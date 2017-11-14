IHSA football playoff semifinal predictions from the so-called experts

7A: Chicago Mt. Carmel (9-3) at Lake Zurich (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

5A: Dunlap (12-0) at Washington (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday

4A: Highland (12-0) at Rochester (12-0), 4:30 p.m. Saturday

1A: Forreston (11-1) at Lena-Winslow (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

8A: Loyola Academy (11-1) at Edwardsville (9-3), 2 p.m. Saturday

2A: Maroa-Forsyth (11-1) at Shelbyville (10-2), 1:30 p.m. Saturday

5A: Phillips (12-0) at Sterling (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

6A: Prairie Ridge (12-0) at Hoffman Estates (10-2), 4 p.m. Saturday

2A: Sterling Newman (12-0) at GCMS (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

1A: Tuscola (12-0) at Athens (10-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (92-28)

Mt. Carmel

Washington

Rochester

Lena-Winslow

Loyola Academy

Maroa-Forsyth

Sterling

Prairie Ridge

GCMS

Tuscola

I'm going with Gibson City. GCMS has to really pull together to beat their toughest opponent of the season, and they will.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (90-30)

Mt. Carmel

Dunlap

Rochester

Lena-Winslow

Loyola Academy

Maroa-Forsyth

Sterling

Prairie Ridge

Sterling Newman

Tuscola

The Sterling Newman/GCMS game should be a good one. GCMS will be doing something it has only had to do once this season -- playing all four quarters. While I think the Falcons will give Newman a strong challenge, a private school with a winning tradition in a lower class usually proves to be too unfair of a matchup -- just ask last year's Monticello team.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (99-21)

Mt. Carmel

Washington

Rochester

Lena-Winslow

Edwardsville

Shelbyville

Phillips

Prairie Ridge

GCMS

Tuscola

Memorable seasons by the two local teams left in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Tuscola will continue. All the way to DeKalb to play for state titles the day after Thanksgiving.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (96-24)

Mt. Carmel

Dunlap

Rochester

Lena-Winslow

Loyola

M-F

Sterling

HE

S-N

Tuscola

Last week, I went to my first high school football game as a fan in years. Gibson

destroyed EPG, working a running clock to start the second half ... in a quarterfinal game. But I think the Falcons’ great season ends in the semifinals.

Christine Walsh, The County Star (101-19)

Lake Zurich

Dunlap

Highland

Lena-Winslow

Loyola

M-F

Phillips

Prairie Ridge

S-N

Athens

GCMS won’t make it out of the Class 2A semifinal round against a tough Sterling Newman team coming off an impressive win over Orion.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (88-32)

Mt. Carmel

Washington

Rochester

Lena-Winslow

Edwardsville

Shelbyville

Phillips

Prairie Ridge

GCMS

Tuscola

I am continuning to believe that GCMS and Tuscola are going to continue their seasons after this weekend.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (100-20)

Lake Zurich

Washington

Rochester

Lena-Winslow

Edwardsville

M-F

Phillips

Prairie Ridge

S-N

Tuscola

The matchup between the Tuscola and Athens lines will be the one to watch. The athletes Tuscola has behind their lines — your Luke Sluders and Dalton Hoels — could be the difference makers the Warriors from Douglas County need.