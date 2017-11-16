Area football players named to Illinois Football Coaches Association all-state teams

DEKALB — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football player Alex Pippin (78, below) was selected for the Illinois Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Team while Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Mitch McNutt and Bryce Barnes were each named to the 2A All-State Team.
Pippin, a senior PBL football defensive lineman who has been selected to the all-state team for the second straight year, had 48 1/2 tackles, including 14 for a loss of yards, and 4 1/2 sacks along with six forced fumbles en route to his selection to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference defensive team.
McNutt, a GCMS senior running back, rushed for 1,439 yards and 29 touchdowns through the first 12 games of the season while Barnes, a GCMS junior defensive end, had 50 solo tackles and 39 assisted tackles.
The following is a list of all-state selections in Classes 2A-3A:
Class 3A
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. School Coach
Jayce Turner FB/LB 5-11 215 Anna-Jonesboro Brett Detering
Glavion Mason DB 6-2 205 Bishop McNamara Rich Zinanni
Nolan Bielskis RB/FS 6-2 175 Byron Jeff Boyer
Kyle Dixon DB 6-2 165 Carlinville Chad Easterday
James Morris WR 6-2 195 Bloomington Central Catholic Mike Moews
Jarod Depriest DL 6-4 270 Farmington Central Toby Vallas
Christian Moss RB 6-0 210 Greenville Todd Hutchinson
Dylan Packer OL/DE 6-0 200 IC Catholic Prep Bill Krefft
Nathan Harman MLB 6-1 210 Monticello Cullen Welter
Gabe Fulton C 6-0 220 Newton Jason Fulton
Alex Pippin DT 6-1 280 Paxton-Buckley-Loda Jeff Graham
Chandler Gartner RB/LB 5-10 175 Peotone Tolly Tsiamas
Jacardia Wright RB 6-0 210 Decatur St. Teresa Mark Ramsey
Marcus Zimmerman WR 5-10 200 Vandalia Jason Clay
Justice Ferrier QB 5-11 175 Williamsville Aaron Kunz
Joseph Mitchell WR 6-3 185 Williamsville Aaron Kunz
Conner Dempsay RB 5-9 171 Wilmington Jeff Reents
Blake Geiss OL 6-3 260 Wilmington Jeff Reents
Class 2A
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. School Coach
Cameron Elam OL/DL 5-10 245 Tri-Valley Josh Roop
Drew Clippert QB 6-2 200 Aurora Christian David Beebe
Cody Miller OG 5-11 245 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Mark Dodd
Tyler Siever WR 6-3 180 Carlyle Christopher Birkner
Hunter Mull OL/DL 6-1 235 Deer Creek-Mackinaw Job Linboom
Jacob Traxler RB/LB 6-3 225 Eldorado Joe Clark
Bryce Barnes DE 6-2 205 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Mike Allen
Mitch McNutt RB 6-0 220 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Mike Allen
Riley Langford RB 5-11 175 Hamilton/West Hancock Travis Cook
Deondre Gregory RB 5-8 170 Maroa-Forsyth Josh Jostes
Easton Bianchi RB 5-7 145 Newman Central Catholic Michael Papoccia
Chase Graham LB 6-2 210 Newman Central Catholic Michael Papoccia
Logan Lee TE/DL 6-5 245 Orion Chip Filler
Nathan Parchert RB 5-9 170 Rockridge Sam Graves
Kentrell Beck WR 6-2 200 Shelbyville Bill Duckett
Turner Pullen QB 6-3 200 Shelbyville Bill Duckett
Devon Murray LB 5-9 185 West Carroll Matt Leitzen
Tylan Stricklett WR 6-1 180 Westville Guy Goodlove
