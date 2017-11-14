IHSA football playoff semifinal predictions from the so-called experts

7A: Chicago Mt. Carmel (9-3) at Lake Zurich (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
5A: Dunlap (12-0) at Washington (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday
4A: Highland (12-0) at Rochester (12-0), 4:30 p.m. Saturday
1A: Forreston (11-1) at Lena-Winslow (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
8A: Loyola Academy (11-1) at Edwardsville (9-3), 2 p.m. Saturday
2A: Maroa-Forsyth (11-1) at Shelbyville (10-2), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
5A: Phillips (12-0) at Sterling (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
6A: Prairie Ridge (12-0) at Hoffman Estates (10-2), 4 p.m. Saturday
2A: Sterling Newman (12-0) at GCMS (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
1A: Tuscola (12-0) at Athens (10-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (92-28)
Mt. Carmel
Washington
Rochester
Lena-Winslow
Loyola Academy
Maroa-Forsyth
Sterling
Prairie Ridge
GCMS
Tuscola
I'm going with Gibson City. GCMS has to really pull together to beat their toughest opponent of the season, and they will.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (90-30)
Mt. Carmel
Dunlap
Rochester
Lena-Winslow
Loyola Academy
Maroa-Forsyth
Sterling
Prairie Ridge
Sterling Newman
Tuscola
The Sterling Newman/GCMS game should be a good one. GCMS will be doing something it has only had to do once this season -- playing all four quarters. While I think the Falcons will give Newman a strong challenge, a private school with a winning tradition in a lower class usually proves to be too unfair of a matchup -- just ask last year's Monticello team.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (99-21)
Mt. Carmel
Washington
Rochester
Lena-Winslow
Edwardsville
Shelbyville
Phillips
Prairie Ridge
GCMS
Tuscola
Memorable seasons by the two local teams left in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Tuscola will continue. All the way to DeKalb to play for state titles the day after Thanksgiving.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (96-24)
Mt. Carmel
Dunlap
Rochester
Lena-Winslow
Loyola
M-F
Sterling
HE
S-N
Tuscola
Last week, I went to my first high school football game as a fan in years. Gibson
destroyed EPG, working a running clock to start the second half ... in a quarterfinal game. But I think the Falcons’ great season ends in the semifinals.
Christine Walsh, The County Star (101-19)
Lake Zurich
Dunlap
Highland
Lena-Winslow
Loyola
M-F
Phillips
Prairie Ridge
S-N
Athens
GCMS won’t make it out of the Class 2A semifinal round against a tough Sterling Newman team coming off an impressive win over Orion.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (88-32)
Mt. Carmel
Washington
Rochester
Lena-Winslow
Edwardsville
Shelbyville
Phillips
Prairie Ridge
GCMS
Tuscola
I am continuning to believe that GCMS and Tuscola are going to continue their seasons after this weekend.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (100-20)
Lake Zurich
Washington
Rochester
Lena-Winslow
Edwardsville
M-F
Phillips
Prairie Ridge
S-N
Tuscola
The matchup between the Tuscola and Athens lines will be the one to watch. The athletes Tuscola has behind their lines — your Luke Sluders and Dalton Hoels — could be the difference makers the Warriors from Douglas County need.
