IHSA football playoff quarterfinal predictions from the so-called experts

3A: Byron (11-0) at Williamsville (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

1A: Carrollton (10-1) at Tuscola (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

7A: Chicago Mt. Carmel (8-3) at East St. Louis (10-1), 5 p.m. Saturday

2A: El Paso-Gridley (7-4) at GCMS (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

4A: Herscher (10-1) at Highland (11-0), 5 p.m. Saturday

8A: Loyola Academy (10-1) at Chicago Marist (11-0), 7 p.m. Saturday

8A: Minooka (9-2) at Edwardsville (8-3), 4 p.m. Saturday

6A: Nazareth Academy (10-1) at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

2A: Shelbyville (9-2) at Westville (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

5A: Washington (9-2) at Peoria Richwoods (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (88-22)

Williamsville

Tuscola

East St. Louis

GCMS

Highland

Marist

Minooka

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin

Shelbyville

Peoria Richwoods

I'm taking GCMS the rest of the year. Mike Allen's team will certainly be up to that challenge.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (83-27)

Williamsville

Tuscola

Mt. Carmel

GCMS

Highland

Loyola Academy

Minooka

Sacred Heart-Griffin

Shelbyville

Washington

GCMS will improve its record against El Paso-Gridley over the past two years to 3-1.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (92-18)

Williamsville

Tuscola

Mt. Carmel

GCMS

Highland

Loyola

Edwardsville

SHG

Westville

Washington

Got to go with my alma mater, Edwardsville. The Tigers have won eight straight after starting 0-3 and finally get to host a playoff game after two lengthy road trips to the Chicago suburbs.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (91-19)

Williamsville

Tuscola

East St. Louis

GCMS

Herscher

Marist

Minooka

Nazareth

Shelbyville

Washington

One of the last area teams still breathing, the Falcons finally passed a legitimate test on Saturday. Now they get matched up with an EPG team they already defeated 45-18 earlier this season.

Christine Walsh, The County Star (96-14)

Williamsville

Tuscola

East St. Louis

GCMS

Highland

Marist

Minooka

Nazareth

Westville

Washington

Tuscola, GCMS and Westville will all keep their perfect records intact as they advance.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (81-29)

Byron

Tuscola

East St. Louis

GCMS

Highland

Loyola

Edwardsville

SHG

Westville

Washington

I think GCMS is going to go all the way this year. As is Tuscola.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (95-15)

Williamsville

Tuscola

East St. Louis

GCMS

Highland

Marist

Minooka

Nazareth

Westville

Washington

The three area unbeatens — Tuscola, GCMS and Westville — continue to carry the torch this week. Getting a chance to play at home in the quarterfinals is their reward for traipsing across the state (literally) with trips to Mt. Sterling, Savanna and Carlyle for their second round victories.