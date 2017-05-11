Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head coach Mike Allen and El Paso-Gridley head coach Stephen Rigsby were probably still busy studying film on their opponents this weekend.

Usually, game film is an absolute necessity at this time of the year, as the IHSA playoffs usually match teams up against teams way outside of their area.

For instance, I'm pretty sure the Falcons never imagined facing West Carroll, a school nearly 200 miles away, but they made that trip last Saturday en route to their second-round victory.

Even if GCMS was not playing at home against the Titans, the distance would have not been as far as it was last Saturday.

While game film might help, GCMS and El Paso-Gridley should be quite familiar with each other by now. After all, it is not the first time the two teams will face each other twice in one season.

As a matter of fact, it happened just last year.

In 2016, GCMS lost 22-20 in overtime to El Paso-Gridley in week three. In the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, the Falcons got revenge in a 35-7 triumph.

Now, the two teams meet for the fourth time in two years after GCMS defeated EP-G 45-18 in week three of this season en route to its current 11-0 record.

The Titans will come to Gibson City on a hot streak as they have won their last five games, including their last three over teams with six wins or more, to overcome a 2-4 start to their season.

During the regular season, the Falcons had an average point differential of 42 points as their defense allowed only 5.1 points per game. The Titans' 18 points in week three were the most yielded by GCMS all season.

The Titans, therefore, look to challenge the Falcons at 2 p.m. Saturday.

It can be a challenge to beat any playoff-bound team. As last year's EP-G/GCMS matchups proved, it can be a bigger challenge to beat a playoff-bound team twice in one season.

However, the Falcons proved in their 24-6 victory last Saturday -- in which they failed to score on their opening possession for the first time this season and led only by three at one point in the third quarter -- that they can win when challenged.

Some teams are undefeated for a reason, and GCMS will show why they are 11-0 -- and why they will continue to be undefeated -- with a quarterfinal victory over EP-G.

Predicted score: GCMS 32, El Paso-Gridley 21

IHSA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS

First Round

Game 1 — Sterling Newman Central Catholic 27, Aurora Christian 18

Game 2 — Chicago Hope Academy 49, Chicago Orr 0

Game 3 — Orion 40, Rockford Christian 0

Game 4 — Clifton Central 43, Aledo Mercer County 22

Game 5 — GCMS 50, Eastland-Pearl City 14

Game 6 — Savanna West Carroll 40, Fieldcrest 0

Game 7 — El Paso-Gridley 29, Taylor Ridge Rockridge 26

Game 8 — Knoxville 66, Chicago Marshall 20

Game 9 — Hamilton West Hancock 36, Auburn 7

Game 10 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 37, Carmi-White County 34

Game 11 — Maroa-Forsyth 56, Carthage Illini West 28

Game 12 — Eldorado 38, Red Bud 13

Game 13 — Westville 42, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Game 14 — Carlyle 32, Bushnell-West Prairie 14

Game 15 — Tri-Valley 42, Bunker Hill 6

Game 16 — Shelbyville 44, Villa Grove/Heritage 6

Second Round

Game 17 — Sterling Newman Central Catholic 41, Chicago Hope Academy 22

Game 18 — Orion 24, Clifton Central 21

Game 19 — GCMS 24, West Carroll 6

Game 20 — El Paso-Gridley 28, Knoxville 22

Game 21 — Hamilton West Hancock 28, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 12

Game 22 — Maroa-Forsyth 48, Eldorado 6

Game 23 — Westville 46, Carlyle 28

Game 24 — Shelbyville 50, Tri-Valley 35

Quarterfinals

Game 25 — #4 Orion (9-2) at #1 Sterling Newman Central Catholic (11-0)

Game 26 — #14 El Paso-Gridley (7-4) at #2 GCMS (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 27 — #4 Maroa-Forsyth (10-1) at #1 Hamilton West Hancock (11-0)

Game 28 — #6 Shelbyville at #2 Westville (11-0)

Semifinals

Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA

Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA

Championship

Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at DeKalb (Huskie Stadium), Friday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Category EP-G GCMS

Record 7-4 11-0

Enrollment 374 328

Opponents’ record 41-40 32-49

Playoff-bound opps. 5 4

Avg. ppg. 28.7 47.1

Avg. opp. ppg. 22.6 5.1

Avg. point diff. 6.1 42.0

Cons. playoff app. 4 5

Playoff record 2-7 12-16

NOTE: Opponents' record and averages are based on the regular season.

THE MATCHUP

El Paso-Gridley

Record — 7-4

How they got there:

Week 1 — El Paso-Gridley 42, Heyworth (1-8) 6

Week 2 — Fieldcrest (7-3) 26, El Paso-Gridley 14

Week 3 — GCMS (11-0) 45, El Paso-Gridley 18

Week 4 — Deer Creek-Mackinaw (5-5) 42, El Paso-Gridley 28

Week 5 — El Paso-Gridley 51, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (0-9) 0

Week 6 — Tri-Valley (9-2) 49, El Paso-Gridley 13

Week 7 — El Paso-Gridley 34, Tremont (2-7) 12

Week 8 — El Paso-Gridley 32, Ridgeview/Lexington (3-6) 0

Week 9 — El Paso-Gridley 26, Eureka (6-4) 23

Playoffs

First round — El Paso-Gridley 29, Rockridge (8-2) 26

Second round — El Paso-Gridley 28, Knoxville (8-3) 22

Players to watch:

Ryne Faulk — He scored three touchdowns and blocked a punt for the Titans in their win over Knoxville.

Jarrin Landrus — He went 10-for-13 passing for 87 yards in EP-G's win over Knoxville.

Dylan Reeves — He led the Titans' defense with 10 tackles in the first round of the playoffs against Rockridge.

GCMS

Record — 11-0

How they got there:

Week 1 — GCMS 39, PBL (6-4) 7

Week 2 — GCMS 42, Fisher (6-4) 6

Week 3 — GCMS 45, El Paso-Gridley (7-4) 18

Week 4 — GCMS 47, LeRoy (3-6) 9

Week 5 — GCMS 41, Eureka (6-4) 7

Week 6 — GCMS 49, Tremont (2-7) 0

Week 7 — GCMS 47, Ridgeview/Lexington (3-6) 0

Week 8 — GCMS 61, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (0-9) 8

Week 9 — GCMS 53, Heyworth (1-8) 0

Playoffs

First round — GCMS 50, Eastland-Pearl City (5-5) 14

Second round — GCMS 24, West Carroll (7-4) 6

Players to watch:

Mitch McNutt — He had 152 yards on 26 carries last Saturday against West Carroll.

Ryland Holt — He caught a 43-yard touchdown pass against West Carroll.

Luke Freehill — He had nine tackles against West Carroll.