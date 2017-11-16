Area football players named to Illinois Football Coaches Association all-state teams

DEKALB — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football player Alex Pippin (78, below) was selected for the Illinois Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Team while Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Mitch McNutt and Bryce Barnes were each named to the 2A All-State Team.

Pippin, a senior PBL football defensive lineman who has been selected to the all-state team for the second straight year, had 48 1/2 tackles, including 14 for a loss of yards, and 4 1/2 sacks along with six forced fumbles en route to his selection to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference defensive team.

McNutt, a GCMS senior running back, rushed for 1,439 yards and 29 touchdowns through the first 12 games of the season while Barnes, a GCMS junior defensive end, had 50 solo tackles and 39 assisted tackles.

The following is a list of all-state selections in Classes 2A-3A:

Class 3A

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. School Coach

Jayce Turner FB/LB 5-11 215 Anna-Jonesboro Brett Detering

Glavion Mason DB 6-2 205 Bishop McNamara Rich Zinanni

Nolan Bielskis RB/FS 6-2 175 Byron Jeff Boyer

Kyle Dixon DB 6-2 165 Carlinville Chad Easterday

James Morris WR 6-2 195 Bloomington Central Catholic Mike Moews

Jarod Depriest DL 6-4 270 Farmington Central Toby Vallas

Christian Moss RB 6-0 210 Greenville Todd Hutchinson

Dylan Packer OL/DE 6-0 200 IC Catholic Prep Bill Krefft

Nathan Harman MLB 6-1 210 Monticello Cullen Welter

Gabe Fulton C 6-0 220 Newton Jason Fulton

Alex Pippin DT 6-1 280 Paxton-Buckley-Loda Jeff Graham

Chandler Gartner RB/LB 5-10 175 Peotone Tolly Tsiamas

Jacardia Wright RB 6-0 210 Decatur St. Teresa Mark Ramsey

Marcus Zimmerman WR 5-10 200 Vandalia Jason Clay

Justice Ferrier QB 5-11 175 Williamsville Aaron Kunz

Joseph Mitchell WR 6-3 185 Williamsville Aaron Kunz

Conner Dempsay RB 5-9 171 Wilmington Jeff Reents

Blake Geiss OL 6-3 260 Wilmington Jeff Reents



Class 2A

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. School Coach

Cameron Elam OL/DL 5-10 245 Tri-Valley Josh Roop

Drew Clippert QB 6-2 200 Aurora Christian David Beebe

Cody Miller OG 5-11 245 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Mark Dodd

Tyler Siever WR 6-3 180 Carlyle Christopher Birkner

Hunter Mull OL/DL 6-1 235 Deer Creek-Mackinaw Job Linboom

Jacob Traxler RB/LB 6-3 225 Eldorado Joe Clark

Bryce Barnes DE 6-2 205 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Mike Allen

Mitch McNutt RB 6-0 220 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Mike Allen

Riley Langford RB 5-11 175 Hamilton/West Hancock Travis Cook

Deondre Gregory RB 5-8 170 Maroa-Forsyth Josh Jostes

Easton Bianchi RB 5-7 145 Newman Central Catholic Michael Papoccia

Chase Graham LB 6-2 210 Newman Central Catholic Michael Papoccia

Logan Lee TE/DL 6-5 245 Orion Chip Filler

Nathan Parchert RB 5-9 170 Rockridge Sam Graves

Kentrell Beck WR 6-2 200 Shelbyville Bill Duckett

Turner Pullen QB 6-3 200 Shelbyville Bill Duckett

Devon Murray LB 5-9 185 West Carroll Matt Leitzen

Tylan Stricklett WR 6-1 180 Westville Guy Goodlove