13)

Athens

Tuscola

GCMS

West Hancock

Westville

Williamsville

Byron

Rochester

Unity

Herscher

The three remaining unbeaten area teams stay that way, with Tuscola, GCMS and Westville all making the quarterfinals. That’s where thins get interesting, but that trio stands as the best chance at a state title for the C-U area.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (85-15)

Argenta-Oreana

Tuscola

GCMS

West Hancock

Westville

Williamsville

Monticello

Rochester

Unity

Herscher

Potential state quarterfinal in Class 4A between Rochester and Unity could break the scoreboard at Hicks Field in Tolono. But both programs face tough second-round games first.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (85-15)

Argenta-Oreana

Tuscola

GCMS

West Hancock

Westville

BCC

Monticello

Rochester

Unity

Hersher

GCMS and Westville must each go on the road this week due to the awful/horrible/idiotic IHSA rule that apparently wishes to allow a lower-seeded team homefield advantage. Still think they both get it done, but the IHSA has to do away with that nonsense rule.

Christine Walsh, The County Star (88-12)

Athens

Tuscola

GCMS

West Hancock

Westville

Williamsville

Byron

Rochester

Unity

Taylorville

Four area teams will advance to the quarterfinals. Taylorville vs. Herscher should be a doozy of a game.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (75-25)

Argenta-Oreana

Tuscola

GCMS

BHRA

Westville

Williamsville

Monticello

Rochester

Unity

Herscher