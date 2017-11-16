Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

Area football players named to Illinois Football Coaches Association all-state teams

Thu, 11/16/2017 - 4:22pm | The Ford County Record

DEKALB — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football player Alex Pippin (78, below) was selected for the Illinois Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Team while Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Mitch McNutt and Bryce Barnes were each named to the 2A All-State Team.

Pippin, a senior PBL football defensive lineman who has been selected to the all-state team for the second straight year, had 48 1/2 tackles, including 14 for a loss of yards, and 4 1/2 sacks along with six forced fumbles en route to his selection to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference defensive team.

McNutt, a GCMS senior running back, rushed for 1,439 yards and 29 touchdowns through the first 12 games of the season while Barnes, a GCMS junior defensive end, had 50 solo tackles and 39 assisted tackles. 

The following is a list of all-state selections in Classes 2A-3A:

Class 3A
Player         Pos.     Ht.     Wt.     School             Coach
Jayce Turner    FB/LB    5-11    215    Anna-Jonesboro        Brett Detering
Glavion Mason    DB    6-2    205    Bishop McNamara        Rich Zinanni
Nolan Bielskis    RB/FS    6-2    175    Byron            Jeff Boyer
Kyle Dixon        DB    6-2    165    Carlinville            Chad Easterday
James Morris    WR    6-2    195    Bloomington Central Catholic    Mike Moews
Jarod Depriest    DL    6-4    270    Farmington Central        Toby Vallas
Christian Moss    RB    6-0    210    Greenville            Todd Hutchinson
Dylan Packer    OL/DE    6-0    200    IC Catholic Prep        Bill Krefft
Nathan Harman    MLB    6-1    210    Monticello            Cullen Welter
Gabe Fulton    C    6-0    220    Newton            Jason Fulton
Alex Pippin    DT    6-1    280    Paxton-Buckley-Loda        Jeff Graham
Chandler Gartner    RB/LB    5-10    175    Peotone            Tolly Tsiamas
Jacardia Wright    RB    6-0    210    Decatur St. Teresa        Mark Ramsey
Marcus Zimmerman    WR    5-10    200    Vandalia            Jason Clay
Justice Ferrier    QB    5-11    175    Williamsville        Aaron Kunz
Joseph Mitchell    WR    6-3    185    Williamsville        Aaron Kunz
Conner Dempsay    RB    5-9    171    Wilmington        Jeff Reents
Blake Geiss    OL    6-3    260    Wilmington        Jeff Reents

Class 2A
Player         Pos.     Ht.     Wt.     School             Coach
Cameron Elam    OL/DL    5-10    245    Tri-Valley            Josh Roop
Drew Clippert    QB    6-2    200    Aurora Christian        David Beebe
Cody Miller    OG    5-11    245    Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin   Mark Dodd
Tyler Siever    WR    6-3    180    Carlyle            Christopher Birkner
Hunter Mull    OL/DL    6-1    235    Deer Creek-Mackinaw        Job Linboom
Jacob Traxler    RB/LB    6-3    225    Eldorado            Joe Clark
Bryce Barnes    DE    6-2    205    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    Mike Allen
Mitch McNutt    RB    6-0    220    Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    Mike Allen
Riley Langford    RB    5-11    175    Hamilton/West Hancock    Travis Cook
Deondre Gregory    RB    5-8    170    Maroa-Forsyth        Josh Jostes
Easton Bianchi    RB    5-7    145    Newman Central Catholic    Michael Papoccia
Chase Graham    LB    6-2    210    Newman Central Catholic    Michael Papoccia
Logan Lee        TE/DL    6-5    245    Orion            Chip Filler
Nathan Parchert    RB    5-9    170    Rockridge            Sam Graves
Kentrell Beck    WR    6-2    200    Shelbyville            Bill Duckett
Turner Pullen    QB    6-3    200    Shelbyville            Bill Duckett
Devon Murray     LB    5-9    185    West Carroll        Matt Leitzen
Tylan Stricklett    WR    6-1    180    Westville            Guy Goodlove

Categories (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments