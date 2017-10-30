'We continued that work': PBL head football coach Jeff Graham reflects on 2017 season

PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda overcame some adversity en route to its fourth consecutive playoff berth.

PBL entered the playoffs on a six-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3. It was one of only two teams in this year's group of 256 playoff-bound squads to accomplish the feat.

"One of the main themes that this team kind of portrays is a never-quit and never-give-up attitude, and I think that was shown from the beginning of the season," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said.

"Obviously, we got off to a slow start. We kind of got behind the 8-ball a little bit at the beginning of the season."

The 2017 started with a 39-7 loss to PBL's Ford County rival in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

The bus ride home from Gibson City, geographically speaking, takes less than 20 minutes. According to Graham, however, "it probably seemed like an hour and 15 minutes."

"That was a long bus ride home. We talked all the way home on the bus about what it was like to work hard and do the right things," Graham said. "You can talk about that, but just because you talk about that, it doesn't mean you're going to win the next game."

In week two, PBL lost 22-16 to Westville.

"We continued that work and continued talking about working hard for one another," Graham said.

The Panthers' third straight loss came at the hands of Clifton Central, the eventual Sangamon Valley Conference champion, via 27-7 score.

"After that Clifton game, we continued our dialogue about the importance of doing the right things," Graham said. "We continued talking about working hard and playing hard, and eventually we started winning."

"I said to my players, 'I just want you to play as hard as you possibly can and give the best effort and do the right things on and off the field, and we will start winning,' and our kids did. The credit to that goes to our kids. They never stopped and pointed fingers.

"They never wanted to play the blame game. They continued on and came out to practice and played hard and practiced hard and never gave up, and I'm just proud of them for that."

The winning streak started with two victories on the road -- a 45-6 victory in week four in a 44-20 triumph over Momence in week five -- before PBL won 57-0 in its homecoming game over Iroquois West and 51-19 away from Zimmerman over a an Oakwood team that entered the week-seven game with a 4-2 record.

"I'm a true believer that, if you do the right things, good things will eventually happen," Graham said. "We believe in for one another. Part of the quote for one another is not to let selfishness get in the way of what our goals as a team and our program are. When you get down in any situation, sometimes selfishness can take over, and you point fingers and stop playing because it's not the easy thing to do.

"I just think that, overall, when we talk about continuing to work hard and things like that, it reflects on what we talk about with for one another -- do it for the team. It might not be the easiest thing to do, but it's not about you. It's about the team. I feel like our kids modeled that throughout the year, and I'm proud of them for that."

The Panthers went into week eight needing two wins to clinch a playoff berth, starting with a Saturday evening game against a Watseka/St. Anne team that entered the week with a 6-1 record.

"After going 0-3, all of the games were obviously big for us, but I think that was a game that was very important for us, confidence-wise, because we knew Watseka was good," Graham said.

The Panthers won 13-12 in overtime after the Warriors blocked a potential game-winning field goal at the end of regulation and took a 12-6 lead with a passing touchdown.

After Will Pound intercepted Watseka's Brendan Fletcher on a two-point conversion attempt, T.J. Jones scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and Keyn Humes made the game-winning extra point.

"That was a big win for us," Graham said.

After winning 53-0 over Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington in its regular-season finale, PBL was selected as a No. 13 seed in an IHSA Class 3A bracket that had no 5-4 teams.

The Panthers fell behind 21-0 to Peotone in their first-round playoff game before they rallied back with two touchdowns to cut their lead to 21-14 midway through the second quarter.

The rally would not be enough, however, as the Blue Devils scored 20 straight second-half points en route to a 41-20 victory.

"Our kids never gave in. They never quit. They never stopped," Graham said. "I think that's a main theme with this group."

***

The Panthers will lose 16 seniors -- Keaton Krumwiede, Jaxson Coplea, Will Pound, Dylan and Dane Polson, Alex Pippin, Keegan Lantz, Jonathan Muller, Keanan Crabb, Kris Hewerdine, Ben McClure, Brandon Scott, Brock Marron, Ryan Perkinson, Drew Riggleman and Austin Potter -- from the 2017 season due to graduation.

"I wish those seniors nothing but the best. I just can't say enough about how proud I am of this senior group. They've been around the past four years and worked their tails off," Graham said.

"There may be a few of them interested in playing college football, and then others going on with their careers, and they're going to be successful adults and productive citizens. I can't wait to hear of their successes."

The graduations leave some holes to fill for the 2018 season.

Offensive linemen Calvin Foster and Andrew Swanson each return for their senior season. All of the other offensive linemen who saw significant playing time this year were seniors.

The Panthers will also take a hit on the defensive line as Alex Pippin (48 1/2 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss of yards and 4 1/2 sacks in 2017) and Brandon Scott (29 tackles, 12 1/2 TFL, two sacks) are among graduating seniors. Jake Rich (19 1/2 tackles, eight TFL, 2 1/2 sacks) returns for his senior year.

Dylan Polson, a senior linebacker who led the team in tackles with 54 -- including 5 1/2 for a loss of yards -- graduates along with fellow linebacker Ben McClure (27 1/2 tackles, 6 1/2 TFL, one sack).

"He had a great year," Graham said.

Linebacker Dalton Busboom (26 tackles, 9 1/2 TFL, 2 1/2 sacks) returns for his junior year.

Keaton Krumwiede, who led PBL's defense in interceptions with five while catching 13 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns for the offense, graduates along with quarterback Will Pound, who led PBL's offense in rushing with 607 yards and nine touchdowns while also passing for 1,188 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Panthers' leading receiver, Mason Ecker (14 catches, 320 yards, four TDs) returns for his senior year along with running back T.J. Jones (80 carries, 537 yards, six TDs) while Drake Schrodt (13 catches, 233 yards, three TDs) returns for his junior year.

"We do have some guys back. We have a nice nucleus, but we have a lot of holes to fill. It's just going to be a lot of fun looking at that as we move into next fall," Graham said.

A meeting will be held this week with anyone interested in playing next year.

Among the things discussed, Graham said, will be the team's goal to get beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 1998.

"If you want to get to the next level, you have to pay the price, and sometimes, that price is not fun. Sometimes, it takes you out of your comfort zone, but unfortunately, that's sometimes the price you have to pay to be successful. I think we have a lot of kids who would be willing to pay that price," Graham said. "We'll fire it up fairly quickly."

"We just finished the season, and I'm already excited about watching our kids in the winter sports and getting back to work in the weight room and looking forward to 2018. We have a lot of great kids. We have a great school, and it's super-exciting to be a part of PBL and PBL athletics."

Offseason workouts will start soon as the PBL athletics program is now in the middle of revamping the weight room, which, Graham said, "is just going to be unbelievable."

On Saturday, Sept. 30, a golf outing was held at Lakeview Country Club as a fundraiser with all proceeds put toward upgrading weight room equipment.

"Once we get all that in order, we'll be starting up here really soon," Graham said. "We do have kids who are not in a winter sport, and the weight room will be open, and we will be lifting throughout the winter and working on footwork drills and conditioning as well. Usually, we get a handful of those kids throughout the winter."

Before playing for the 2018 football team, some PBL players will participate in basketball or wrestling, among other extra-curricular activities.

"This winter, our kids have an opportunity to play basketball or wrestle. I think that's very important. I think that keeps kids active. I think it keeps kids in a competitive mode, so I think it's very important from that standpoint," Graham said.

"When you play in a school our size, and you're given the opportunity to play in, or participate in, as many extra-curricular activities as you can, take it. Not everybody in every single school has the opportunity to play in every single sport that they want to, but they do here. I truly believe that you should take that opportunity."

***

The SVC is saying goodbye to South Newton, which will leave the SVC after the 2017-18 school year to rejoin the Midwest Conference in Indiana.

Taking South Newton's place in the SVC, for football only, will be Seneca, which is leaving the Interstate Eight Conference after this school year. Seneca went 3-6 in 2017, including a 1-4 mark in the I-8 Small Conference and a 14-6 season-opening nonconference win over Dwight.

The Fighting Irish's last playoff appearance was in 2013, when they went 9-3 -- it was, at the time, their first playoff appearance since 2001.

"I have not seen Seneca play," Graham said.

Seneca, whom the Panthers will face on the road on Sept. 14 will not be the only newcomer on PBL's schedule.

Replacing Vermilion Valley Conference opponents Westville (10-0) and Oakwood (5-4) will be Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-6) and Salt Fork (5-5).

"I know they have a lot of people back," Graham said. "Those will be challenging games."

The Salt Fork Storm, whom PBL will host on Sept. 28, are coming off a loss to Forreston in the Class 1A playoffs. The Panthers will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm on the road on Aug. 31.

"I know they'll have about everybody back, so they'll be a really good football team," Graham said. "I think (G-RF) will have most of their backfield back."

The Panthers will start their season at home on Aug. 24 against GCMS, which is a No. 2 seed and still playing in the Class 2A playoffs.

"Obviously, GCMS will be loaded again," Graham said. "They have a really athletic junior group that's absolutely loaded. They're going to be good. We'll have another challenging schedule ahead of us next year. It should be interesting. It's going to be a lot of fun. I can't wait."

***

Graham gave a shout-out to supporters, including the PBL Youth Football program, which does groundskeeping for Zimmerman Field, for their help in 2017.

"It's not just us. There are so many people out there who help us out. (The youth football group) helps us out with whatever we need. They're always asking, 'What do you need?' The parent groups and school really puts a lot of support into the football program and our athletics," Graham said.

"I don't have a description of the appreciation we have for all that support from the community and everyone."

PBL FINAL SEASON STATS

PASSING

Name Comp.-att.-yds.-TDs-INTs

Will Pound 70-139-1,188-13-5

Mason Ecker 1-2-24-0-0

Drake Schrodt 0-1-0-0-0

Kyle Poll 1-1-15-0-0

TEAM 72-143-1,227-13-5

RUSHING

Name Car.-yds.-TDs

Will Pound 83-607-9

T.J. Jones 80-537-6

Kyle Poll 48-219-2

Keanan Crabb 53-174-1

Drake Schrodt 38-116-1

Hunter Anderson 18-37-1

Jonathan Muller 11-39-1

Alex Pippin 5-11-2

Brandon Scott 1-2-0

TEAM 341-1,728-23

RECEIVING

Name Rec.-yds.-TDs

Mason Ecker 14-320-4

Drake Schrodt 13-233-3

Keaton Krumwiede 13-228-4

Austin Gooden 15-205-1

Jonathan Muller 9-167-0

Kris Hewerdine 3-46-1

T.J. Jones 3-15-0

Keanan Crabb 2-13-0

Will Pound 1-10-1

TEAM 73-1,237-14

TACKLES

Name Tack.-TFL-Sacks

Dylan Polson 54-5.5-0

Alex Pippin 48.5-14-4.5

Brandon Scott 29-12.5-2

Jaxson Coplea 28.5-6-0

Ben McClure 27.5-6.5-1

Keaton Krumwiede 27-2-0

Dalton Busboom 26-9.5-2.5

Kris Hewerdine 23-0.5-0

Jake Rich 19.5-8-2

Mason Ecker 19.5-2.5-0

Andrew Riggleman 9.5-3-0

Andrew Swanson 8-0-0

Jonathan Muller 7.5-1-0

Austin Potter 5.5-0-0

Kyle Poll 5-1-0

Keyn Humes 4.5-0-0

Hunter Anderson 4-0-0

Dane Polson 3-0-2

T.J. Jones 2.5-0-0

Alex Rueck 2-0-1

Keanan Crabb 2-0-0

Will Pound 1.5-0-0

Keegan Lantz 1-0-0

TEAM 375-73-15

INTERCEPTIONS

Name INTs

Keaton Krumwiede 5

Mason Ecker 3

Will Pound 1

Drake Schrodt 1

Kris Hewerdine 1

TEAM 12

FORCED FUMBLES

Name FFs

Alex Pippin 6

Jaxson Coplea 1

Jake Rich 1

TEAM 13

A LOOK BACK

Record — 6-4

How they got there:

Week 1 — GCMS (10-0) 39, PBL 7

Week 2 — Westville (10-0) 22, PBL 16

Week 3 — Clifton Central (8-2) 27, PBL 7

Week 4 — PBL 45, South Newton (0-10) 6

Week 5 — PBL 44, Momence (4-5) 20

Week 6 — PBL 57, Iroquois West (1-8) 0

Week 7 — PBL 51, Oakwood (5-4) 19

Week 8 — PBL 13, Watseka (7-3) 12

Week 9 — PBL 53, Dwight (3-6) 0

Playoffs

First round — Peotone (9-1) 41, PBL 20

A LOOK AHEAD

2018 schedule

Aug. 24 — GCMS at PBL

Aug. 31 — PBL at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-6)

Sept. 7 — Iroquois West at PBL

Sept. 14 — PBL at Seneca (3-6)

Sept. 21 — PBL at Momence

Sept. 28 — Salt Fork (5-5) at PBL

Oct. 5 — Clifton Central at PBL

Oct. 12 — PBL at Watseka/St. Anne

Oct. 19 — Dwight at PBL